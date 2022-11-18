Read full article on original website
Jada Pinkett Smith's Ex August Alsina Comes Out, Introduces His Boyfriend To The World
Jada Pinkett Smith’s Ex August Alsina has come out to the world and introduced his boyfriend named Zu, RadarOnline.com has learned. At the end of this week’s episode of The Surreal Life, August revealed personal news to the camera. “I would like a love that feels limitless,” August said during his confessional. He continued, “And then what do you know? Love showed up, but in a new way. I want to share that and really honor the person that I love and that loves me back and teaching my so much about love and healing. I want to that in...
Fiction: I Installed A Secret Camera On My Daughter's Bedroom, What I Saw After 3 Days Made Me Cry
Before I continue with the content of this article, it's important to let y'all know that this not true life story, it is a fictional article made from a factual events.
1000-Lb Sisters' Tammy Slaton Gets Married At The Same Rehab Where She Met Her Husband
For three seasons, reality-TV viewers have relished tuning in to TLC's "1000-Lb SIsters," a show that introduced fans to the Kentucky-based siblings, Tammy and Amy Slaton, who both struggled with morbid obesity and agreed to let their lives be filmed as they attempted to reach a healthier weight. Amy was the more successful of the two, qualifying for bariatric surgery and managing to keep the weight off. The show also saw her marry her boyfriend, Mike Halterman, and have her first son, Gage. (After the third season ended, Amy went on to have another baby, Glenn, per People.)
Famed '60s Television Star Dies
“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
"Ghostbusters" Star Dies
Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
Derek Hough nixes ‘Dancing with the Stars’ finale performance after fiancée Hayley Erbert suffers injury
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert won’t be hitting the “Dancing with the Stars” floor after all. The couple was slated to perform on Monday’s Season 31 finale but has dropped out after Erbert injured her shoulder during camera blocking on Sunday. “We were doing a lift we’ve danced 100 times, but something weird happened causing Hayley to fall awkwardly and hard onto her shoulder,” the pair explained on Instagram. “We tried running through the dance again, but quickly realized Hayley’s shoulder had been compromised. As a true dancer Hayley was ready to push through and perform. But sometimes, and definitely in...
Taylor Swift's 2022 AMAs Hairdo Has Fans Convinced She's Sending A Secret Message
Every Taylor Swift era has had its own iconic moments, songs, and outfits that die-hard Swifties still can't get enough of. Even casual fans can't escape the Internet's buzzing over fan theories about Taylor Swift's upcoming re-recording albums. And it seems that Swifties were extra on edge for the 2022 American Music Awards. Swift dropped a huge secret one of her last award show appearances. In August, Swift announced her surprise album "Midnights" at the 2022 VMAs, leaving our jaws on the floor and alarms set to meet her at midnight.
TMZ.com
Sinbad Still Learning to Walk 2 Years After Stroke, Family Gives Update
Sinbad suffered a life-changing stroke 2 years ago ... and in the first update since his medical emergency, the star's family says he's got a long road ahead of him on the way to recovery. The family put out a lengthy release Monday, saying Sinbad was in the hospital for...
The Sort Of Homeowners Joanna And Chip Gaines Didn't Like To Work With On Fixer Upper
Chip and Joanna Gaines are the down-to-earth, house-flipping Texas couple that won America over thanks to their hit HGTV show "Fixer Upper." The Gaines are well known for turning houses from drab to fab. Renovation shows are a dime a dozen these days, so it was truly this couple's genuine dynamic that launched them to success. While sprucing up Waco, Texas one house at a time, the lovable duo went from starring in one show to running their own network, Magnolia (via The Hollywood Reporter).
"Dancing With The Stars" Crowned Their New Champion Last Night, And Twitter Is Totally Divided About It
It looks like the heat went from the dance floor to the keyboard.
Jana Kramer Talks Lifetime's Steppin' Into The Holiday - Exclusive Interview
Jana Kramer is known for everything from "One Tree Hill" to her successful music career to her burgeoning wine business. She has also quickly become a holiday movie regular, thanks to her frequent collaborations with Lifetime. This year, Kramer is back on our screens in Lifetime's "Steppin' Into the Holiday" alongside eternal heartthrob Mario Lopez, and the chemistry between the two is off the charts.
Why Meghan And Harry Are Reportedly Bracing Themselves For Their Netflix Series Debut
Netflix will soon release a docuseries about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — known to many in the UK as royal defectors — who left the crown to pursue a new life in the US. In September 2020, the celebrity couple signed a deal with the streamer for their company, Archewell Productions, to create exclusive programming for them (per The New York Times).
Spencer Grammer Talks Acting With Her Father And Grammer Holiday Traditions - Exclusive Interview
Lifetime's heartwarming Christmas movie "The 12 Days of Christmas Eve" brings family front and center. Award-winning actor Kelsey Grammer stars in and executive produced the film, which centers around businessman Brian Conway learning to value his family relationships and refocus on what truly matters. Kelsey's real-life daughter Spencer Grammer stars in the film as his daughter Michelle. The characters' strained father-daughter relationship is a key part of the story as the father attempts to mend fences in time for Christmas.
Here's Why Brad Pitt Is Getting Called Out For Executive Producing The Harvey Weinstein Exposé "She Said"
"As one of the only people in Hollywood to stand up to Weinstein, in relation to the Gwyneth [Paltrow] situation, he certainly has great respect for the journalists who were also the first ones to stand up to Weinstein."
How To Rock Blake Lively's Moody 'Antique Grandma' Manicure
This year has seen the revival of multiple fashion trends that made reference to the past, including wide-leg pants, crochet sets, and cropped cardigans. With all these references to the past in our clothing, it was just a matter of time better our nail designs went in the same direction.
Adam Devine Almost Passed On Accepting His Pitch Perfect Role - Exclusive
It's hard to think about the "Pitch Perfect" franchise without Adam Devine's Bumper Allen coming to mind. The vivacious character made his debut alongside the likes of Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Skylar Astin, and more singing stars in the first movie just over a decade ago. He made life hard for the Barden Bellas as the egotistical and at times delightfully unhinged head of the all-male a cappella group the Treblemakers. And he's back at it again 10 years later.
Dove Cameron's Dedication To The Queer Community At The 2022 AMAs Has Twitter In Tears
Dove Cameron has never been afraid to share raw messages about her identity. The former Disney star has blossomed into one of the leaders in the upcoming generation of pop icons. Dove Cameron's stunning transformation has been exciting to watch since her days as a cast member in Disney's "Descendants." She came out as queer during an Instagram livestream in 2020, according to Buzzfeed. Since, Cameron says that she feels more genuine getting to live more authentically. However, Cameron made a much more public statement by appearing on the cover of Gay Times in 2021. "Through the public acknowledgement of my sexuality, I feel like I'm living my life more bare," she said in 2021.
Get The Look On A Budget: Jennifer Lopez's Breezy White Dress
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck (aka "Bennifer") were the It Couple of the early aughts. Though they parted ways in 2004, according to Insider, 2021 saw them rekindle the spark, and the couple officially tied the knot in July 2022. "I feel so lucky and happy and proud to be with him," Lopez told People, going on to add, "To see the person, the human being, the man that he is today, the father that he is today, the partner that he is — he is so everything I always knew he was and wanted to be."
14 Celebrities With Absolutely Wild Backstories
Jackie Chan was abandoned by his birth parents as a child, but through his research for a 2003 documentary, he found out that his mother was a legendary Shanghai gambler and his dad was a gang boss and spy.
