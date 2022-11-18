ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Wbaltv.com

Several restaurant storefronts destroyed on York Road in north Baltimore

Baltimore police are investigating destroyed storefronts at several restaurants on York Road. Police said they are searching for three assailants who broke into several businesses along York Road under the cover of darkness and got away in a gray or blue sedan. At least six businesses in the 5800 and 6300 blocks of York Road were targeted, leaving shattered glass and broken cash registers along the way.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore officially recorded its 300th homicide in 2022

Baltimore officially recorded its 300th homicide in 2022 after city police upgraded the classification of an April shooting. Officials said a 24-year-old man who was shot on April 12 in northeast Baltimore died Monday. No arrests have been made. This case upgrade comes after the Baltimore Police Department on Monday...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

The face behind Baltimore's 300th homicide

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — For Steve Brandon, his friend was so much more than a number. "That’s a big number it’s just sad that I got a friend as a milestone and stuff like that we wouldn’t have been having this interview if he was 261." His...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

3 critically injured after Pigtown rowhome explosion

Three people are critically injured after a rowhome exploded Tuesday afternoon in Baltimore's Pigtown neighborhood, officials said. The explosion and fire was reported just after 2 p.m., and when firefighters arrived, they found three people trapped. The injured include two women ages 16 and 48 who were inside the house...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS News

Parkville restaurant broken into, has cash drawer removed

BALTIMORE - A restaurant in Parkville was robbed Friday morning after the front door and been broken open, according to police. Officers responded to the restaurant in the 2300 block of Cleanleigh Drive. Police found that the door was forcefully broke and the cash drawer was removed. No other information...
PARKVILLE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Reward increased to $100K for information in 2003 killing of Westminster man

WESTMINSTER, Md. — A $100,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the 2003 killing of a Carroll County man. Maryland State Police said relatives found Richard Atkins Jr., 30, of Westminster, beaten to death around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 29, 2003, in his apartment. Police said investigators believe Atkins was targeted and robbery was a motive in the case.
WESTMINSTER, MD
Shore News Network

25-Year-Old Shot To Death In Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Yesterday afternoon a 25-year-old man was shot to death in Southwest Baltimore. The Baltimore Police Department arrived at the 2600 Block of Saint Benedict Street at 4:30 pm after a report of a shooting came in. When they arrived, they discovered the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced at the scene. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post 25-Year-Old Shot To Death In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man stabbed while eating dinner at Edgewater restaurant

EDGEWATER, Md. (WBFF) — A man was stabbed while having dinner Sunday night at a restaurant in Edgewater, Anne Arundel County police said. Police said the victim was approached by a man at Los Chaparritos Latin Food in the 3000 block of Solomons Island Road and they began arguing. The victim agreed to go outside to "settle it" but was stabbed in the stomach before he left the restaurant.
EDGEWATER, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore reaches 300th homicide of 2022

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore has reached 300 homicides for the eighth consecutive year. The Baltimore Police Department said a 34-year-old man was shot around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night in the 3400 block of Spelman Road in the Cherry Hill neighborhood. When officers arrived to the scene, police said they...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Preview of Baltimore's upcoming Christmas Village

A special preview of the Christmas Village that is getting ready to debut at the Inner Harbor, including a special tree lighting ceremony, happened this past weekend. Joining us live with more is the organizer of the Christmas Village, Thomas Bauer.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police investigating triple shooting in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Three men were shot late Sunday in West Baltimore's Upton section, city police said. Around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue after a report of gunfire. On the scene, officers found two men who had been shot multiple times....
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Police working with FBI to investigate threat against Towson High School

TOWSON, Md. — Police are expanding an investigation into asocial media post that threatened to harm Towson High School students. Baltimore County police told 11 News investigators are working with the FBI to find out if the threat was made outside of Maryland, or even outside the country. "Right...
TOWSON, MD

