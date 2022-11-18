ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, MA

whdh.com

Bridgewater police searching for suspect after 2 teens arrested in armed robbery

BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a third suspect after two teens from Brockton were arrested Sunday in connection with an armed robbery in Bridgewater. Bernaldino De Jesus Pereira Tavares, 19, and Rafael Gomes Andrade, 18, are facing charges including Robbery with a Firearm and Possession of Ammunition without an FID card. Police are searching for a third suspect.
BRIDGEWATER, MA
whdh.com

Officer on motorcycle seriously injured in Walpole crash

WALPOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Walpole police officer was seriously injured Monday after his motorcycle was involved in a crash with a sedan, officials said. The crash occurred around 12:45 p.m. at the intersection of Main and Spring Streets. The officer sustained serious injuries in the crash and was taken...
WALPOLE, MA
bpdnews.com

BPD Officers Recover Loaded Firearm Following Traffic Stop and Arrest in Boston

At about 10:15 AM on Monday November 21, 2022, members of the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force arrested Martin Freels, 29, of Dorchester, on firearm related charges following a traffic stop in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Harrison Avenue in Boston. The officers had stopped a motor vehicle due to an expired registration when they learned that the operator, later identified as the suspect above, did not possess a valid driver’s license. The suspect was placed in custody without incident at which time the officers conducted an inventory search prior to towing the unregistered motor vehicle, leading to the recovery of a loaded .40 caliber Smith & Wesson SW40VE handgun from the passenger seat area.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Bail set at $100,000 for suspect in deadly Hingham store crash

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The man accused of driving his vehicle through an Apple store in Hingham faced a judge Tuesday morning, a day after one person was killed and 19 were injured in the crash. Bail was set at $100,000 for Bradley Rein, 53, who was arrested Monday night...
HINGHAM, MA
whdh.com

Officials look to ID person wanted in connection with October assault and battery on Blue Line

BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA Transit Police department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person wanted in regards to an indecent assault and battery case. In a social media post, officials shared an image of the individual they are looking to speak to as their investigation continues. Officials said the alleged incident happened between the Blue Line’s State Street and Maverick stations on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at around 5 p.m.
BOSTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

ARREST LOG: Wilmington Police Make 5 Arrests & Serve 5 Summonses

WILMINGTON, MA — According to Wilmington Police Log, Wilmington Police issued the following arrests and summonses between November 11, 2022 to November 17, 2022. Sandro Peguero Perez (45, Lawrence) was served a summons for Negligent Operation Of A Motor Vehicle, Marked Lanes Violation, Unlicensed Operation Of A Motor Vehicle, and Possession of a Class A Drug. Vehicle struck a pole on Salem Street. Fence and mailbox also damaged. (12:45pm)
WILMINGTON, MA
whdh.com

Worcester Police ask for public’s help in finding 12-year-old

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Worcester are requesting the public’s help in finding a 12-year-old boy who reportedly ran away from home over the weekend. The Worcester Police Department said Randell Castillo ran away from his home on Piedmont Street Sunday night. According to the department, Castillo is...
WORCESTER, MA
CBS Boston

Road rage may have led to deadly shooting in Lowell, DA says

LOWELL -- Road rage may have led to the death of a man in Lowell this week. Odogwu Ganobi, 26 of Lowell was shot and killed on Tuesday, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan. It happened on Chelmsford Street at Maitland Avenue around 7 p.m. Right before the shooting, Ganobi and two people who he didn't know got in a "verbal altercation about a traffic dispute," the D.A. said Friday. Police are still looking for the other two people involved. One was described as a Hispanic man, about 5'7", with a slender build.Anyone with information should call Lowell Police at 978-937-3200.
LOWELL, MA

