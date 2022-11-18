ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insider

Black Friday Away luggage deals 2022: Rare discounts of up to 40% off suitcases and travel accessories

By Emily Hein
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JGc6Z_0jFuKNPC00

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45STeO_0jFuKNPC00

Away; Insider

Away luggage just launched its Black Friday sale , which runs now through Cyber Monday, November 28. A rare sale for the luxury travel brand, this week poses an opportunity to save up to 40% on carry-ons, full-sized luggage, and travel accessories.

While any sale from Away is worth taking advantage of, this one is especially worthwhile: There's an opportunity to save $50 on any two suitcases and $100 on any three cases, including the infamous carry-on . The Aluminum Carry-on is eligible for the deal as well, recently dubbed our best aluminum carry-on .

For many, the holiday season means it's time to travel home or book a vacation. Now more than ever, luggage makes for a useful, long-lasting holiday gift for anyone on your list.

If you're unsure where to start, we've pulled out some of the best deals still available and some of our favorite Away luggage products here.

Best Black Friday Away suitcase deals

Best Black Friday Away bag and accessories deals

Away Black Friday Deals FAQ

When is Black Friday?

Black Friday is on November 25, 2022. The Away sale began Thursday, November 17, and will run through Cyber Monday, November 28.

What are the most popular Away luggage styles?

Away's most popular luggage style is its popular Carry-On , known for its durability and removable battery charger. The brand's Packing Cubes are also quite popular, with one Insider reporter claiming that they've completely changed her packing routine for the better .

Is Away or Monos better?

Both Away and Monos have certain perks, and truthfully, the "better" suitcase depends on your travel expectations. Monos is known for a more updated design and organizational structure — most notably the suitcases' front pocket that perfectly fits a laptop. Meanwhile, Away is known for its consistency and a standout feature of its own: the removable charger.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Walmart has a Black Friday iPad Air deal that’s too good to pass up

Black Friday 2022 is just over three weeks away, and retailers are already running plenty of early Black Friday deals. Walmart is one of the stores eager to offer customers early discounts, and the retailer just dropped an amazing iPad Air 4 deal that Black Friday shoppers shouldn’t miss.
Time Out Global

These are all the travel deals to watch out for this Black Friday

Long gone are the days when Black Friday was just an American thing. Oh no. These days BF is properly global, its deals taking over pretty much every sector and often lasting weeks both before and after the day itself. And that applies to travel, too. It’s a great time of year to nab some sweet travel deals, whether that be on hotels, transport or package holidays.
Thrillist

Southwest & JetBlue Are Both Hosting Monster Sales with Fares as Low as $31

You know what's better than one flight sale? Two flight sales. JetBlue and Southwest Airlines are both, coincidentally, hosting monster sales this week so you can actually get a cheap flight for once. Here's the low down. Southwest has extended its sale (no costumes required, per the carrier themself) through...
SheKnows

Aldi Just Dropped a Festive New Snack That's Nearly Identical to This Fan-Favorite Trader Joe's Item

Peppermint season is here, the most refreshing time of year! Sweet candy canes, warm peppermint mochas, desserts sprinkled with crunchy, minty pieces — it’s all so delicious. And this year, Aldi has a new festive snack for our peppermint-loving hearts, which is surprisingly similar to a Trader Joe’s treat from 2020. Stop by the nut aisle to try the Choceur Candy Cane Chocolate Covered Almonds at Aldi, which are roasted almonds dipped in dark and white chocolate, with bits of crushed candy cane inside. It’s the perfect savory-sweet treat, which Instagram user @aldi.mademedoit loved. “These literally fell from heaven and landed in...
CNN

31 holiday gifts for teens that they’ll actually like

Whether you’re buying for your kid, their bestie who basically lives at your house, a niece or nephew or a gaggle of grandteens, you'll want to check out the teen-certified holiday and Christmas gifts we’ve gathered here.
Insider

Insider

672K+
Followers
37K+
Post
383M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy