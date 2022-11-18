Looking for a winter getaway? Here are the 5 coziest small towns in Georgia

GEORGIA — If you’re looking for a Hygge winter getaway but don’t want to travel too far afield, Georgia’s got you covered.

The website, MyDatingAdviser.com, searched across the country for the coziest small towns in America for the perfect winter getaway, naming five towns in Georgia as the perfect winter destinations out of 170 small towns across the country.

Experts at MyDatingAdviser.com looked at ski destinations, small towns with rich history and remote retreats across the U.S. to compile their list.

And where Georgia lacked in snow, we made up in small-town charm. Here are the top 5 places to get cozy in Georgia this winter:

1. Helen, GA - rank #48 of 170

Inspired by the villages of Germany, the Alpine town of Helen takes visitors on a journey through the Bavarian-style downtown with shops and restaurants. The town also offers travelers a wide variety of outdoor sports, such as tubing, hiking, and ziplining.

2. Augusta, GA - rank #78 of 170

Nestled near the South Carolina border, Augusta is the second oldest and the third largest city in Georgia, according to the New Georgia Encyclopedia.

Augusta is home to the globally-recognized Masters Tournament as well as the birthplace of Soul Icon James Brown. The city is also home to the Augusta Riverwalk, where visitors can walk along the Savannah River and visit the shops and restaurants downtown.

3. Santa Claus, GA - rank #132

Being one of the two cities in the world named Santa Claus, the town is well known for holiday-themed streets, like Candy Cane Lane, Reindeer Street, and Santa Claus City Hall, which is located at 25 December Drive.

When visiting during the holiday season, visitors can expect special holiday decorations, celebrations and more. Visitors are also encouraged to treat family and friends by bringing Christmas cards to City Hall to have them postmarked.

4. Dahlonega, GA - rank #142

Located near the Appalachian Mountains, Dahlonega is a quaint small town rich with gold-mining history, bluegrass music and gorgeous mountain views.

Dahlonega offers live music, arts, shopping, seasonal festivals, and more, in addition to outdoor activities such as waterfalls and various hiking trails.

5. Jekyll Island, GA - rank #149

The coastal town of Jekyll Island, located between Jacksonville and Savannah, offers winter visitors a warmer destination than most. With ten miles of sandy beaches, four golf courses, a 250-acre Historic Landmark District and the Georgia Sea Turtle Center, the town has been considered a great tourist destination.

The top ten coziest spots in the United States include the following:

Stockholm, Wisconsin Stowe, Vermont Stanely, Idaho Ellicottville, New York Breckenridge, Colorado Medora, North Dakota Lake Placid, New York Keystone, South Dakota Mackinac Island, Michigan Lake George, New York

To see the full list, click here.

