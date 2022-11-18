Read full article on original website
Bend Rotary Announces Scholarship Winners
The Rotary Club of Bend is honored to announce the winners of its annual Traxler and the Del Morris Scholarships for the 2022 year. The awards are named for Ernie Traxler and Del Morris, two past-members of the Rotary Club of Bend who shared a passion for music. The Traxler...
Redmond Kiwanis Launches See’s Candy Sales
Kiwanis Club of Redmond will resume See’s Candy sales at three locations beginning immediately after Thanksgiving. The kick-off will be Friday and Saturday, Nov. 25 and 26, at the Redmond Chamber’s Holiday Village in Centennial Park from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Kiwanis volunteers will staff the kiosk again Dec. 3 and 10.
Red Cross Helps Residents Of House Fire
Bend Fire Department was called to a house fire at 3:30 Tuesday morning after a neighbor reported a shed on fire on Stacy Ln. Bend PD arrived on scene first and found the shed fully involved and spreading to the house and trees. Officers knocked on the door and alerted the occupants who were then able to escape unharmed with both of their dogs. The fire had spread to the garage when fire crews arrived. A quick stop of the fire kept it from spreading to the interior of them home. Damages are estimated at $70,000 to the house, the contents and two cars parked in the driveway, one of which is a complete loss.
Deschutes Fair Board Openings
Deschutes County residents are invited to apply to serve on the Deschutes County Fair Board. The Fair Board oversees operations of the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, a 320-acre event site located in Redmond. The Expo Center offers 200,000 square feet of flexible indoor event space, four livestock arenas, five barns, a full-service RV park and more.
Lemon Gulch Trails Project Proposed
The Ochoco National Forest has released the draft Environmental Assessment for the Lemon Gulch Trails Project. This proposal is for the development of a mountain bike trail system on the west side of the Lookout Mountain Ranger District about 20 miles northeast of Prineville. The Environmental Assessment analyzes and compares...
