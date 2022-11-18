Read full article on original website
Related
KLTV
Woman recognized for 47 years of volunteering at CHRISTUS Good Shepherd in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Marilyn Johnson has been volunteering at Christus Good Shepherd for 47 years, most recently in the surgical waiting area. She’s been volunteering at the same Longview Hospital for about half her life. Now that would be impressive for someone, say, 60 years old. But, this volunteer turns 98 in two days.
KLTV
Abilene man wanted for murder arrested in Wills Point
WILLS POINT, Texas (KLTV) - An Abilene man wanted for murder was apprehended in East Texas on Sunday. According to a social media post by the Abilene Police Department, Brandon Neely, 18, of Abilene was arrested around 1 p.m. Sunday in Wills Point by Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office deputies. Neely is charged with the first degree murder of Chungu Mishele, 24, of Abilene, which allegedly took place on Saturday.
KLTV
Longview law firm gives back to community with free turkeys for Thanksgiving
Canton’s Q & Brew restaurant starts rebuilding process after September fire. “The brewery ... we’ve already started and we’re hoping to be brewing beer again in three weeks, which is good,” says Woodward. “So, we got a jump on that, but now it’s a lot of demolition, a lot of dirty work and then we’ll start rebuilding next week.”
KLTV
Multiple fire crews respond to Smith County neighborhood
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Crews from multiple fire departments responded to a reported structure fire northeast of Tyler Monday night. By 11:30 p.m., at least a half-dozen emergency vehicles were dispatched to County Road 381, east of U.S. Highway 271. Winona and Red Springs were among the responding agencies,...
KLTV
WebXtra: Lufkin Museum of East Texas hosts festival of trees
East Texas Food Bank hosts holiday food distribution event in Tyler. The East Texas Food Bank is lending a helping hand to people struggling to fill their table for the holidays. Woman recognized for 47 years of volunteering at CHRISTUS Good Shepherd in Longview. Updated: Nov. 20, 2022 at 10:08...
KLTV
WebXtra: Local lawyer aims to give back to Longview with free turkeys
Woman has been volunteering at CHRISTUS Good Shepherd in Longview 47 years. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with 97-year-old Christus Good Shepherd volunteer Marilyn Johnson who has volunteered at that hospital for 47 years. Her birthday is November 23, and she's thinking about retiring from volunteering. Updated: 18 minutes ago.
KLTV
East Texas teen in constant pursuit of knowledge
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas teen is dispelling the notion that today’s youth want success without working for it, through a constant pursuit of knowledge. The only girl in a Holly Lake Ranch martial arts class, 13-year-old Liza Strong, is on a mission to master everything she pursues.
KLTV
Thanksgiving Week Forecast
Canton’s Q & Brew restaurant starts rebuilding process after September fire. “The brewery ... we’ve already started and we’re hoping to be brewing beer again in three weeks, which is good,” says Woodward. “So, we got a jump on that, but now it’s a lot of demolition, a lot of dirty work and then we’ll start rebuilding next week.”
KLTV
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
Canton’s Q & Brew restaurant starts rebuilding process after September fire. “The brewery ... we’ve already started and we’re hoping to be brewing beer again in three weeks, which is good,” says Woodward. “So, we got a jump on that, but now it’s a lot of demolition, a lot of dirty work and then we’ll start rebuilding next week.”
KLTV
Hallsville man arrested for allegedly using stolen checks
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Hallsville man has been accused of using stolen checks to defraud a Harrison County citizen. Jason Glen Walker was arrested Sunday by Sherman police on a warrant for forgery of a financial instrument. He allegedly used stolen checks to buy a generator at Lowe’s in Longview on Oct. 31, and was caught on security camera.
KLTV
Coach Iske steps down at White Oak after nine seasons
WHITE OAK, Texas (KLTV) - White Oak will have a new head football coach next year. Matt Stepp with Dave Campbell’s Texas Football is reporting that Kris Iske has stepped down from the Roughneck program. Iske coached nine seasons at White Oak, putting together four-straight winning seasons from 2014-17.
KLTV
Canton’s Q & Brew restaurant starts rebuilding process after September fire
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Q & Brew in Canton is finally able to start the rebuilding process after a devastating fire that happened in September. “Wait and be patient, because the insurance company said until we’re done with the investigations you can’t touch any of this,” says general partner of Silver Spur Resort, Jack Woodward.
KLTV
Police seek public’s help to find missing Mabank girl
MABANK, Texas (KLTV) - A teenage girl has been reported missing from Mabank and police are asking for information. According to a social media post from the Mabank Police Department, Sophia Flores, 14, has been missing since Nov. 17 when she was last seen wearing white sweat pants and a gray hoodie. The post says she is around 5′5″ and 110-120 pounds; she is suspected to be in Henderson and surrounding areas.
KLTV
Klezmer Band gives preview of upcoming Chanukah Klemer Celebration
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Klezmer band began as a small group and quickly grew as community members showed interest. “I would hire friends from the community, music teachers, professional musicians, to come and be a part of our worship services,” said Rabbi Neal Katz of Congregation Beth-El in Tyler. Katz has been playing guitar for about 30 years now.
Comments / 0