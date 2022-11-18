Read full article on original website
Related
Germany’s Kimmich: Players not to blame for Qatar World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Germany midfielder Joshua Kimmich says his “childhood dream” of playing in a World Cup is being tainted by the constant criticism directed at tournament host Qatar from his country. “I would like to be able to look forward to a World Cup, even...
NBC Philadelphia
How to Watch Switzerland vs. Cameroon in the 2022 FIFA World Cup
The countdown is over and the 2022 FIFA World Cup has officially kicked off in Qatar. We have already seen some intense battles between other groups, including Group A’s Ecuador and host nation Qatar and Group B’s England and Iran. The group rounds continued with matchups between nations in Groups C, D, E and F.
NBC Philadelphia
All USA Goals From 2022 FIFA World Cup
It’s been 3,065 days since the U.S. men’s national team participated in a World Cup, but the wait is over. Monday, Nov. 21 marked the USMNT’s World Cup debut after an eight-year drought, as they faced Wales in their first match of Group B’s round-robin. And...
Colourful history of Saudi Arabia's hero football coach who is partner to ex-wife of manager who also pulled off World Cup miracle, and has daughter who was caught up in brutal football violence
The coach who guided Saudi Arabia to the win over Argentina that stunned the world today is a colourful character whose glamorous partner was previously married to another international manager who oversaw a famous World Cup shock of his own. Saudi manager Herve Renard, 54, is in a relationship with...
NBC Philadelphia
Who Are the Youngest Players to Score in a FIFA World Cup?
Jude Bellingham has announced himself on the global stage. The 19-year-old midfielder scored a wonderful curling header off a cross into the box from Manchester United left back Luke Shaw en route to a commanding 6-2 win for England over Iran on Monday. That goal made the rising Borussia Dortmund...
NBC Philadelphia
FIFA's Fair Play Rule and How It Affects Points in World Cup Matches
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. The 2022 World Cup will showcase 32 of the greatest clubs around the world, and with that, means intense competition. There’s no doubt tiebreakers are inevitable, so FIFA constructed a system to resolve such issues, the last of which is the fair play rule.
NBC Philadelphia
Tim Weah Opens Scoring for USMNT vs. Wales in 2022 World Cup
It was a goal eight years in the making. The United States men’s national team opened the scoring against Wales thanks to Tim Weah in the 36th minute. Weah, a 22-year-old right winger, slipped in the middle of the Welsh defense on a quick counter attack with Christian Pulisic finding him in open space.
NBC Philadelphia
What Are the 2022 FIFA World Cup Tiebreaker Rules?
There is little margin for error in the group stage of the World Cup. Only half of the 32-team field will advance to the knockout stage in Qatar. With just three group-play games, all matches carry added importance beyond a win, loss and draw. Every goal, save and card could play a factor in deciding which nations reach the round of 16.
NBC Philadelphia
USMNT Announces Starting Lineup Vs. Wales in 2022 World Cup
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. The first starting XI for the United States in the 2022 FIFA World Cup is here. Ahead of the USMNT’s Group B opener against Wales on Monday, Gregg Berhalter...
NBC Philadelphia
What World Cup Games Are Happening Today? Match Schedule for Nov. 22
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. The 2022 FIFA World Cup is officially underway and stakes are already high. So far, we’ve seen Ecuador defeat host nation Qatar 2-0 in the World Cup opener on...
NBC Philadelphia
Meet Lionel Messi, Argentinian Superstar Ahead of His Final World Cup
Lionel Messi is regarded as one of the greatest soccer players of all time. The 35-year-old from Argentina holds the national record for appearances and is also the country's leader in scored goals of all time, however, Messi announced in October that the 2022 World Cup will be the last of his career.
NBC Philadelphia
Biggest Names Playing in 2022 FIFA World Cup
Every four years, the World Cup draws in casual and devout fans alike for a global spectacle. The time has come in Qatar to welcome the 32 teams who will compete for a shot at international glory. While a whole swath of players has been sidelined in recent weeks with...
NBC Philadelphia
European Teams Ditch Plan to Wear ‘OneLove' Armbands at World Cup
The captains of seven European teams at the 2022 World Cup will not wear “OneLove” armbands during matches in Qatar after FIFA threatened to hand out yellow cards. England, Wales, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands planned to sport rainbow armbands that said “OneLove” while playing in a country where same-sex relationships are illegal. The seven European nations backed down to keep their captains from facing in-game sanctions.
NBC Philadelphia
Iran Soccer Team Refuses to Sing National Anthem at World Cup
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Players on Iran’s national soccer team chose not to sing their country’s national anthem prior to their World Cup opener against England on Monday. Along with silence...
NBC Philadelphia
Fans, Twitter React to Qatar's Opening Loss at World Cup Vs. Ecuador
Soccer fans rejoiced on Sunday with the start of the 2022 World Cup. Well, unless they were rooting for the host nation. With a 2-0 loss to Ecuador, Qatar became the first World Cup host to lose its opening match. Based on reactions from the stadium and online, people weren’t feeling terribly sorry for the home team.
NBC Philadelphia
Ecuador's Enner Valencia Scores First Goal of 2022 World Cup on Penalty Kick
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. It didn’t take long for Enner Valencia and Ecuador to rain on Qatar’s parade at the 2022 World Cup. Valencia scored the first goal of the tournament...
NBC Philadelphia
Yunus Musah Becomes Youngest USMNT World Cup Starter
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Yunus Musah, a 19-year-old midfielder from New York, will be the youngest player ever to start a game for the United States men’s national team in the World Cup.
NBC Philadelphia
Ecuador Fans Chant ‘We Want Beer' At Opening Game of Alcohol-Free World Cup
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. There was one thing that Ecuador fans wanted as badly as a goal on Sunday: a beer. Those in attendance at the opening game of the World Cup against...
NBC Philadelphia
Jack Grealish's World Cup Goal Shows Love to Fan With Cerebral Palsy
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. England defeated Iran in a dominating 6-2 win in their Group B clash on Monday during this year's 2022 World Cup in Qatar. During the rout, many of the...
NBC Philadelphia
Netherlands' Two Late Goals Vs. Senegal Brings Oranje Atop Group A
Netherlands put together some of their best 15 minutes of soccer to beat Senegal 2-0 in its 2022 World Cup opener. Playing at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, the top-ranked African team was without star forward Sadio Mané. Mané, the second-place finisher in this past year’s Ballon d’Or standings, injured his leg earlier this month in a club match with Bayern Munich and ultimately needed surgery, sidelining him for the entirety of the tournament.
Comments / 0