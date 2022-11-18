Read full article on original website
Teachers union survey reveals a desperate need for teachers
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The state’s largest teachers union released the results of a new survey that highlighted a desperate need for teachers. The Connecticut Education Association unveiled its results on Tuesday during a news conference Tuesday morning, and said it showed just how many educators are considering leaving the profession.
Survey: Connecticut facing crippling teacher shortage
MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Beyond Meat mold, risk of a rail strike, drop in home sales. Beyond Meat mold issues, the risk of a national rail strike, and a drop in home sales. Here's the Morning Business Report for Nov. 22. Updated: 4 hours ago. A $10,000 reward is being offered...
GOVERNOR LAMONT ANNOUNCES CONNECTICUT RECEIVES CREDIT RATING INCREASE FROM S&P
(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that his administration has received notification from credit rating agency Standard & Poor’s (S&P) that it is increasing Connecticut’s general obligation bond credit rating from A+ (positive) to AA- (stable). This credit rating increase follows increases in 2021 by several other agencies, including Moody’s, S&P, Fitch, and Kroll.
What Paid Holidays Will Connecticut Employers Offer in 2023?
Every fall, CBIA surveys member companies to find out what paid holidays they will offer employees in the coming year. The results of the latest survey reflect responses from 369 Connecticut firms. Employers were also asked if they give employees time off for holidays not included in the survey. No...
How Connecticut got CAPTA Wrong
Opinion: How Connecticut has implemented CAPTA on the ground level has gone far and dangerously off course. The post How Connecticut got CAPTA Wrong appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Do You Need a Marriage License To Be Legally Married in Connecticut?
I remember my dad's friends joking around in the 70's & 80's about how they had to find a new place to live, because they were approaching 10 years of living with their girlfriends. Dangerously close to a Common-Law Marriage. I always thought it existed in Connecticut, it does, in a way.
Eversource, UI will cut electric rates for some, but not until 2024
The delay in creating different electric rates for lower-income Eversource and UI customers in CT is raising concerns among lawmakers.
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong investigating Optimum after receiving 500 complaints about internet speed
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — About 500 complaints has triggered a state investigation into Optimum’s practices, Connecticut Attorney General William Tong announced Monday. The investigation falls under the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices into Altice Optimum customer complaints that the company has slow internet speeds, hidden fees and “unacceptable” technical support, according to Tong. The investigation will […]
Connecticut lawmakers set to tackle gas tax holiday, free buses, heating assistance in special session
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — State legislators will have a lot on their slate when they convene for a special session. From fare-free bus rides to the rising cost of home heating oil, lawmakers will have much to consider. The special session is expected sometime next week. It will be the final vote for a lame-duck […]
5 National Parks In Connecticut
The Constitution State, or Connecticut as its more widely known, is the southernmost state in New England, on the northeast coast of the United States. It may be one of the smaller states in New England, but there are plenty of national parks in Connecticut to explore. With national scenic trails, historic trails and national historical parks, many outdoor activities keep you entertained.
Bad News For Connecticut: Electric Rates Will Double in 2023
When they say rate increase, they were not kidding. According to a press release from the Office of the Attorney General of Connecticut, William Tong, both Eversource and United Illuminating will be doubling their rates. That is correct, Connecticut citizens that use either Eversource or United Illuminating, you guys will...
CT Foodshare raises money and turkeys for people in need
Officials say the state of Connecticut needs more teachers to address the state's needs. School districts across Connecticut are facing a shortage of teachers. How Naugatuck Police search for suspect in 11-month-old's death. Updated: 7 hours ago. Police released more information about the search for a man they say murdered...
Connecticut places another $1bn-plus into private markets
Connecticut State Treasurer Shawn Wooden announced $1.13 billion in approved investment commitments for the Connecticut Retirement Plans and Trust Funds . . . Unlock this article instantly, along with the rest of our premium content and daily, weekly and monthly newsletters, with a convenient pay-as-you-go monthly subscription. Annual subscriptions save...
Lamont seeks additional funding for worker bonuses
(The Center Square) – Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont is asking the General Assembly to reconvene in effort to pump more money into a program that will provide bonuses for essential workers who remained on the job during the pandemic. Lamont said Thursday, he agreed to increase funding for essential worker bonuses from $35 million to $90 million in order to provide cash bonuses for about 134,000 workers, who have been pre-qualified for the one-time payments. Lamont said he expects lawmakers to take up the proposal...
Girls’ soccer team: Connecticut champions!
HARTFORD — Facing the Class LL State Tournament’s top seed, the No. 3 Staples High girls’ soccer team left little doubt as to which team is, in fact, the best. The Wreckers topped Cheshire, unbeaten in the regular season, 4-1 in Sunday’s pinnacle contest under the lights at Trinity Health Stadium.
I-Team: Eversource and UI executive salaries; utility watchdog weighs in
ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - As Eversource and UI customers learn to penny pitch, many of you have asked us about executive salaries. In 2021, the CEO of Eversource, Joseph Nolan, earned $4.7 million dollars. Earning a base salary of $1,000,424, he received an additional $1.4 million from stock awards and $2.25 in incentive earnings.
Here are 8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in December
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new restaurants around Connecticut, from a Westport outpost for fresh Italian pastas to a Cromwell taco spot with rotating churro flavors. Plan b Burger Bar. Hartford. Plan b, the Connecticut restaurant brand known for its emphasis...
Face the Facts: Funding the Energy Assistance Program This Winter
Republican Leader Sen. Kevin Kelly (R-Stratford) is again calling on the governor to use some of the surplus to fund the energy assistance program this winter. He joins NBC Connecticut's Mike Hydeck to discuss the need the program has. Mike Hydeck: So how should lawmakers manage the soaring surplus in...
These baby names have historically been the most popular in Connecticut
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Olivia, Liv or Livvie? What about William, Will, Bill or Liam? You’ve probably heard these names on the playground often lately, but many of Connecticut’s most popular baby names have topped the charts for decades. When it comes to girls, Olivia, Charlotte, Emma, Ava and Mia have been popular over […]
If you are a senior citizen, you may qualify for a tenant reimbursement
Checks for Connecticut's renter rebate program will begin mailing this week, Governor Ned Lamont announced. Rebates can be up to $900 for married couples and $700 for individuals.
