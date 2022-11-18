Bend Fire Department was called to a house fire at 3:30 Tuesday morning after a neighbor reported a shed on fire on Stacy Ln. Bend PD arrived on scene first and found the shed fully involved and spreading to the house and trees. Officers knocked on the door and alerted the occupants who were then able to escape unharmed with both of their dogs. The fire had spread to the garage when fire crews arrived. A quick stop of the fire kept it from spreading to the interior of them home. Damages are estimated at $70,000 to the house, the contents and two cars parked in the driveway, one of which is a complete loss.

