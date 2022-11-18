Read full article on original website
Benefit account established for family of Marshfield woman killed by ex-husband
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A memorial fund has been established to help the family of a woman who was killed by her ex-husband on Nov. 15. Investigators said they found the body of Melissa Wright in her Marshfield home after a coworker became concerned that Wright did not show up for work. Marshfield Police said Wright’s ex-husband broke into the home and killed her, before fatally injuring himself.
The Hannah Center helping women in crisis
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - For nearly three decades, an organization known as the Hannah Center in Marshfield has helped women in crisis, but now they have decided it is time to expand into Wisconsin Rapids. In June, they hit their goal of raising $1 million. The expansion is crucial according...
Police seek new info in 2006 central Wisconsin cold case
The Wood County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on the lone suspect’s alleged involvement in the death of Diedre Harm, whose remains were found five months after she vanished in 2006. “Recently Diedre would have celebrated her 38th birthday,” Wood County Sheriff Shawn Becker said, in a statement....
Deputies arrest 3 in central Wisconsin on numerous drug charges, search warrant finds roughly $8k worth of narcotics
QUINCY, Wis. (WFRV) – A search warrant conducted by deputies in central Wisconsin led to the seizure of multiple drugs totaling roughly $8,000 in street value, and three arrests. According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, deputies reportedly found methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, and THC at the residence, as well...
Wausau man facing terror charges a no-show in court, warrant issued
A Wausau man facing terror charges failed to show for a scheduled plea hearing Friday, prompting a judge to issue a bench warrant and forfeit his bond. John M. Erickson, 39, faces five charges of terrorist threats in a case filed in June 2020 in Marathon County Circuit Court. The official charges accuse Erickson of threatening to cause the death or bodily harm of his victims, “causing panic and fear.”
Man arrested for suspected OWI after crashing into tree in Vernon County
ONTARIO, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is in custody on suspicion of OWI after crashing his vehicle into a tree in Vernon County early Friday morning. The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office said 21-year-old Trey Kaiser of Ontario was arrested after a single-vehicle crash in the Village of Ontario at 12:45 a.m. Friday.
Wisconsin Woman Arrested For OWI, 11 Month Old Passenger In Car With Her
Drinking and driving never mix and the results can be catastrophic. It's also against the law. The Wisconsin State Patrol apprehended a 36-year old suspect on Saturday night for OWI charges; in addition to the alcohol-related charges, the woman had a child-passenger in the vehicle at the time. According to...
Woman arrested on suspicion of OWI with a child in the vehicle Saturday
BLAIR, Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is in custody after the Wisconsin State Patrol says she was driving a vehicle while under the influence with a child passenger Saturday evening. According to a release, 36-year-old Heather Buder of Alma Center was arrested after a traffic stop on Broadway Street in the City of Blair at 5:16 p.m. Saturday.
Police continue investigation into suspicious death, ID victim
Police in Portage County are continuing their investigation into the suspicious death of a man whose body was found last week lying on the roadway in the town of Grant. The man has been identified as 41-year-old Safandre Lindsey, from the Chicago area. The circumstances surrounding his death are still under investigation and the cause of death has not yet been determined, pending autopsy results.
Hunters Be On Lookout For Bodies
The start of gun deer season yesterday morning means a lot of hunters are heading into the wilderness, but they need to be on the lookout for more than just deer. According to WAOW-TV, authorities recommend hunters watch their path to see if there are any bodies in their spot in the woods that could be identified as missing people. Authorities are asking hunters to keep an eye out in the woods because of past trends. Scott Goldberg, an investigative lieutenant for the Wood County Sheriff's Department said "A lot of times, bodies, along with other items that are connected to crimes are found in wooded areas."
Charges Recommended in Fatal Crash Near Amherst Junction
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — The Portage County Sheriff’s Office is now recommending charges against the driver of a vehicle that crashed near Amherst Junction, killing one person. WAOW TV reports Axel Crus-Zelaya may face charges for driving without a valid license, causing the death of a passenger...
Portage Co. Sheriff's Office identified the body found from Saturday
GRANT (WFJFW) - The Portage County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death from Saturday. The Portage County Communications Center received a call about a person lying along 110th St. North south of Washington Ave. in the town of Grant on Saturday evening just before 5:30 p.m. When deputies arrived,...
Body Found in Portage County Identified
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) – A body discovered last weekend in Portage County has been identified. The remains of Safandre Lindsey, 41, were found last Saturday near 110th Street North and Washington Avenue in the Town of Grant. The death was immediately considered suspicious. The Portage County Medical Examiner...
Marshfield shooting was murder, suicide
MARSHFIELD – A divorced Marshfield couple is dead, after the man broke into his ex-wife’s residence and shot and killed her before taking his own life. The murder-suicide occurred in the early-morning hours of Nov. 15 at 309 S. Sycamore Ave., on the city’s far west side.
UPDATE: PCSO ID’s dead man found in Grant
Portage Co. deputies are investigating a suspicious death that occurred on Saturday. According to Sheriff Mike Lukas, dispatchers were called at 5:23 p.m. on Nov. 12 by someone reporting a body lying on 110th St. North, just south of Washington Ave. Deputies arrived and determined the person was deceased, Lukas...
Two cabins in northern Wisconsin vandalized, Sheriff asking for public’s help
MERRILL, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in relation to two separate incidents of cabins getting vandalized, one of which had multiple items stolen. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about two separate cabin incidents that happened in Merrill. The...
Common Council to Discuss Skatepark Paintings Issue
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – At the November 22 meeting of the City of Marshfield Common Council, members are scheduled to discuss how to address an issue at Braem Park skatepark. At a previous meeting, per City memo, alderman Mike O’Reilly explained that there is “graffiti and a makeshift memorial...
Wausau drivers: Prepare for detours, delays on Grand and Townline
Drivers in Wausau should allow for extra time while driving this week, as a water main repair will result in lane closures, delays and detours along Grand Avenue. The water main repair is at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Townline Road. The closures and detours will begin Tuesday, extending for about three days.
1 person dead after crash in Clark County
TOWNSHIP OF MAYVILLE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead, and others are hurt after a crash in Clark County. According to a media release from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a crash around 3:13 p.m. on Nov. 14 on US Highway 13 near Water Road in the Township of Mayville. Investigation shows an SUV was northbound on US Highway 13 when the driver lost control of his vehicle on a bridge while passing a tractor hauling a manure tanker. The SUV entered a ditch, went over a driveway, and hit a tree before coming to rest on its side.
Medford Woman Dies in Crash
One person is dead after the SUV they were riding in was involved in a crash on USH 13 by. Water Road Township of Mayville. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call of the crash on Monday afternoon. Initial investigation indicates an SUV was northbound on USH 13 when the operator lost control of his vehicle on a bridge while passing a tractor hauling a.
