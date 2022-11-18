ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuttgart, AR

THV11

Marriott Hotel franchise is heading to Pine Bluff

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Pine Bluff city leaders have long wondered what to do with a hotel that's become an eyesore over the last few years— but this week, they found a solution. The Pine Bluff Convention Center Executive Director Joseph McCorvey announced that the Courtyard by Marriott...
PINE BLUFF, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

43rd Great Duck Race to be held on Saturday

One of the oldest traditions at The Wings Over the Prairie Festival is the Great Duck Race, which attracts hundreds of runners from across the country. The race will be held on Saturday, Nov. 26 at Farmers and Merchants Bank located at 708 S. Main Street in Stuttgart. The 5K...
STUTTGART, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Berry Pre-Coon Supper Reception scheduled for Jan. 14

GILLETT, Ark – The 11th annual “Berry Pre-Coon Supper Reception” will be held on January 14th at the Berry Farm Shop in Gillett. “The Coon Supper has been a long-standing tradition in Gillett for over 75 years,” said Mitch Berry. “We continue to be proud for the Berry Pre-Coon Supper Reception to be associated with such a legacy.”
GILLETT, AR
ed88radio.com

Ammunition maker announces $42 million Little Rock plant

An Italian ammunition manufacturer is expanding its presence in central Arkansas. Fiocchi of America announced Tuesday it’s investing $42 million in a new facility at the Port of Little Rock. It’s the second manufacturing facility for the company in the city, with the first opening in far southeast Little...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Nov. 13 - 19:. 1. Little Rock police investigating fatal traffic accident on Cantrell Road. Little Rock police were investigating a fatal traffic accident on...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Isolated rain in South AR today; warmer tomorrow & Wednesday; rain likely Thanksgiving Day

An upper low in Texas this morning is spreading clouds into Arkansas and some isolated showers in South AR this morning. Little Rock will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny during most of the day, but then clouds will ramp up as we approach the evening. No rain or precipitation of any kind is expected in Central Arkansas. South Arkansas will have a very small chance all day and carry a small chance into tonight too.
ARKANSAS STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Arkansas Woman Stumbles Upon 8-Point Buck Stuck in Garage

There are hunters that will go an entire season without seeing a buck, let alone an 8-pointer. One Arkansas woman found a buck in her garage. Just like that, the deer of many people’s dreams was just there, stuck in the garage. You think you know what you would do when the outdoors comes inside, but you don’t really know.
BENTON, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Stuttgart’s season ends in loss to Warren

For the second season in a row, the Stuttgart Ricebirds’ final snap happened on the artificial turf of Warren’s Jim Hurley Jr. Stadium. Stuttgart, looking to make the quarterfinals for the third year in a row, lost to Warren 62-24, ending their 2022 season at 9-3. The Ricebirds...
STUTTGART, AR

