KOLO TV Reno
Washoe County identifies Offenhauser Drive shooting victim, car collision victim
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the woman who was killed in a shooting on Offenhauser Drive on Sunday. 31-year-old Priscilla Garibay or Reno was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital. The Medical Examiner’s Office also identified a pedestrian who...
KOLO TV Reno
Woman killed in Offenhauser Dr. shooting identified
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Update on Nov. 22 at 10:27 a.m.: The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the woman who was killed in a shooting on Offenhauser Drive on Sunday. 31-year-old Priscilla Garibay of Reno was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital. A suspect...
mynews4.com
Coroner asks for help identifying woman found dead near Virginia Street Bridge in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Washoe County Medical Examiner's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a woman who was found dead near the Virginia Street Bridge in downtown Reno on November 11. The coroners office has made several attempts to identify the woman....
mynews4.com
Elderly woman killed after being hit by car at popular Reno shopping center
An elderly woman was killed over the weekend after she was hit by a car at a popular Reno shopping center. Lydia Reading, 81, was hit by a car in the area of Kietzke Lane and Firecreek Crossing during the evening hours of November 19. The Washoe County Medical Examiner's...
1 Person Injured In Single Vehicle Collision In Carson City (Carson City, NV)
Officials from the Carson City Fire Department, sheriff’s deputies and the Nevada Highway Patrol responded to a vehicle crash involving a deer on I-580 near the north Carson Street exit were called early Sunday evening and a secondary crash due to traffic backup. Emergency responders on the scene reported...
2news.com
Washoe County Coroner Needs Help Identifying Woman Who Died in Reno
The Washoe County coroner needs help identifying a woman who died last week. WARNING: This post contains a graphic image that may be disturbing to some readers. Viewer discretion is advised on the second photo above. The coroner says the woman was found unresponsive near the Virginia Street Bridge and...
KOLO TV Reno
1 killed, 2 taken to the hospital in crash on Greg Street
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One person was killed, and two others were taken to the hospital in a car crash Friday morning on Greg Street at Industrial Way. Around 9:30 a.m., Sparks Police, Sparks Fire, and REMSA responded to Greg Street at Industrial Way for reports of a single vehicle crash.
Nevada Appeal
Carson City's FISH transport car vandalized
Employees at the Friends In Service Helping campus off East Long Street discovered Sunday morning one of their vehicles had been vandalized. Someone smashed the rear window of the 1986 Honda Accord that FISH uses to transport clients in emotional crisis. “Sometime between Saturday night and early Sunday morning,” Megan...
mynews4.com
Deadly vehicle versus pedestrian crash causes lane closures on US-50 in Fallon
FALLON, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A deadly crash involving a pedestrian has closed westbound lanes on US-50 in Fallon Monday evening, the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol (NSP, HP) said. NSP, HP is asking the public to avoid the area of US-50 near Roberson and use...
2news.com
Pedestrian killed after being struck by car near Fallon
One person is dead after being hit by a car near Fallon. Nevada State Police say the crash happened in the near of US-50 and Roberson Road around 6:15 p.m. Monday. A preliminary investigation by State Police says a Toyota truck struck a pedestrian who was walking in the number two travel lane on US-50.
FOX Reno
Lyon County Sheriff's Office dispatch phones restored after second outage in November
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) dispatch phones have been restored after an outage on Monday. The outage comes a week after a LCSO dispatch phone outage that lasted over 24 hours. LCSO reported the second outage around 5:45 a.m. on...
mynews4.com
Pedestrian killed after being hit by car near popular Reno shopping center
A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a car at a popular Reno shopping center Saturday evening. Police responded to the area of Kietzke Lane and Firecreek Crossing on the report of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash just after 5 p.m. on November 19. When officers arrived on scene,...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno police pedestrian safety operation nets 116 tickets
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Reno Police Department pedestrian safety operation on Friday led to 116 traffic citations and six warnings, the Reno Police Department said. Twelve officers focused on areas with the most pedestrian-related crashes. “We focused our efforts on drivers and pedestrians that were violating those laws which make...
KOLO TV Reno
Lyon County Sheriff’s dispatch phone line down
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says its dispatch phone lines are down. In a Facebook post Monday morning, the Department said all 911 calls will be routed through Carson City. They say Carson City is not as familiar with Douglas County so to be patient and specific as possible in your calls.
2news.com
Crash On Greg Street In Sparks Kills One
Police say two other people were transported to the hospital. An investigation is underway after a fatal crash near Greg Street and Industrial Way in Sparks.
mynews4.com
$5,000 reward offered for information into deadly shooting at Atlantis casino
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Secret Witness is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in a deadly shooting at a Reno casino in June. Police responded to the Atlantis casino just after 11 p.m. on June 3 on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound who later died on scene.
mynews4.com
How to check how much parking is available at the Reno-Tahoe Intl. Airport
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Are you planning to travel to and from the Reno-Tahoe International Airport this holiday weekend?. You might want to check the parking availability at the airport before arriving or departing. As of Tuesday morning, both the long-term garage and surface lots...
Record-Courier
The Nov. 21, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — A power outage affected very nearly every home and business in Carson Valley from Gardnerville to Lake Tahoe this morning. The lights are still out in Genoa as I write this. According to nvenergy.com there are 484 separate outages affecting 21,584 customers in the county. I...
Nevada Appeal
Former Carson City supervisor Brad Bonkowski dies
“To die will be an awfully big adventure.” (Peter Pan) And so begins an obituary for a human whose true value will only be known by those who knew him. Bradford Edward Bonkowski was born in 1961 in Redwood City, Calif., and raised in Corning, Calif. He moved to Reno in 1979 and later lived in South Lake Tahoe, Indian Hills and Dayton.
