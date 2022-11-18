Read full article on original website
whdh.com
Bridgewater police searching for suspect after 2 teens arrested in armed robbery
BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a third suspect after two teens from Brockton were arrested Sunday in connection with an armed robbery in Bridgewater. Bernaldino De Jesus Pereira Tavares, 19, and Rafael Gomes Andrade, 18, are facing charges including Robbery with a Firearm and Possession of Ammunition without an FID card. Police are searching for a third suspect.
whdh.com
26-year-old man shot in Lowell died from road rage incident, DA says
Odogwu Ganobi was shot Nov. 15 and died the next morning in the hospital. Authorities now believe a man who died after being shot in Lowell on the evening of Nov. 15 was killed by people who didn’t know him during a road rage incident. The Middlesex County District...
whdh.com
Officer on motorcycle seriously injured in Walpole crash
WALPOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Walpole police officer was seriously injured Monday after his motorcycle was involved in a crash with a sedan, officials said. The crash occurred around 12:45 p.m. at the intersection of Main and Spring Streets. The officer sustained serious injuries in the crash and was taken...
bpdnews.com
BPD Officers Recover Loaded Firearm Following Traffic Stop and Arrest in Boston
At about 10:15 AM on Monday November 21, 2022, members of the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force arrested Martin Freels, 29, of Dorchester, on firearm related charges following a traffic stop in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Harrison Avenue in Boston. The officers had stopped a motor vehicle due to an expired registration when they learned that the operator, later identified as the suspect above, did not possess a valid driver’s license. The suspect was placed in custody without incident at which time the officers conducted an inventory search prior to towing the unregistered motor vehicle, leading to the recovery of a loaded .40 caliber Smith & Wesson SW40VE handgun from the passenger seat area.
Wilmington police searching for suspect in alleged armed robbery
Wilmington police are searching for the man at the center of an armed robbery on Saturday. According to Wilmington police, a masked man wearing all black, armed with a gun, robbed the Route 38 Smoke Shop at 8:50 p.m. Saturday. The suspect fled the scene prior to the arrival of...
whdh.com
Driver pleads not guilty in deadly Hingham Apple store crash, told police foot was stuck on accelerator
Bradley Rein, 53, was arrested Monday night, authorities said. A 53-year-old man has been charged after driving an SUV into a Hingham Apple store on Monday, a fatal crash that left one dead and at least 20 injured, authorities announced Tuesday. Bradley Rein, of Hingham, was charged with reckless homicide...
whdh.com
Reading officer, accused of manslaughter in states first on-duty shooting death in 30 years, found not guilty
READING, MASS. (WHDH) - A Reading officer on trial for a fatal shooting in 2018, the first on-duty in Massachusetts in almost 3 decades, was found not guilty according to officials Monday. Officer Erik Drauschke was charged with manslaughter for a confrontation from Feb. 3, 2018, where he was called...
whdh.com
MBTA police recognize, arrest Dorchester man wanted for T robberies and on 5 other warrants
Timothy Dodson furnished a false name and claimed he did not know his own biographical information, police said. A man wanted for several armed robbery incidents on the MBTA was apprehended and arrested after he was recognized by MBTA Transit Police Friday afternoon. Officers observed a man, later identified as...
whdh.com
Acton police identify suspect in hit-and-run that left 13-year-old seriously injured
ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Acton police have identified a suspect in connection with a hit-and-run crash that injured a 13-year-old child who was walking in a crosswalk earlier this month. The victim, a 13-year-old male, was struck in a crosswalk on Great Road on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at approximately 6:15...
whdh.com
State police trooper escorts geese to safety on Rt. 128 In Wakefield
WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts State Police trooper helped get a pair of geese to safety on Route 128 in Wakefield Tuesday morning. The geese tried to cross the busy highway during rush hour at 8 a.m. The trooper stopped his cruiser and got out to usher the geese...
Barrington, New Hampshire, Man Killed in Early Sunday Morning Crash
A Barrington man died on early Sunday morning when his car went off a Dover road. Dover Police said a Kia Stinger driven by Brett Holmquist, 25, was headed westbound on Tolend Road, went off the road and collided with several trees around 1:40 a.m. Holmquist was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.
whdh.com
whdh.com
Officials look to ID person wanted in connection with October assault and battery on Blue Line
BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA Transit Police department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person wanted in regards to an indecent assault and battery case. In a social media post, officials shared an image of the individual they are looking to speak to as their investigation continues. Officials said the alleged incident happened between the Blue Line’s State Street and Maverick stations on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at around 5 p.m.
Wilmington Apple
ARREST LOG: Wilmington Police Make 5 Arrests & Serve 5 Summonses
WILMINGTON, MA — According to Wilmington Police Log, Wilmington Police issued the following arrests and summonses between November 11, 2022 to November 17, 2022. Sandro Peguero Perez (45, Lawrence) was served a summons for Negligent Operation Of A Motor Vehicle, Marked Lanes Violation, Unlicensed Operation Of A Motor Vehicle, and Possession of a Class A Drug. Vehicle struck a pole on Salem Street. Fence and mailbox also damaged. (12:45pm)
whdh.com
Worcester Police ask for public’s help in finding 12-year-old
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Worcester are requesting the public’s help in finding a 12-year-old boy who reportedly ran away from home over the weekend. The Worcester Police Department said Randell Castillo ran away from his home on Piedmont Street Sunday night. According to the department, Castillo is...
Road rage may have led to deadly shooting in Lowell, DA says
LOWELL -- Road rage may have led to the death of a man in Lowell this week. Odogwu Ganobi, 26 of Lowell was shot and killed on Tuesday, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan. It happened on Chelmsford Street at Maitland Avenue around 7 p.m. Right before the shooting, Ganobi and two people who he didn't know got in a "verbal altercation about a traffic dispute," the D.A. said Friday. Police are still looking for the other two people involved. One was described as a Hispanic man, about 5'7", with a slender build.Anyone with information should call Lowell Police at 978-937-3200.
