Fire crews in Scranton were called out late Sunday afternoon to a home on Hickory Street. They were alerted to the fire in the home in the city's South Side by a neighbor. When they arrived heavy smoke was coming from the home in the 400 block. A man inside the home was taken to the hospital for treatment and so far no report on his condition has been released. A firefighter also was treated for a minor injury. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

SCRANTON, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO