Langer Solar denied reinvestment zone Subhead

MISD board members vote with constituents after public hearing

A motion to designate the Langer Solar reinvestment zone died on the table Thursday night after Meridian ISD taxpayers spoke out against the solar farm in a public hearing held before the regular board meeting.

Board member Albert Hunter made the motion but board president Bobby Taylor’s call for a second fell on deaf ears and the resolution was denied, making all other action regarding Chapter 313 of the Texas Property Code irrelevant.

