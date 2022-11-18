Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
South Bay family attending World Cup matches in Qatar
Monday’s World Cup match between Team USA and Wales will mark the achievement of a major bucket list for one set of South Bay parents. And the beginning of a lifetime’s worth of memories for their children. Olly Bayliss isn’t obsessed with soccer jerseys. But as a former soccer player-turned-coach, it’s the sport itself that makes his heart race.
KTVU FOX 2
Fans gather in San Jose to watch Mexico take on Poland in World Cup
Fans packed The Old Wagon Saloon in San Jose for a World Cup watch party Tuesday morning. Most of the crowd was cheering for Mexico to beat Poland, but the game ended with no score. KTVU's Amanda Quintana reports.
KTVU FOX 2
Saudi Arabia beats Argentina 2-1 in massive World Cup upset
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) - Saudi Arabia scored one of the biggest World Cup upsets ever by beating Lionel Messi's Argentina 2-1 on Tuesday. Messi's quest to win the one major title to elude him got off to a shocking start and brought back memories of Cameroon's 1-0 win over an Argentina team led by Diego Maradona in the opening game of the 1990 World Cup.
KTVU FOX 2
World Cup Day 1: Host Qatar loses its opening game
Qatar’s first ever World Cup match ended in dismay for an overmatched team and with a place in unwanted soccer history. The controversy-laced tournament opened Sunday with Qatar getting outplayed and embarrassed in a 2-0 loss to Ecuador in front of 67,372 fans at Al Bayt Stadium. In 92...
TV reporter robbed live on air during Qatar World Cup coverage
An Argentinian television reporter claims she was robbed live on air while reporting on the World Cup 2022 in Qatar, with money and documents stolen.Dominique Metzger recounted the incident on Todo Noticias as the alleged moment was broadcast back.She was speaking from the Corniche area of Doha on Sunday.“I was dancing with the crowd, I’m convinced that it was at that moment when someone opened my bag’s zipper and took my wallet,” Metzger explained.“I didn’t realise then, because I was in the middle of the crowd while on air.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Daily update from day two in QatarEarthquake kills at least 162 and topples buildings on Indonesia’s Java islandDriver caught on camera ditching stolen car after crashing into bus stop
KTVU FOX 2
Fight for LGBQT+ Rights in Qatar
Nas Mohamed is the first gay Qatari to publicly come out and fight for LGBTQ+ rights in his country. He fled Qatar to avoid being tortured or thrown in jail and is now living and working in San Francisco. KTVU's Alex Savidge and Jana Katsuyama discuss his mission as the world watches Qatar during the World Cup.
