Since 1987, the WarGames match has been a staple of pro wrestling. Used as the ultimate end to a feud, or to enhance one, WarGames has involved the likes of Ric Flair, The Road Warriors, Dusty Rhodes, Sting, and Hulk Hogan. Originally with Jim Crockett Promotions/the National Wrestling Alliance and later WCW, the match transferred over to WWE in 2017 as a part of NXT.

1 DAY AGO