Fishkill, NY

Daily Voice

Man Found Shot On Poughkeepsie Street, Police Say

Police in the Hudson Valley are investigating after a man was found shot in the torso. The incident took place in Dutchess County around 9:45 p.m., Monday, Nov. 21 on Mansion Street in the city of Poughkeepsie. Police responded to the area of 364 Mansion St., after receiving a 911...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
WTNH

Ansonia police seeking information on armed smoke shop robbery

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) – Ansonia police are seeking information on an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday at the Smoke Vibe shop on Bridge Street. Police are asking the public to identify a woman they believe has relevant information regarding the incident. Anyone with information can contact the Ansonia Police Department at 203-735-1885, or via Tip411. […]
ANSONIA, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Gun threat at Gap Distribution Center the result of domestic incident

FISHKILL – The threat of an active shooter at the Gap Distribution Center campus on Thursday was the result of a prior domestic incident between two coworkers. Nineteen-year-old Dayvon Battle, who was named as the suspect, was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of criminal obstruction of breathing for the prior domestic with his girlfriend/coworker.
FISHKILL, NY
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Man Accused of DWI In Crash That Caused Fire

Law enforcement is out this time of year more than ever, as some have predicted a record amount of Americans hitting the road to travel. This is also the time of year when law enforcement cracks down even harder on drunk driving. One local man was arrested after police say he crashed his vehicle over the weekend. Police say alcohol was involved.
RAMAPO, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Arrest made in North Carolina for murder of Newburgh man

NEWBURGH – Police have arrested a Newburgh man in North Carolina in connection with the murder of Laquan Corbett, a 29-year-old Newburgh man, who was killed on September 29 near Washington and Clark streets. Police Commissioner Jose Gomerez said Lamont Williams was tracked down and arrested following a month-long...
NEWBURGH, NY
theexaminernews.com

Former Mt. Kisco Public Works Head Sentenced in Harassment Case

Mt. Kisco’s former Public Works general foreman was sentenced last week to time served in his harassment case against his ex-wife but an order of protection was put in place for her and their four children. Joe Luppino, who was arrested twice last year for harassing his ex-wife, Sharon,...
MOUNT KISCO, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Fatal accident in Sullivan County

LAKE HUNTINGTON – Police are investigating a fatal accident in Lake Huntington that occurred after 10 Monday night. The accident involved an overturned vehicle at Sullivan County Route 114 and Mitchell Pond East. According to first responders at the scene, one person was trapped in the vehicle and pronounced...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY

