I would be interested to why Ireland which has a good national team and some very good players throughout its history, has never had a strong professional football league? It is not an issue for the national team because nearly all of thier players play in England or Scotland, but it is surprising that a country with the population and size of Ireland does not have a stronger domestic league than what it does (no disrespect to any of thier teams or players), when you consider that Scotland a country with a simalar population does have a fairly strong professional league (relatively speaking). Even Wales has 3 fairly good professional teams (even if they don't play in the Welsh league).

1 DAY AGO