Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Best Hiking Trails and State Parks in PeoriaTammy EminethPeoria, IL
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
WWEs Scarlett Bordeaux Has Drink Thrown On Her By Fan At WWE Live Event At The Peoria Illinois Civic CenterJason Morton
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
wglt.org
How a craft machining shop in Bloomington adapted its way to a fourth generation
You’ve heard a lot about the global supply chain over the past few years. This is a story about the Bloomington-Normal supply chain. G3 Machining in Bloomington is a locally owned machine shop that can make just about anything. Custom bolts for the electric automaker Rivian. Brackets for wireless routers at State Farm. Tap handles for Bloomington-Normal’s craft breweries.
This Underground Illinois House Is Pretty Cheap And Kind Of Creepy
This is the latest find from the fantastic Twitter account @ZillowGoneWild. That account highlights some of the more peculiar listings of Zillow, and it turns out a lot of them are right here in Illinois. This one is from Deer Creek, Illinois, a small city about 30 minutes east of...
wcbu.org
Award-winning broadcast program finds new home at Eureka College
An award-winning radio and television broadcast program lost a home at Lincoln College when the institution closed in May. Now, it has a second life, as the studios packed up and moved across central Illinois to Eureka College’s Pritchard Hall. “In late April, I met with the administration of...
wglt.org
11 candidates file for Bloomington, Normal councils on 1st day
Monday was the first day to submit nominating petitions for the spring municipal elections in Illinois. Six candidates filed for election to the Normal Town Council, including each of the incumbents whose seats for the at-large council will be on the ballot. Kathleen Lorenz is seeking a third term on...
25newsnow.com
Pekin mayoral field will not include an incumbent
PEKIN (25 News Now) - Three candidates filed to become the new Mayor in the city of Pekin, but the incumbent mayor was not among them. The candidates who have filed are Councilmembers Becky Cloyd and Dave Nutter as well as outgoing Tazewell County Treasurer Mary Burress. Mayor Mark Luft tells 25 News he is not planning to seek reelection.
wcbu.org
Billboard campaign raises awareness of childhood trauma in Peoria, and offers a possible solution
A high level of violence within the City of Peoria is the catalyst for a new billboard campaign aimed at bringing awareness to the issue of childhood trauma — and a free therapeutic program that could help. For at least the next three months, the billboards will be placed...
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: The Apollo Theatre
The Apollo Theatre is the oldest theatre in Peoria. It opened its doors in 1914 and it shut down in 1958. Part of the theatre was torn down to make room for…wait for it…a parking lot!. In 1988 what was left of The Apollo Theatre was refurbished and...
She ‘lived United’ during the pandemic. Galesburg Chamber honors community service award winner
Carol Hagan is the recipient of the 2022 Thomas B. Herring Community Service Award. She received the award Monday at the Galesburg Chamber of Commerce’s 44th Annual Thanksgiving Luncheon at Cedar Creek Hall. Hagan was selected from a nomination pool of several candidates. Hagan has a long history of...
25newsnow.com
Downtown Peoria’s 97-year old Labor Temple for sale
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A nearly century-old union fixture of Downtown Peoria is now up for sale for $799,900 as of Thursday. The union history of the building is present from top to bottom, from the large AFL-CIO letters on the roof to the very beams the building is held up by.
Central Illinois Proud
East Peoria holding raffle to help fund new park, winner gets Corvette
East Peoria holding raffle to help fund new park, winner gets Corvette. East Peoria holding raffle to help fund new park, …. East Peoria holding raffle to help fund new park, winner gets Corvette. L&T Technology Services brings more manufacturing …. L&T Technology Services brings more manufacturing resources to Peoria.
wglt.org
Former ISU housing complex gets go-ahead as starting point for new Normal subdivision
A former Illinois State University housing complex on Shelbourne Drive can serve as the seed for a subdivision in north-central Normal, and it could see renters as early as January. On Monday, the Normal Town Council unanimously approved the proposal from 300 Spot LLC. The multi-stage approach finds developers DJ...
1470 WMBD
Chief: New Special Response Team vehicle on the way
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria says a new vehicle for the department’s Special Response Team is one step closer to being on the streets here. Echevarria says he and other staff went to Massachusetts last week where the new armored SRT vehicle is being made, kicked the tires, and took it for a test drive.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria fire respond to person trapped in vehicle
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria fire used the “Jaws of Life” to help a person trapped in a vehicle on I-74 near the University Street overpass at approximately 11:50 a.m. Monday. According to a Peoria fire press release, firefighters responded to the scene after they learned that...
25newsnow.com
Former Pekin basketball star passes away, university says
PEKIN (25 News Now) - The Central Illinois basketball community is mourning the loss of a former Pekin Dragon. According to a post from St. Ambrose University Athletics Saturday, student-athlete Patrick Torrey passed away. Torrey was a 2019 graduate of Pekin High School and was a star on the Dragons’ Regional Championship basketball team.
1470 WMBD
Massive fire at ISU farm in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ill. — A building has completely collapsed due to a large fire on Illinois State University’s farm in Lexington. As of 5:30 a.m. Friday, 25 News reports that multiple fire companies were working to fight the fire that started around 1 a.m. As firefighters tried to put...
Central Illinois Proud
Section of City of Washington under boil order
WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A substantial section of Washington is under a boil order alert after the city’s water treatment plant began to malfunction Monday morning. Below is a map of the areas affected by this malfunction. Due to chlorine levels dropping outside of regulated limits, residents within...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Police Department sees “overwhelming” response to gun buyback
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There was an overwhelming response to a gun buyback event in Peoria this weekend. “We had people flowing in from the fellowship hall, through our other door, I mean we had people coming from every direction,” said Susan Turner, a trustee at First Baptist Church of Peoria.
Central Illinois Proud
Saturday’s homicide victim identified
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The woman killed by gunfire in Peoria on Saturday has been identified as 50-year-old Elsa Veronica Quintero-Barrigo, Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood confirmed to WMBD Monday afternoon. Quintero-Barrigo’s autopsy is still in progress. Harwood’s office has yet to release an official cause of death but...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria library, courthouse closed Monday due to water main break
UPDATE (11:10 a.m.) — The Peoria Public Main Library will remain closed all day Monday. All other PPL locations are open for regular hours. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A water main break in downtown Peoria has yet to be resolved, meaning that the Peoria County Courthouse and the Peoria Public Library are closed Monday.
WATCH: Peoria vs. Morris high school football
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Watch the Nov. 19, 2022, Peoria vs. Morris high school football game, presented by Clutch Sports Media. This story will be updated with the full game shortly.
Comments / 1