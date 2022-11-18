Read full article on original website
Man allegedly breaking into ex-girlfriend’s home shot in Pennsylvania
EAST BETHLEHEM, Pa. (WTRF) – Police said a man was shot in Washington County while allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home, according to KDKA. On November 20, the 26-year-old man went to his ex’s house located on Ziskand Road in East Bethlehem Township and attempted to get through the locked screen door, stated the Pennsylvania State Police.
Investigating a house fire in Scranton
Fire crews in Scranton were called out late Sunday afternoon to a home on Hickory Street. They were alerted to the fire in the home in the city's South Side by a neighbor. When they arrived heavy smoke was coming from the home in the 400 block. A man inside the home was taken to the hospital for treatment and so far no report on his condition has been released. A firefighter also was treated for a minor injury. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Delivery driver assaulted during pizza run
Shamokin, Pa. — A pizza delivery driver suffered a broken nose, facial lacerations, a broken finger, and a concussion after being assaulted near her work. The driver was punched in the head multiple times before being body slammed to the ground, police said. A witness identified Brianna Marie Ortega and Alyssa Paul as the aggressors in the incident that took place on Oct. 14 near the 500 block of S. Market Street in Shamokin. ...
The Unsolved: Laurie Merritt's case gets fresh eyes
New investigators looking into "difficult" case. Investigators from Luzerne County say a widely publicized case from 2014 is anything but cold. But unfortunately, it's not any more clear. Police are taking a fresh look at the death of Laurie Merritt, who died in a fire that was ruled arson. Laurie...
Altercation leads to gunfire in Carbon County
ALBRIGHTSVILLE, CARBON CO, (WOLF) — One man is in the hospital and another is in prison after State Police say an altercation led to gunfire on Tuesday morning. According to State Police, troopers were notified by St. Luke's Hospital, Carbon Campus, of a victim who arrived to be treated for a gunshot wound.
Fire Hits Home in Milton, No Injuries Reported, Home Damaged
MILTON – A home was damaged by a fire in Milton. The two alarm blaze was called in around 10pm for the fire on Hepburn Street in Milton. Crews from Milton, Warrior Run, William Cameron Engine Company, Turbot Township, Mifflinburg, White Deer, and other companies responded. In a standby capacity, volunteers from Northumberland moved to Milton cover their stations while Milton crews battled the blaze.
Steamtown collects food to Stuff-a-Caboose
Scranton, Lackawanna Co. — Steamtown National Historic Site held their annual Stuff-the-Caboose to collect food donations for United Neighborhood Centers of NEPA Food Pantry. This free event let families see the site covered in holiday lights. The goal was to collect enough barrels of food to stuff the caboose...
Congregation making efforts to save Mahanoy City's first church
MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — Gary Perna, a lifetime member of the First Presbyterian Church of Mahanoy City, and his family spend every Sunday morning singing the same hymns he learned as a kid. "I've been coming here my entire life. I was baptized in this church, confirmed in the...
DeAngelo Contracting Services giving back to the community
(WOLF) — DeAngelo Contracting Services in Hazleton is all about giving back to help families in the community for the holidays. The group hosted a food drive for their employees to donate to the CEO local food bank for Thanksgiving. The donations were delivered to CEO which included non-perishable...
Wilkes-Barre man, 42, charged with concealing missing girl, 17
WILKES-BARRE — A 17-year-old girl reported missing in Pittston was found when city police stopped a vehicle for excessive window tint Sunday night. Joshua James Goodwin, 42, of Barney Street, was arrested after police discovered he concealed the whereabouts of the girl who was a passenger in his vehicle, according to court records.
Victorian Christmas market held in Williamsport
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Christmas holiday is right around the corner, and many folks in Williamsport started their holiday shopping this weekend. The YWCA in Williamsport hosted a number of local vendors and crafters for a Victorian Christmas Market. Many different holiday items were on display and for sale.
PSP: Man arrested after strangling woman, damaging her car
LIBERTY TWP, MONTOUR CO, (WOLF) — A Danville man is facing multiple charges after State Police say he damaged a woman's car and strangled her outside his home. Around 2 AM on November 19th, troopers were contacted by the Geisinger Medical Center regarding a female victim being treated for an assault.
Woman charged after stabbing in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — A woman has been charged after an early morning stabbing in Scranton. It happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday morning in the 800 block of South Main Avenue. What started out as a verbal argument turned physical when Dakeisha McMorris stabbed the man in the shoulder.
Five charged with alleged thefts at Walmart
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested and charged five people for separate alleged crimes committed at a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 13 around 6:45-7:00 a.m., a theft was investigated at the Walmart in Hazle Township. Troopers stated a 41-year-old man from Mcadoo was arrested for […]
Man accused of assaulting woman, boy
POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been charged after police say he assaulted a woman and a boy in Pocono Township. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on Friday around 9:50 p.m. officers responded to a domestic disturbance. Once on the scene, police say they found Joseph Rettenmyerm, 46, highly intoxicated […]
PawPaw trees planted on South River Street
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A type of tree native to the Eastern US is now part of the Wilkes-Barre Area Community Garden. Some group members braved the cold Sunday to plant a half-dozen PawPaw trees at their plot of land on the 400 block of South River Street. The trees are expected to grow […]
Scranton Prep fights food insecurity
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — We are now at the start of Scranton Prep’s second annual Great Ignatian Challenge. The challenge is a month-long food drive benefitting 12 area food banks and charities here in NEPA. Scranton Prep was the winner of last year's food drive and looks...
Volunteers spread warmth in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — As the winter chill begins to set in, it's that time of year to crank up the heat. but for people such as Deb Owens of Pittston Township, keeping the house warm is a challenge. "I don't even have an oil furnace that kicked. They...
PSP investigates counterfeit cash used at Popeyes
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating an incident in which counterfeit cash was used at a Popeyes in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers are investigating a report of three counterfeit $20 bills passed at a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen in Hazle Township. Police say the suspects used the counterfeit […]
