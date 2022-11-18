Read full article on original website
KEYC
KEYC News Now begins broadcasting from new studio
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Monday marked the first day KEYC News Now began using its new studio. The construction process began back in August 2022 when demolition began on the old studio and operations moved into the conference room. Planning began over a year ago, working with designers and...
KEYC
Extra DWI enforcement for holiday season
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State Patrol is advising of extra DWI enforcement as we head into this holiday season. The enforcement campaign begins tomorrow, November 23rd and will continue through New Year’s Eve. State Patrol reminds drivers that intoxicated driving isn’t limited to alcohol. DWI charges can...
KEYC
Ginger P. Designs: Greetings from Janesville
JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - Do-it-yourself greeting cards have become a popular hobby! Kelsey and Lisa met one entrepreneur, Gina Peterson, owner of Ginger P. Designs, who took her passion for creating her own cards and spread it around the world -- all from her location in Janesville.
KEYC
KEYC News Now debuts new studio
Melissa Trent, the Program Manager for Feeding Our Communities Partners, stopped by the studio to talk more about helping the hungry with Kelsey and Lisa.
KEYC
Buff City Soap opens in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -A new addition to Mankato Heights Plaza, Buff City Soap finished its opening weekend Sunday. A specialty soap store, it features custom handmade soaps, and owners say that the unique experience has led to an overall successful launch for a store that may sometimes seem like a small niche.
KEYC
WATCH: KEYC debuts new studio set
Southern Minnesota doctors seeing spike in RSV, Influenza and COVID cases among children. Updated: 4 hours ago. The Mankato Clinic is reporting an uptick in...
kduz.com
New Ulm Man Injured/Hutchinson Man Uninjured in Crash
A New Ulm man was injured and a Hutchinson man escaped injury in a two-vehicle crash in Watonwan County Friday night. The State Patrol says 26-year-old Zachary Ryland of New Ulm was taken to Medelia Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The Patrol says Ryland was driving a car...
KEYC
Avian Flu may have impacts on Thanksgiving
Milder temperatures is the weather theme this week. Makhi Nave, 20, death ruled 'accidental drowning'. Mankato Public Safety says Makhi Nave's death has been ruled an "accidental drowning" by medical examiners.
Southern Minnesota News
DNR holding informational meeting on Clear Lake near Gibbon
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is holding an informational meeting Tuesday regarding the proposed management changes for Clear Lake in Sibley County. The meeting will be open to the public at the Gibbon Community Center at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 22. The DNR is investigating the use of...
KEYC
Makhi Nave, 20, death ruled ‘accidental drowning’
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - There have been new developments, this morning, regarding the death of a 20-year-old Mankato man in September. Mankato Public Safety says Makhi Nave’s death has been ruled an “accidental drowning” by medical examiners. Authorities have ruled out any foul play and have closed...
KEYC
A.G. Ellison updates on Sanford/M Health Fairview proposed merger
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Attorney General is asking for public input on a proposed merger between Sanford Health and M Health Fairview. Ellison held a press conference at 11 a.m., outlining the process for public feedback and updates to the office’s investigation into the merger under state and federal law.
KEYC
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 11-22-2022 - clipped version
Kwik Trip CEO Don Zietlow retiring after 52 years with company. After over 50 years with the company, Don Zietlow announced he is retiring as CEO of Kwik Trip at the end of the year.
Multiple accidents on southbound Cedar Ave near McAndrews Rd - Apple Valley, Minnesota
APPLE VALLEY, MINNESOTA - Just after 3:30 PM on Friday, November 18th, multiple calls came in for a multi-vehicle crash on southbound Cedar Ave near McAndrews Rd. The call initially came in as a t-bone and rollover. A vehicle had gone across several lanes of traffic and off the road. That was later corrected, and said it was not a rollover but that there was heavy damage to at least one vehicle. Apple Valley Police Department, Minnesota State Police, and the Apple Valley Fire Department were all dispatched to the call.
KEYC
Pick of the Litter: Mr. Stank
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s pick of the litter is Mr. Stank!. BENCHS staff say he got his name after coming to the shelter as a stray. Mr. Stank is a mixed-bred puppy, who will be 4 months old on Saturday, Nov. 19. BENCHS staff say he will...
Southern Minnesota News
Crash on icy Highway 169 leaves two St. Paul men fighting for their lives
Icy roads contributed to a crash in Nicollet County Thursday morning that left two St. Paul men fighting for their lives. Remberto Omar Vasquez, 30, and Carlos David Rivera Vasquez, 24, were passengers in a van that was southbound on Highway 169 in Lake Prairie Township when it lost control, entered the ditch, and hit a tree.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff reports
This week's Cannon Falls Police and Goodhue County Sheriff reports:. Cannon Falls police received a report of damage to the Third Street bridge on Wednesday, Nov. 9. A large metal pipe was found on the ground and the clearance sign was hanging low. An unknown driver of a truck and trailer caused the damage, according to police.
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facility
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Minnesota witness at Bayport reported watching and photographing a disc-shaped object hovering over the Stillwater state prison facility that appeared to be tapping into the prison’s power source at about 1 a.m. on February 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
steeledodgenews.com
Owatonna riverfront project a ‘game changer’
A downtown Owatonna riverfront project seven years in the making is expected to break ground next spring. Partners in the city’s first mixed use complex, a $27 million project, include Redline Development Group, Mineral Springs Brewery, and West Bank. The City of Owatonna has also proposed Tax Increment Financing (TIF) assistance.
Twin Cities realtor dies week after being hit by driver
A Twin Cities realtor struck by a driver while crossing an Apple Valley intersection last month has died. The crash happened Oct. 30 at Galaxy Avenue and County Road 42. Derek K. Ronning died of his injures nine days later, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office. Ronning, 43,...
5 Great Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five steakhouses in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
