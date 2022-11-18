ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Company releases ‘emotional support’ bear for single people this Christmas

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

A human-sized emotional support teddy bear is now available to buy, just in time for Christmas .

The £135 “Loving Bear Puffy” is a plush figure in the shape and size of a male human body , but with the head of a half-asleep bear.

It’s the brainchild of a Bulgarian company founded by model Ina Marholeva, who describes the bear as “a very personal product invented by an ordinary woman who is afraid of being alone.”

The company boasts their 5ft 7in man-bear “replaces the need for physical presence”.

A video showing a dog's hilariously confused reaction to having his collar removed has got people talking about the inner workings of a canine's mind. Reuben the Lagotto Romagnolo dog's expression in the clip has been a source of much debate, with some saying the pet pooch appeared sad at being let off the leash while others saw it as a moment of realization for the hound at the freedom now within his grasp.
