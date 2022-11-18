ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

1 year later: ‘Yellowstone’ prequel films in Amarillo area

By Cat Keenan
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – In November 2021, photos flooded social media accounts around the Amarillo area as stars performing in a spinoff to the hit show “Yellowstone” were spotted at local businesses. The 10-episode season of “1883” has since aired on Paramount Plus, and its series as a whole has continued to grow in 2022.

The show “1883” aired in December 2021 on Paramount Plus and featured stars such as Sam Elliott and country music singers Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. As noted on its website, the “Yellowstone origin story” follows the Dutton family as they travel to Montana as the United States expands west.

Stars from the show were seen visiting various Downtown Amarillo locations including Polk Street Eats and The Barfield, Autograph Collection hotel. Later in the month, the show also filmed in Guthrie.

A local teen, Alex Bilbrey of Dumas, was also involved in the show and spoke to MyHighPlains.com in December 2021.

According to information from Paramount Plus, the premiere of “1883” broke a record for the service as its most-watched original series premiere. The show received a number of nominations, including three Primetime Emmy nominations, and won the Bronze Wrangler award in 2022 for Best Fictional Television Drama.

After the success of “1883” on the platform, Paramount Plus announced that it ordered more episodes for the show. Further, another “Yellowstone” origin story, “1932” was ordered for production.

In the meantime, in November 2022, the opening night of “Yellowstone”‘s fifth season reached 12.1 million viewers, as reported by the Associated Press. The Nielsen company noted that it stands as the most popular scripted series episode so far in the new season. Further, “Yellowstone” was also confirmed to be filming in November 2022 in North Texas, to the point that traffic was impacted in Venus.

