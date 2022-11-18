ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOLO TV Reno

Woman killed in Offenhauser Dr. shooting identified

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Update on Nov. 22 at 10:27 a.m.: The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the woman who was killed in a shooting on Offenhauser Drive on Sunday. 31-year-old Priscilla Garibay of Reno was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital. A suspect...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Washoe County Coroner Needs Help Identifying Woman Who Died in Reno

The Washoe County coroner needs help identifying a woman who died last week. WARNING: This post contains a graphic image that may be disturbing to some readers. Viewer discretion is advised on the second photo above. The coroner says the woman was found unresponsive near the Virginia Street Bridge and...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

1 killed, 2 taken to the hospital in crash on Greg Street

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One person was killed, and two others were taken to the hospital in a car crash Friday morning on Greg Street at Industrial Way. Around 9:30 a.m., Sparks Police, Sparks Fire, and REMSA responded to Greg Street at Industrial Way for reports of a single vehicle crash.
SPARKS, NV
Nevada Appeal

Carson City's FISH transport car vandalized

Employees at the Friends In Service Helping campus off East Long Street discovered Sunday morning one of their vehicles had been vandalized. Someone smashed the rear window of the 1986 Honda Accord that FISH uses to transport clients in emotional crisis. “Sometime between Saturday night and early Sunday morning,” Megan...
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Pedestrian killed after being struck by car near Fallon

One person is dead after being hit by a car near Fallon. Nevada State Police say the crash happened in the near of US-50 and Roberson Road around 6:15 p.m. Monday. A preliminary investigation by State Police says a Toyota truck struck a pedestrian who was walking in the number two travel lane on US-50.
FALLON, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno police pedestrian safety operation nets 116 tickets

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Reno Police Department pedestrian safety operation on Friday led to 116 traffic citations and six warnings, the Reno Police Department said. Twelve officers focused on areas with the most pedestrian-related crashes. “We focused our efforts on drivers and pedestrians that were violating those laws which make...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Lyon County Sheriff’s dispatch phone line down

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says its dispatch phone lines are down. In a Facebook post Monday morning, the Department said all 911 calls will be routed through Carson City. They say Carson City is not as familiar with Douglas County so to be patient and specific as possible in your calls.
LYON COUNTY, NV
mynews4.com

$5,000 reward offered for information into deadly shooting at Atlantis casino

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Secret Witness is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in a deadly shooting at a Reno casino in June. Police responded to the Atlantis casino just after 11 p.m. on June 3 on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound who later died on scene.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

How to check how much parking is available at the Reno-Tahoe Intl. Airport

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Are you planning to travel to and from the Reno-Tahoe International Airport this holiday weekend?. You might want to check the parking availability at the airport before arriving or departing. As of Tuesday morning, both the long-term garage and surface lots...
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

The Nov. 21, 2022, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — A power outage affected very nearly every home and business in Carson Valley from Gardnerville to Lake Tahoe this morning. The lights are still out in Genoa as I write this. According to nvenergy.com there are 484 separate outages affecting 21,584 customers in the county. I...
GARDNERVILLE, NV
Nevada Appeal

Former Carson City supervisor Brad Bonkowski dies

“To die will be an awfully big adventure.” (Peter Pan) And so begins an obituary for a human whose true value will only be known by those who knew him. Bradford Edward Bonkowski was born in 1961 in Redwood City, Calif., and raised in Corning, Calif. He moved to Reno in 1979 and later lived in South Lake Tahoe, Indian Hills and Dayton.
CARSON CITY, NV

