Harte Hanks (HHS) to Report Q3 Earnings: What to Expect
HHS - Free Report) will report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 10, 2022, after the bell. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the past four quarters, with a surprise of 494.2% on average. Q3 Expected Drivers. Harte Hanks’ top...
Here's How Guess? (GES) Looks Placed Ahead of Q3 Earnings
GES - Free Report) is likely to register a decline in the top line when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Nov 22 after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $614 million, indicating a decline of 4.5% from the prior-year reported figure. The bottom...
Here's How Best Buy (BBY) Is Poised Ahead of Q3 Earnings
BBY - Free Report) is likely to register a decline in the top and the bottom line from the respective prior-year quarter’s reported numbers in its third-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Nov 22, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $10,292 million, indicating...
BD (BDX) Gears Up for Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
BDX - Free Report) , popularly known as BD, is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Nov 10, before market open. In the last-reported quarter, the company’s earnings of $2.66 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.8%. Over the trailing four quarters, its earnings outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate on all occasions, delivering an earnings surprise of 11.9%, on average.
Deere (DE) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?
DE - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Nov 23, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Deere’s earnings per share is pegged at $7.09 for the fiscal fourth quarter, suggesting growth of 72% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues is pinned at $13.5 billion, calling for a year-over-year increase of 31.2%. Earnings estimates for the fiscal fourth quarter have remained unchanged in the past 30 days.
What to Note Ahead of Construction Partners (ROAD) Q4 Earnings
ROAD - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Nov 22, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 109.1% and 19.7%, respectively. Both metrics increased 27.8% and 45.3% year over year, respectively. The upside was mainly backed by solid organic growth and acquisition benefits.
Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
DKS - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.60 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.24 per share. This compares to earnings of $3.19 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 16.07%. A...
Abercrombie (ANF) Q3 Earnings & Sales Top Estimates, Dip Y/Y
ANF - Free Report) posted third-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein the top and bottom lines declined year over year. However, both metrics surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company remains impressed with the improvement in sales trends amid a tough global macroeconomic landscape due to the strength of its...
DELL Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Lower PC Sales Hurt Revenues
DELL - Free Report) reported third-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings of $2.30 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 43.75%. The bottom line jumped 39% year over year. Revenues, on a non-GAAP basis, decreased 6% year over year to $24.72 billion but beat the consensus mark by 0.99%. Product...
Medtronic (MDT) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Margins Down
MDT - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.30 in second-quarter fiscal 2023, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.6%. However, adjusted earnings declined 1.5% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. Currency-adjusted EPS came in at $1.31 in the quarter. Our model projected an adjusted EPS of...
Spire (SR) Up 4.6% on Q4 Revenues Beat, Earnings Miss
SR - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 loss of 66 cents per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 64 cents. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported a loss per share of 32 cents. The wider loss compared with the prior-year period was due to wider seasonal losses at the Gas Utility segment of the company.
Dollar Tree (DLTR) Q3 Earnings & Sales Beat, High Costs Hurt
DLTR - Free Report) has reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein sales and earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and our estimate. The top and bottom lines also improved year over year. The results have benefited from the continued demand for the company’s products, offset by inflationary pressures and an unfavorable product mix due to the demand shift toward low-margin consumable goods.
StoneX Group Inc. (SNEX) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
SNEX - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.49 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.93 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.48 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 29.02%. A...
Smucker (SJM) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
SJM - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.40 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.19 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.43 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 9.59%. A...
Central Garden (CENTA) Reports Q4 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
CENTA - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.04 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.03. This compares to loss of $0.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -233.33%. A quarter...
4 Reasons to Invest in Hercules Capital (HTGC) Stock Right Now
HTGC - Free Report) is expected to continue to witness improvement in the top line, given the growing demand for customized financing. Moreover, backed by a solid balance sheet and liquidity position, the company is expected to keep enhancing shareholder value through efficient capital deployment activities. Hence, it seems to be a wise idea to add the stock to your portfolio now.
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 21st
ACR - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 60.9% over the last 60 days. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. Price and Consensus. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. price-consensus-chart | ACRES Commercial Realty Corp....
Here's Why America Movil (AMX) Stock is a Solid Bet Now
AMX - Free Report) investors may consider adding this stock to their portfolio to tackle the current macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties and benefit from its solid fundamentals and growth prospects. Let’s look at the factors that make the stock an attractive pick:. Shares Outperformed: Wall Street is facing extreme...
Bank7 Corp (BSVN) Stock Up on 33.3% Hike in Quarterly Dividend
BSVN - Free Report) gained 1.2% in response to its board of directors’ approval of a hike in the quarterly dividend. The new dividend of 16 cents per share represents a hike of 33.3% from the prior payout. The dividend will be paid out on Jan 5, 2023, to shareholders of record as of Dec 23, 2022.
ARHS or TSCO: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
ARHS - Free Report) and Tractor Supply (. TSCO - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank...
