Dove Cameron has never been afraid to share raw messages about her identity. The former Disney star has blossomed into one of the leaders in the upcoming generation of pop icons. Dove Cameron's stunning transformation has been exciting to watch since her days as a cast member in Disney's "Descendants." She came out as queer during an Instagram livestream in 2020, according to Buzzfeed. Since, Cameron says that she feels more genuine getting to live more authentically. However, Cameron made a much more public statement by appearing on the cover of Gay Times in 2021. "Through the public acknowledgement of my sexuality, I feel like I'm living my life more bare," she said in 2021.

1 DAY AGO