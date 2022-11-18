Black Friday Away luggage deals 2022: Rare discounts of up to 40% off suitcases and travel accessories

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Away luggage just launched its Black Friday sale , which runs now through Cyber Monday, November 28. A rare sale for the luxury travel brand, this week poses an opportunity to save up to 40% on carry-ons, full-sized luggage, and travel accessories.

While any sale from Away is worth taking advantage of, this one is especially worthwhile: There's an opportunity to save $50 on any two suitcases and $100 on any three cases, including the infamous carry-on . The Aluminum Carry-on is eligible for the deal as well, recently dubbed our best aluminum carry-on .

For many, the holiday season means it's time to travel home or book a vacation. Now more than ever, luggage makes for a useful, long-lasting holiday gift for anyone on your list.

If you're unsure where to start, we've pulled out some of the best deals still available and some of our favorite Away luggage products here.

Best Black Friday Away suitcase deals

Best Black Friday Away bag and accessories deals

Away Black Friday Deals FAQ

When is Black Friday?

Black Friday is on November 25, 2022. The Away sale began Thursday, November 17, and will run through Cyber Monday, November 28.

What are the most popular Away luggage styles?

Away's most popular luggage style is its popular Carry-On , known for its durability and removable battery charger. The brand's Packing Cubes are also quite popular, with one Insider reporter claiming that they've completely changed her packing routine for the better .

Is Away or Monos better?

Both Away and Monos have certain perks, and truthfully, the "better" suitcase depends on your travel expectations. Monos is known for a more updated design and organizational structure — most notably the suitcases' front pocket that perfectly fits a laptop. Meanwhile, Away is known for its consistency and a standout feature of its own: the removable charger.