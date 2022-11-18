Read full article on original website
Australia reaches Davis Cup semis by beating the Netherlands
Alex de Minaur and Jordan Thompson won their singles matches to help Australia to qualify for the Davis Cup semifinals for the first time since 2017 at the expense of the Netherlands
BBC
Australia triumph & 'extraordinary steps' taken - but where next for rugby league?
Australia's 30-10 victory over Samoa in the men's final brought the curtain down on the Rugby League World Cup - a tournament six years in the making. With all 61 men's, women's and wheelchair fixtures broadcast live on the BBC, a record of almost 30 million people tuned in to watch the action that was delayed 12 months by the Covid pandemic.
ABC7
Mexico, Poland fans bring true soccer spirit to Banc of California Stadium for World Cup watch party
Soccer fans flooded Banc of California Stadium in Exposition Park Tuesday to watch Mexico and Poland go head to head at the World Cup in Qatar.
Cristiano Ronaldo Leaves Manchester United by 'Mutual Agreement' After Controversial Interview
"I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change," Ronaldo said on Tuesday Manchester United and star player Cristiano Ronaldo have parted ways, the football club announced Tuesday. "Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect," the organization said in a statement. Manchester United added that "the club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future." The club...
Who Is Thibaut Courtois' Fiancée? All About Mishel Gerzig
Soccer player Thibaut Courtois proposed to model Mishel Gerzig in 2022 Real Madrid goalkeeper and Belgian international, Thibaut Courtois is a successful soccer star. His number one fan, however, is his fiancée, Mishel Gerzig. After first connecting on Instagram in early 2021, the couple began dating that summer. The goalkeeper proposed to Gerzig in June 2022. "When I'm with Mishel, I learn about Israeli culture," Courtois told La'Isha, an Israeli lifestyle magazine, according to Ynet. "I see from the pictures what a beautiful country it is and I...
Live results, scores and updates for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Get the latest scores and updates on the FIFA World Cup.
‘Let’s go shock them all’ – Biden gives USMNT pep talk on eve of World Cup
On the eve of the World Cup, the U.S. men’s national team got a pep talk from none other than the POTUS himself. U.S. President Joe Biden, from his desk in the Oval Office, was connected to a phone held by USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter in a room filled with the entire team. “I know you’re the underdog, but I tell you what man, you got some of the best players in the world on your team,” Biden said in a somewhat contradictory opening message. “You’re representing this country and I know you’re going to play your hearts out, so let’s go shock...
Queen Camilla Wears Queen Elizabeth's Sapphire Tiara for First State Banquet of King Charles' Reign
The Queen Consort helped host South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the British royal family's first state visit of King Charles' reign Queen Camilla is wearing her first tiara in her new royal role. The Queen Consort, 75, shimmered in the Belgian Sapphire Tiara at a state banquet at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, her first tiara moment since King Charles III acceded to the throne. Camilla brought out the dazzling piece for Charles' first state visit as King, welcoming Cyril Ramaphosa, the President of South Africa, to the U.K. The tiara was previously...
More than 30 climate activists behind bars in UK during Cop27
Just Stop Oil campaigners were held on remand after charges relating to M25 protests
England: John Barnes On James Maddison, Who Should Play Right-Back & How Southgate Will Set-Up
Liverpool and England legend John Barnes has provided his verdict on England's right-back dilemma, how England should set-up and how to get the best out of James Maddison.
Washington Examiner
Demands for 'climate reparations' are laughable
The demands for climate reparations from wealthy countries are so absurd, so unscientific, and so offensive to natural justice that it is difficult to know where the criticism should begin. The argument is that, since countries that industrialized earlier produced a lot of carbon a hundred years ago, they now...
BBC
Albanian migrant: 'I wish I'd never tried to enter the UK illegally'
"I didn't seek asylum. I told them I was an economic migrant," said Artan. "They gave us plastic bags with our belongings; I was told tomorrow morning you will arrive in Tirana." Unlike other Albanians who have entered the UK illegally on small boats and claimed asylum he was quickly...
People
