Philadelphia, PA

Kenneth Stachurski
4d ago

The Sanctuary City philosophy seems to extend to criminal behavior. Nobody seems to be afraid to shoot another person in Philadelphia.

Sincity
4d ago

😱😱. I can't believe this. right around the holidays smh prayers for this man family 🙏🙏

CBS Philly

Cops ID man who fought, crashed car into Philly bar customer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police have identified and charged a man who they say struck and killed a 24-year-old man with his vehicle in Northeast Philadelphia after leaving a bar Sunday.Fredrick Falcone, 22, fatally struck 24-year-old Jason Corona just after 2 a.m., after the men began fighting in The Union Tap bar on Comly Road near Roosevelt Boulevard, police say.Corona was in town from Vermont, celebrating a relative who had recently returned from a military deployment.Police believe Falcone and Corona exchanged words about Corona's sister and went outside. They allege Falcone intentionally struck Corona with his vehicle and fled the scene."I think the defendant had some encounter with the sister. I think she was shunning his advances and the decedent stepped in and this escalated," Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said in a news conference Monday.Corona was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where he was pronounced dead around 3 a.m.. Falcone is charged with third-degree murder and other offenses.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Burglar Uses Hammer to Steal $20,000 From Safe in Philly's Enon Tabernacle Church

Philadelphia police say a hammer-wielding burglar was caught on camera breaking into a popular Baptist church in East Mount Airy and stealing thousands of dollars from a safe. Surveillance video released by police shows the thief using a hammer to break into a safe at Enon Tabernacle Church and allegedly stealing $20,000 to $25,000 in cash and checks.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Student doesn't "want to live around here anymore" after 2nd home invasion on block

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Temple student was among four victims of a Monday morning home invasion and robbery in North Philadelphia, police say. It was the second home invasion on that block this month, and part of what may be a pattern.In the most recent incident, two men entered a home on the 1900 block of North 18th Street, near Berks, around 6:18 a.m., forcing the door open.The men locked four residents in the bathroom while they took several items from the home including a Glock handgun, phones, a tablet, smart watches, a MacBook Pro laptop and the keys to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

$40K taken in home invasion robbery in Frankford

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Thousands of dollars in cash was taken from a Northeast Philly home early Monday, according to police.Around 12:45 a.m., an armed man broke the dining room window and entered a home on Ryan Avenue near Crispin Street in the city's Frankford section, Philadelphia police say.The man pointed a gun at a 30-year-old woman in the home and demanded money. He fled with about $40,000 in cash and a cell phone.The woman was not injured.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Philly Police ID Man Who Stalked And Attacked Mom, Son On Video

Philadelphia police say they have identified the man that followed a family out of a convenience store before knocking them unconscious and robbing them. Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for 25-year-old Lance Ryan, said Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore on Twitter Monday, Nov. 21. Investigators previously said that the suspect...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Another Off-Campus Home Invasion Targets Temple Univ. Students

For at least the second time in as many weeks, Temple University students were robbed at gunpoint inside of their North Philadelphia home, police said. Shortly before 6 a.m. Monday, Philadelphia police say two males invaded the students’ off-campus home on the 1900 block of North 18th Street. The...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia sanitation worker fatally shot while on job

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department is searching for the shooter who allegedly killed a sanitation worker who was on the job. It happened along the 3300 block of Tudor Street near Rowland Avenue in Mayfair on Friday.Police believe 35-year-old Ikeem Johnson was targeted. Investigators are still working to figure out what lead up to the shooting. "It's not normal around here," Jazz Ransom said. Neighbors in Mayfair heard the barrage of bullets Friday."First I heard probably four, maybe five gunshots," Ransom said. Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw says the shooting "wasn't random." "We don't believe it was random just based off the fact...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Video: Man wanted for killing Philadelphia sanitation worker on the job in Mayfair

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police have released surveillance video of the suspect wanted in the murder of a sanitation worker. The shooting happened along the 3300 block of Tudor Street near Rowland Avenue in Mayfair on Friday. It left 35-year-old Ikeem Johnson dead. Police believe he was targeted.   Police say the suspect is a Black male that was wearing a dark blue jacket over a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black Jordan 11s shoes with white soles at the time of the incident. He was also wearing a black mask, according to police. The suspect left the scene in a dark color 2015 to 2019 Subaru Outback with a roof rack, dark tinted windows and an unknown Pennsylvania license plate, authorities say. Police say there was at least one individual that drove the Subaru in addition to the suspect in the black hooded sweatshirt. The city is offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction for every homicide. To submit a tip to police over the phone, dial 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215.686.TIPS (8477).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police investigating third home invasion this month at Temple off-campus housing

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are exploring the possibility that three home invasions targeting Temple University students living in off-campus housing could be connected. The spate of home invasions started in the early morning hours of Nov. 9 when police say three armed suspects entered a home on the 1900 block of North 18th Street through an unlocked door.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Driver hits, kills man in Northeast Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly crash where a driver hit a 24-year-old man on the northeast side of the city Sunday morning. Officials say it happened just after 2 a.m. on Comly Road near Roosevelt Boulevard.Investigators tell CBS3 the victim was transported to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital where he died at 3 a.m.Police say the driver's car was a silver Ford Edge. The driver is currently at large.Authorities believe the act could have been intentional as the result of an argument at Union Tap House.Police are reviewing surveillance video to find more information on the striking vehicle.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

