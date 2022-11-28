Away's Cyber Monday sale is live: Save up to $100 on suitcases and travel accessories

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Save for your next vacation on these Cyber Monday Away luggage sales. Connie Chen/Insider

Cyber Monday is here, which means you can still save big on Away luggage's sale with up to 40% off on carry-ons, full-sized luggage, and travel accessories.

You can find more Cyber Monday deals like this in our round-up of markdowns and discounts that are continuously updated with bestselling favorites you don't want to miss.

While any sale is worth taking advantage of, this one from Away is especially worthwhile. There's an opportunity to save $50 on any two suitcases and $100 on any three cases, including the infamous carry-on . The Aluminum Carry-on is eligible for the deal as well, recently dubbed our best aluminum carry-on .

For many, the holiday season means it's time to travel home or book a vacation. Now more than ever, luggage makes for a useful, long-lasting holiday gift for anyone on your list. If you're unsure where to start, we've pulled out some of the best deals still available on some of our favorite Away luggage products here.

Away Cyber Monday Deals FAQ

What are the most popular Away luggage styles?

Away's most popular luggage style is its popular Carry-On , known for its durability and removable battery charger. The brand's Packing Cubes are also quite popular, with one Insider reporter claiming that they've completely changed her packing routine for the better .

Is Away or Monos better?

Both Away and Monos have certain perks, and truthfully, the "better" suitcase depends on your travel expectations. Monos is known for a more updated design and organizational structure — most notably the suitcases' front pocket that perfectly fits a laptop. Meanwhile, Away is known for its consistency and a standout feature of its own: the removable charger.