Soccer-Mexico need to hit the ground running to clear group stage, says Moreno

 4 days ago
MEXICO CITY, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Mexico centre back Hector Moreno says their opening World Cup match against Poland is key to at least getting four points in the group stage and qualifying for the last 16.

Mexico, who also play Argentina and Saudi Arabia in Group C, have continued to raise doubts among their fans after losing their final warm-up match to Sweden on Wednesday, but the 34-year-old is focused on turning things around in Qatar.

"I see the match against Poland as key, not because Argentina is the best team (in Group C) or Saudi Arabia the worst like it has been said, but simply because it is the first match and winning the first three points of the group stage gives you a margin to qualify," Moreno told Mexican broadcaster TUDN ahead of their opener on Tuesday.

"There have been situations where you qualify with four points. It would be a great step towards qualifying for the next phase, it's an important game, let's hope we can do it."

Moreno added that Poland will be dangerous because they have a lot of talented players alongside striker Robert Lewandowski, who is in great form ahead of what could be his last World Cup.

"They are a very talented opponent, we tend to talk only about Lewandowski because he is the star player, but they are a very complete team with players who play in big leagues and teams," the defender added.

