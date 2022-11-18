BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Yesterday afternoon a 25-year-old man was shot to death in Southwest Baltimore. The Baltimore Police Department arrived at the 2600 Block of Saint Benedict Street at 4:30 pm after a report of a shooting came in. When they arrived, they discovered the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced at the scene. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post 25-Year-Old Shot To Death In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO