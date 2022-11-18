Read full article on original website
Police Say Hudson Valley Man Shoved Officer, And Then Urinated in Public
If you gotta go, you gotta go. Police say they were investigating a crash that caused property damage Saturday afternoon, when one of the occupants in the vehicle became very belligerent. Now, the suspect is facing misdemeanor charges, as well as exposure of a person. Yeah, this guy allegedly exposed himself in public. How did it all go down?
Ulster man accused of slashing, threatening person with knife
Jona Knox was involved in a fight at Love Bites Cafe Sunday in the Village of Saugerties, according to authorities.
Man Found Shot On Poughkeepsie Street, Police Say
Police in the Hudson Valley are investigating after a man was found shot in the torso. The incident took place in Dutchess County around 9:45 p.m., Monday, Nov. 21 on Mansion Street in the city of Poughkeepsie. Police responded to the area of 364 Mansion St., after receiving a 911...
News 12
NYPD: 29-year-old fatally shot in Kingsbridge Heights; suspect at large
A shooting incident that took place in Kingsbridge Heights on Monday night ended with the death of a 29-year-old man, according to the NYPD. Police were actively investigating at the intersection of Sedgwick Avenue and West 231st Street, where they say the 29-year-old victim was shot in the back. The...
Ansonia police seeking information on armed smoke shop robbery
ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) – Ansonia police are seeking information on an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday at the Smoke Vibe shop on Bridge Street. Police are asking the public to identify a woman they believe has relevant information regarding the incident. Anyone with information can contact the Ansonia Police Department at 203-735-1885, or via Tip411. […]
Police: Newburgh man arrested for September homicide
A monthslong investigation into a homicide in the City of Newburgh has led to an arrest.
Trio Charged After Officers Find Handgun In Vehicle In Bethpage, Police Say
Three men are facing weapons charges after police reported they were found in possession of a handgun on Long Island. The incident happened in Bethpage at about 9:10 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, the Nassau County Police Department reported. Officers were conducting an investigation in the parking lot of 432...
New Details: Father Killed In Yonkers Crash Was Former Superintendent In Hudson Valley
A father who was killed in a crash in Westchester County while driving with his son was a former superintendent in the Hudson Valley. Ronel Cook, age 51, of Newburgh, who died in Yonkers on Sunday, Nov. 20, was the superintendent of the Catskill Central School District in Greene County from July 2017 to July 2022, according to a post by the school district.
Officials Say Hudson Valley Man Drove Drunk and Nearly Hit Deputies
It was a close call for authorities one early morning, as officials say an intoxicated Hudson Valley man was driving at a high rate of speed on a busy state route. Deputies say they were already interviewing another subject, who had been pulled over when the allegedly intoxicated driver nearly crashed into them.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Gun threat at Gap Distribution Center the result of domestic incident
FISHKILL – The threat of an active shooter at the Gap Distribution Center campus on Thursday was the result of a prior domestic incident between two coworkers. Nineteen-year-old Dayvon Battle, who was named as the suspect, was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of criminal obstruction of breathing for the prior domestic with his girlfriend/coworker.
Hudson Valley Man Accused of DWI In Crash That Caused Fire
Law enforcement is out this time of year more than ever, as some have predicted a record amount of Americans hitting the road to travel. This is also the time of year when law enforcement cracks down even harder on drunk driving. One local man was arrested after police say he crashed his vehicle over the weekend. Police say alcohol was involved.
Police: Body of 11-month-old girl found in 'state of dismemberment'
The body of an 11-month-old girl in Naugatuck was found in a state of dismemberment with stab wounds and neck compressions, police say.
Ulster County's Sheriff's Office: Car crashes into Wallkill Schools administration building
According to the sheriff's office, deputies saw the crash just after 1 a.m. at the building on Route 208 in the hamlet of Wallkill.
Former bus monitor crashes into 3 school buildings in Ulster County
Authorities say a former bus monitor for the district crashed his car into the high school, middle school and administrative building with police in tow.
Police: Grinch on the loose after stealing Amazon delivery truck in Sheepshead Bay
Police are searching for a holiday "Grinch" who stole an Amazon delivery truck in Sheepshead Bay Monday.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Arrest made in North Carolina for murder of Newburgh man
NEWBURGH – Police have arrested a Newburgh man in North Carolina in connection with the murder of Laquan Corbett, a 29-year-old Newburgh man, who was killed on September 29 near Washington and Clark streets. Police Commissioner Jose Gomerez said Lamont Williams was tracked down and arrested following a month-long...
Police: Man faces DWI charges after crash sparks small fire in Hillcrest
Town of Ramapo police say they responded to a fire on North Main Street and found a vehicle had crashed into a utility pole.
theexaminernews.com
Former Mt. Kisco Public Works Head Sentenced in Harassment Case
Mt. Kisco’s former Public Works general foreman was sentenced last week to time served in his harassment case against his ex-wife but an order of protection was put in place for her and their four children. Joe Luppino, who was arrested twice last year for harassing his ex-wife, Sharon,...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fatal accident in Sullivan County
LAKE HUNTINGTON – Police are investigating a fatal accident in Lake Huntington that occurred after 10 Monday night. The accident involved an overturned vehicle at Sullivan County Route 114 and Mitchell Pond East. According to first responders at the scene, one person was trapped in the vehicle and pronounced...
