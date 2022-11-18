Read full article on original website
Lifetime Movie "The 12 Days Of Christmas Eve’' Starring Kelsey Grammer Filmed In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaMontville, CT
9 Awesome Things to do Near the Mohegan Sun Resort & CasinoThe Connecticut ExplorerMontville, CT
Pawtucket Motorcyclist Dies After Striking Stopped Vehicle In KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
DNA analysis reveals identity of 19th century “vampire” buried in ConnecticutB.R. ShenoyGriswold, CT
1 Dead, 2 Seriously Injured in Brooklyn CrashQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
whatsupnewp.com
Pete and Ron Cardi join WUN on Nov. 22: Giving back to the community
When Pete, Ron and Nick Cardi’s father opened a small furniture store in Cranston decades ago, he could have never imagined the dynamic growth of the store into one of the leading furniture stores nationwide, and the impact Cardi’s has had in its support of numerous non-profit organizations.
whatsupnewp.com
The Love Shack by LOLA & Company is now open in Newport
The Love Shack by LOLA & Company is now open in Newport! Visit them at 400 Thames St. to see the entire LOLA jewelry line as well as our popular branded LoveShack clothing & items. Spend $150 or more starting Black Friday (11/25) through Cyber Monday (11/28) and receive 10%...
whatsupnewp.com
What’s Up This Week: Nov. 21 – 27
Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this Thanksgiving Week in and around Newport and Rhode Island. 10 am to 4 pm: The Breakers, Marble House & The Elms dressed for the Holidays. 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Road to Independence. 1:30 pm: World Cup Viewing Party-...
whatsupnewp.com
Ice Skating opens at Newport Harbor Island Resort on Nov. 24
Newport Harbor Island Resort (formerly Gurney’s) has announced that ice skating will return to Newport on Thursday, November 24!. Rates & Information | Skate and skate aid rentals are available. o Adults: $15. o Children (12 & under): $8. o Seniors (65 & older): $8. o Military: $8. o...
rinewstoday.com
Get your holiday(s) on! – RI Christmas Festival
It’s the annual Rhode Island Christmas Festival on November 19 and 20, 2022 at the West Warwick Civic Center, 100 Factory St., West Warwick, RI. Always free admission! Free parking!. Shop with handcrafters, artisans, makers, direct sellers and other small businesses. Entertainment all weekend!. Santa, Family Parade and the...
whatsupnewp.com
Newport City Council-elect to meet on Nov. 29
Newport City Council-elect will meet on November 29 at 6 pm in the 2nd Floor Conference Room at Newport City Hall. The purpose of the meeting will be to meet and discuss with the current city solicitor, probate court judge, and municipal court judge the responsibilities and duties of said positions.
whatsupnewp.com
Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (Nov. 19 – 26)
The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA). All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. RITBA Weekly Lane Closure Updates. November 20 – 26, 2022. Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge: There...
NECN
Did You Know 2 of the Best Donut Shops in US Are in New England?
If you live in New England and love donuts (what is there to not love about donuts?), you'll want to keep reading. Yelp scoured the nation earlier this year for the best bakers of America's glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections to create the "Top 100 US Donut Shops 2022" -- and two shops in Connecticut and Massachusetts earned a place on the sweet list.
whatsupnewp.com
Rhode Island Set to commence adult-use marijuana sales on Dec. 1
Governor Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Business Regulation’s Office of Cannabis Regulation announced this morning that five licensed medical marijuana compassion centers have received state approval to begin selling adult use marijuana on or after December 1. Pursuant to the Rhode Island Cannabis Act, which was...
Afghan Super Store opens in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Amin Faqiry was trapped in Afghanistan with his family and successfully arrived in Rhode Island during the fall of 2021. Less than a year later, he opened his own store in Providence. The grand opening for the Afghan Super Store was held Saturday on Elmwood Avenue in Providence. “I have […]
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in Connecticut
Bakeries are an essential part of communities across America. Many families that immigrated to the United States back in the 1800s and early 1900s, like those from Italy, Holland, and Germany, found their way into the American Dream by opening these small independent bakeries.
country1025.com
Gillette Stadium Glows With The Final Magic Of Lights
It’s baaack… for one more time. See the Magic of Lights at Gillette Stadium starting tonight, and for it’s final season. This spectacular holiday light and digital animation experience opens at 5:00. The holiday attraction, Magic of Lights is a “”dazzling, drive-through holiday lights experience featuring favorite holiday scenes and characters,” according to their website.
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Ronald O. Doire
Ronald O. Doire passed away peacefully in Newport, RI on November 10, 2022, at the age of 88. Ronald was born on July 28, 1934, in Providence, RI, son of Albert Doire and Georgianna Doire. Ronald attended La Salle Academy, and then St. Raphael Academy, graduating in 1953. He forfeited...
nbcboston.com
Week Begins With Blustery Wind, Freezing Wind Chills
We started with ocean-effect snow and rain showers over Connecticut, Rhode Island, and southeastern Massachusetts on Saturday. Another line of snow showers stretched from Leominster, Mass. to Hartford, Conn., mid-morning. More snow has made its way into the North Country and the wind has gusted over 40 mph today. Wind...
Cancer survivor launches business in Cumberland
CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — A Cumberland mom and cancer survivor is launching an apparel and accessories line inspired by her story. Amy Neary says when she was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2019 she told her family and friends that, “Facing cancer was like encountering a bear. You have to stare it in the eyes […]
Pawtucket Times
City residents get prized heirlooms appraised
PAWTUCKET – One day in 1995, Brenda Gagnon decided it was time her growing family had another dresser, so she went to a yard sale and purchased one, she said, for about $15. After taking it home and cleaning it, she discovered under one of the drawer’s liners what appeared to be an official document. It was very old, and she thought it to be a certificate offering gratitude to a Rhode Island soldier, Dennis Heaney, for his military service during the Civil War.
Connecticut’s Crystal Mall: Dead Mall Walking or Still Alive and Well?
If you walked into the Crystal Mall in Waterford, Connecticut, you might ask yourself, "Where is everybody?" Some may say it's like shopping in a ghost town. The fact is this mall that opened in 1984 is in trouble and is only 40% occupied, according to wtnh.com. According to a...
Florida teens travels to Enfield to run for Bristol officers
ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Zechariah Cartledge, a Florida teen known for running a mile to honor fallen first responders, was in Enfield Sunday to pay tribute to two Bristol officers killed in the line of duty. Zechariah ran in memory of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, who were shot and killed last month. […]
WCVB
Massachusetts man killed in stabbing outside Cadillac Lounge in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Massachusetts man is dead after he was stabbed in the parking lot of The Cadillac Lounge, a gentleman's club in Providence, Rhode Island. Providence police said they responded to a disturbance at The Cadillac Lounge shortly before 12:55 a.m. Saturday. Police said they also received a 911 call regarding a stabbing victim from the gentleman's club who was being brought to Rhode Island Hospital in a private vehicle.
Eyewitness News
Missing East Lyme nurse found
EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - **UPDATE: Baccus has been found. A licensed practical nurse has been reported missing, according to police in East Lyme. Police said 33-year-old Xerxes Baccus was last seen in Niantic on Saturday, Nov. 19. They said he could be driving a gray 2013 Toyota Camry. The...
