Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Food Spotlight: The Purple Cow
In this week's Fox 16 Food Spotlight, we highlight The Purple Cow, in the studio to talk about their new breakfast menu.
Marriott Hotel franchise is heading to Pine Bluff
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Pine Bluff city leaders have long wondered what to do with a hotel that's become an eyesore over the last few years— but this week, they found a solution. The Pine Bluff Convention Center Executive Director Joseph McCorvey announced that the Courtyard by Marriott...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
43rd Great Duck Race to be held on Saturday
One of the oldest traditions at The Wings Over the Prairie Festival is the Great Duck Race, which attracts hundreds of runners from across the country. The race will be held on Saturday, Nov. 26 at Farmers and Merchants Bank located at 708 S. Main Street in Stuttgart. The 5K...
Pulaski County to build ‘tiny house’ village to address chronic homelessness
Pulaski County will fund the construction of a community village intended for chronically homeless people in the area. The project's first phase should be completed by the end of next year, according to the county judge
KATV
Pine Bluff Plaza Hotel will become Marriott Courtyard, boost downtown area
(PINE BLUFF) KATV — The Pine Bluff Convention Center will once again get a hotel adjacent to the building. It was formerly known as the Plaza Hotel and nearly empty for 10 years, but will now be occupied by the Marriott Courtyard. Joseph McCorvey is the executive director for...
mdmh-conway.com
A lucky North Little Rock woman wins the Natural State Jackpot
North Little Rock, Arkansas – A Natural State Jackpot ticket that a North Little Rock woman purchased using the Jackpocket lottery app for the drawing last Saturday was used to collect a sizeable prize on Thursday. Her winning ticket has the following numbers: 7, 9, 13, 32, and 39.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Berry Pre-Coon Supper Reception scheduled for Jan. 14
GILLETT, Ark – The 11th annual “Berry Pre-Coon Supper Reception” will be held on January 14th at the Berry Farm Shop in Gillett. “The Coon Supper has been a long-standing tradition in Gillett for over 75 years,” said Mitch Berry. “We continue to be proud for the Berry Pre-Coon Supper Reception to be associated with such a legacy.”
Bethel A.M.E. Church celebrates 159th anniversary in Little Rock
A historic Little Rock church celebrated a big anniversary Sunday morning.
Victory Over Violence: The names and faces behind Little Rock’s homicide numbers
As of mid-November, 75 people have been killed. That's 75 people no longer living, 75 families dealing with the loss of a loved one, 75 empty chairs at dinner tables.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Riceland Children’s Duck Calling Classes to be held Friday during Wings Over the Prairie Festival
The Wings Over the Prairie Festival Children’s Duck Calling Clinic sponsored by Riceland will be held on Friday, Nov. 25 in downtown Stuttgart from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Instructor Patti Thompson said the class has been held for over 50 years. “We had a pretty large group last year....
ed88radio.com
Ammunition maker announces $42 million Little Rock plant
An Italian ammunition manufacturer is expanding its presence in central Arkansas. Fiocchi of America announced Tuesday it’s investing $42 million in a new facility at the Port of Little Rock. It’s the second manufacturing facility for the company in the city, with the first opening in far southeast Little...
Pine Bluff food pantry hands out thousands of packs of food for the holidays
Many people in Pine Bluff will have some help for the holidays thanks to the newly opened food pantry on Commerce Road.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas County Courthouses and rural trash schedule for Thanksgiving holiday
The Arkansas County Courthouse and Annex in Stuttgart and the courthouse in DeWitt will be closed Wednesday, Nov. 23 through Friday, Nov. 25, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Thursday and Friday’s rural trash pick-up routes will both be picked up on Friday.
Students react to a stain on a Pulaski County courthouse wall casting a grim shadow of the past on today
The Pulaski County courthouse is a place where justice is served, but an unjust shadow of a grim past policy that resurfaced over time on a wall there sparked a conversation among students about racism and acknowledging our history so we can more into the future.
Little Rock business owner warning mailers to be safe after rent check stolen from USPS drop box
A Little Rock business owner is sending out a warning to others after her rent check was stolen from a drop box at the post office.
KATV
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Nov. 13 - 19:. 1. Little Rock police investigating fatal traffic accident on Cantrell Road. Little Rock police were investigating a fatal traffic accident on...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Isolated rain in South AR today; warmer tomorrow & Wednesday; rain likely Thanksgiving Day
An upper low in Texas this morning is spreading clouds into Arkansas and some isolated showers in South AR this morning. Little Rock will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny during most of the day, but then clouds will ramp up as we approach the evening. No rain or precipitation of any kind is expected in Central Arkansas. South Arkansas will have a very small chance all day and carry a small chance into tonight too.
WATCH: Arkansas Woman Stumbles Upon 8-Point Buck Stuck in Garage
There are hunters that will go an entire season without seeing a buck, let alone an 8-pointer. One Arkansas woman found a buck in her garage. Just like that, the deer of many people’s dreams was just there, stuck in the garage. You think you know what you would do when the outdoors comes inside, but you don’t really know.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Stuttgart’s season ends in loss to Warren
For the second season in a row, the Stuttgart Ricebirds’ final snap happened on the artificial turf of Warren’s Jim Hurley Jr. Stadium. Stuttgart, looking to make the quarterfinals for the third year in a row, lost to Warren 62-24, ending their 2022 season at 9-3. The Ricebirds...
Arkansas running back James Jointer to enter transfer portal
Freshman running back James Jointer has decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Players can officially begin entering the portal on December 5th, but Jointer announced his plans to do so with a statement on his Twitter account. Jointer appeared in one game for the Razorbacks this season, recording three...
Comments / 0