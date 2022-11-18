At about 10:15 AM on Monday November 21, 2022, members of the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force arrested Martin Freels, 29, of Dorchester, on firearm related charges following a traffic stop in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Harrison Avenue in Boston. The officers had stopped a motor vehicle due to an expired registration when they learned that the operator, later identified as the suspect above, did not possess a valid driver’s license. The suspect was placed in custody without incident at which time the officers conducted an inventory search prior to towing the unregistered motor vehicle, leading to the recovery of a loaded .40 caliber Smith & Wesson SW40VE handgun from the passenger seat area.

BOSTON, MA ・ 7 HOURS AGO