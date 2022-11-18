ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Australia triumph & 'extraordinary steps' taken - but where next for rugby league?

Australia's 30-10 victory over Samoa in the men's final brought the curtain down on the Rugby League World Cup - a tournament six years in the making. With all 61 men's, women's and wheelchair fixtures broadcast live on the BBC, a record of almost 30 million people tuned in to watch the action that was delayed 12 months by the Covid pandemic.
Cristiano Ronaldo Leaves Manchester United by 'Mutual Agreement' After Controversial Interview

"I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change," Ronaldo said on Tuesday Manchester United and star player Cristiano Ronaldo have parted ways, the football club announced Tuesday. "Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect," the organization said in a statement. Manchester United added that "the club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future." The club...
Who Is Thibaut Courtois' Fiancée? All About Mishel Gerzig

Soccer player Thibaut Courtois proposed to model Mishel Gerzig in 2022 Real Madrid goalkeeper and Belgian international, Thibaut Courtois is a successful soccer star. His number one fan, however, is his fiancée, Mishel Gerzig. After first connecting on Instagram in early 2021, the couple began dating that summer. The goalkeeper proposed to Gerzig in June 2022. "When I'm with Mishel, I learn about Israeli culture," Courtois told La'Isha, an Israeli lifestyle magazine, according to Ynet. "I see from the pictures what a beautiful country it is and I...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

‘Let’s go shock them all’ – Biden gives USMNT pep talk on eve of World Cup

On the eve of the World Cup, the U.S. men’s national team got a pep talk from none other than the POTUS himself. U.S. President Joe Biden, from his desk in the Oval Office, was connected to a phone held by USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter in a room filled with the entire team. “I know you’re the underdog, but I tell you what man, you got some of the best players in the world on your team,” Biden said in a somewhat contradictory opening message. “You’re representing this country and I know you’re going to play your hearts out, so let’s go shock...
Queen Camilla Wears Queen Elizabeth's Sapphire Tiara for First State Banquet of King Charles' Reign

The Queen Consort helped host South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the British royal family's first state visit of King Charles' reign Queen Camilla is wearing her first tiara in her new royal role. The Queen Consort, 75, shimmered in the Belgian Sapphire Tiara at a state banquet at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, her first tiara moment since King Charles III acceded to the throne. Camilla brought out the dazzling piece for Charles' first state visit as King, welcoming Cyril Ramaphosa, the President of South Africa, to the U.K. The tiara was previously...
Washington Examiner

Demands for 'climate reparations' are laughable

The demands for climate reparations from wealthy countries are so absurd, so unscientific, and so offensive to natural justice that it is difficult to know where the criticism should begin. The argument is that, since countries that industrialized earlier produced a lot of carbon a hundred years ago, they now...
BBC

Albanian migrant: 'I wish I'd never tried to enter the UK illegally'

"I didn't seek asylum. I told them I was an economic migrant," said Artan. "They gave us plastic bags with our belongings; I was told tomorrow morning you will arrive in Tirana." Unlike other Albanians who have entered the UK illegally on small boats and claimed asylum he was quickly...
