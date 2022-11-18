Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
Family, Friends Remember Man Fatally Shot by CopsBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Grand Central Muggers Sought by CopsBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
NYC Bag Lady Worth Millions as Historic Building Prompts Startling DiscoverySharee B.New York City, NY
Hate Crime Attack on SubwayBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel greenlights project to document Holocaust survivors’ testimonies
Israel on Sunday approved a proposal to allocate 3.5 million shekels ($1 million) toward documenting the testimony of Holocaust survivors worldwide. Addressing the final weekly Cabinet meeting of his government, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said, “Ten years ago, when I was finance minister, I was the driving force behind the decision to increase allowances for Holocaust survivors by millions of shekels. Now, I’m bringing this full circle in this final Cabinet meeting.”
Cleveland Jewish News
200 Haredi women to take part in development of IDF drone
Some 200 Haredi women software engineers from the ultra-Orthodox city of Bnei Brak will take part in developing unmanned aerial vehicles used by the Israeli military, Israel Hayom reported on Monday. The Hermes 900 unmanned aerial vehicle, made by Israeli defense firm Elbit Systems, is used to gather intelligence and...
Cleveland Jewish News
Those figurines behind Netanyahu: What do they mean?
Benjamin Netanyahu’s bookcase is familiar to Israelis, having served as backdrop to countless social media messages. To the discerning viewer, the books themselves are a message, for instance the two-volume biography of Vladimir Jabotinsky by Shmuel Katz. For his upcoming tenure as prime minister, however, there’s been an addition....
Cleveland Jewish News
US Muslim delegation to visit Abraham Accord countries Israel and Bahrain
A delegation of American Muslim community leaders plans to visit two of the Abraham Accords countries, Bahrain and Israel. Sharaka—a Middle-East-based NGO that promotes people-to-people peace and engagement—and the American Muslim and Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council (AMMWEC) said in a statement they are partnering to bring the delegation to promote women’s leadership and the role of faith leaders in peacebuilding.
Cleveland Jewish News
IDF chief slams attack on female soldier by Israeli civilian
Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi condemned on Sunday the previous day’s assault on a female soldier in Hebron by an Israeli civilian, which resulted in her being lightly injured and requiring medical care. The attacker struck the soldier with a stick and then fled....
Cleveland Jewish News
Ethiopian Jewish holiday of Sigd gets a boost in the US with picture books and new resources
(JTA) — Synagogues and Hebrew schools in the United States looking to help their communities celebrate Sigd, an Ethiopian Jewish holiday, have gotten a helping hand this year, thanks to Sigal Kanotopsky,. Kanotopsky is the first Ethiopian Jew to hold a regional leadership position at the Jewish Agency for...
Cleveland Jewish News
21st-century Zionism on the shores of the Sea of Galilee
The Start-Up Nation is returning to its agricultural roots. The country once famed for Jaffa oranges and Jordan Valley dates, and later cherry tomatoes, is coming full circle, with century-old agricultural know-how meeting 21st-century high-tech. That, at least, is the impression one gets at the pristine offices of the Kinneret...
Cleveland Jewish News
IDF chief in US for meetings focused on the Iranian threat
Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi arrived in the United States on Sunday for a five-day visit that will focus on Iran’s nuclear program and regional expansionism, according to a statement by the Israeli military. Kohavi is scheduled to meet with U.S. National Security Adviser...
Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu talks first principles at Republican Jewish Coalition conference
Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday that he viewed ensuring the permanence of the Jewish state as his life’s mission. Addressing the annual conference of the Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas via video link on Saturday, Netanyahu said that while Israel’s birth is “a miracle of history and of faith,” its security is nevertheless not guaranteed.
Cleveland Jewish News
Iran and Russia are getting closer. What does it mean for Israel?
In this week’s “Caroline Glick Show,” Glick sits down with Dr. David Wurmser, her colleague at the Center for Security Policy in Washington, D.C., to discuss two related issues: Iran’s rising strategic ties with Russia, and the Iranian revolution as it enters a new, more violent phase.
Cleveland Jewish News
One Palestinian said killed, four wounded in gun battle with IDF forces near Jenin
One Palestinian was reportedly killed and several wounded near Jenin overnight Monday in a gun battle that erupted during an Israeli arrest raid. Israeli security forces entered the town of Wadi Bruqin to apprehend Athb al-Bali, who was wanted in connection with a series of shooting attacks and who was actively planning future attacks, according to the Israel Defense Forces.
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel’s chief rabbi proposes amending the Law of Return
The Knesset should amend the Law of Return to curb non-Jewish immigration to Israel, Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi of Israel Rabbi David Lau of Israel urged. Lau, speaking at the annual International Conference of Chabad-Lubavitch Emissaries in New York, argued against the current law under which anyone with a Jewish grandparent is eligible for automatic Israeli citizenship.
Cleveland Jewish News
Birthright Israel to scale back again, slashing number of free trips by up to a third
(JTA) – Birthright Israel is drastically cutting back on the number of free trips it plans to offer to Jewish young adults, scaling back its operations by up to a third, the organization announced Monday. The cuts come amid what the organization said is a mix of financial pressures:...
Cleveland Jewish News
Despite boycott call, chess teams in Israel for world championship
In a blow to the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement, all 11 foreign national teams will compete for the World Team Championship alongside Israel in Jerusalem beginning on Sunday. The World Chess Federation (FIDA) did not even react to a letter demanding that the competition be relocated from Jerusalem. The...
Cleveland Jewish News
Azerbaijan to open embassy in Israel
Azerbaijan’s parliament on Friday initiated the process of opening an embassy in Israel, making it the first Shi’ite Muslim-majority country do so. “Azerbaijan is an important partner of Israel and home to one of the largest Jewish communities in the Muslim world,” Prime Minister Yair Lapid said in a statement following the development. “The decision to open an embassy reflects the depth of the relationship between our countries. This move is the result of the Israeli government’s efforts to build strong diplomatic bridges with the Muslim world,” he added.
Cleveland Jewish News
Top US official reiterates commitment to preventing Iran from going nuclear
U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan reiterated on Monday President Joe Biden’s commitment to preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, according to a statement from the White House. Sullivan discussed the Iranian nuclear threat during a meeting in Washington with IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi,...
Cleveland Jewish News
Suspected car bomb attack on IDF position in Samaria
The Israel Defense Forces suspects that Palestinian terrorists attempted to blow up a car bomb at a military position near Mevo Dotan in northwestern Samaria. The incident took place on Sunday when a vehicle caught fire some 500 meters from an IDF security tower used to defend the sector. An...
Cleveland Jewish News
Lapid touts successes at final Cabinet meeting
At his government’s final weekly Cabinet meeting Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid praised its military, economic and diplomatic accomplishments. “Relative to the short time that this government has been in office—a year and a half in total—the list of achievements…is extraordinary,” said Lapid. On...
Cleveland Jewish News
Report: Mossad was behind intelligence tip to UK’s MI5 over Iranian terror threats
It was Israel that tipped off the United Kingdom’s MI5 domestic intelligence agency regarding Iranian terrorist threats to British citizens and residents, Kan 11 reported on Monday. Journalists were among the prime intended targets of Iranian attack plots, according to the report. On Nov. 16, MI5 Director Gen. Ken...
Haitian advocates urge Biden administration to build 'humane immigration system'
More than 400 Haitian advocacy groups are calling on the Biden administration, in a letter from the Haitian Bridge Alliance, to reject Title 42 and extend Temporary Protected Status designation for Haiti.
