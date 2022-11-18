ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

NESN

Confused Jonathan Jones Reacts To Rumor About Patriots Future

When it’s all said and done, Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones could re-sign with New England this offseason. But it seems the seventh-year defensive back was caught a bit off guard Saturday afternoon when a rumor surfaced that Jones was “likely” to re-sign with the franchise after purchasing a home in the Foxboro area. Jones is an impending free agent after signing a three-year extension in 2019.
NESN

Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Miraculous Win Over Jets

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots and Jets appeared bound for overtime at Gillette Stadium — then Marcus Jones happened. With New England and New York tied 3-3 late in the fourth quarter, the rookie cornerback delivered a 84-yard punt return to give the Patriots a lead with five seconds remaining. It was a miraculous and potentially season-saving play from Jones, who left the game for a brief period due to an ankle injury.
NESN

Did Jets Get Screwed By Non-Call During Marcus Jones Punt Return?

FOXBORO, Mass. — Officials might’ve missed a potentially key penalty during Marcus Jones’ miraculous return at the end of Sunday’s game between the Patriots and Jets. New England’s rookie cornerback broke a 3-3 tie when he ripped off an 84-yard punt return touchdown in the final minute at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots took a 10-3 lead with five seconds remaining and walked away with a victory in what was otherwise a forgettable, boring rematch with New York.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
NESN

Tedy Bruschi Provides Pessimistic Outlook On Mac Jones’ Second Half

Tedy Bruschi is not expecting to see Mac Jones thrive these next few months as the Patriots fight for an AFC playoff spot. The first half of the 2022 NFL season wasn’t kind to Jones, who was sidelined for a month due to an ankle injury and didn’t offer much to write home about when he was behind center. Turnovers have been a legitimate issue for the sophomore signal-caller and he’s yet to throw multiple touchdown passes in a game on the campaign.
NESN

Jets Rumors: How Zach Wilson Angered Teammates After Loss To Patriots

Is the Jets locker room starting to turn on Zach Wilson?. New York’s sophomore quarterback was defiant after completing just nine passes for 77 yards in Sunday’s 10-3 loss to the Patriots at Gillette Stadium. When asked whether he let down New York’s excellent defense, the always-cocky Wilson simply said “no.” The lack of accountability didn’t go over well among Jets fans, and even Richard Sherman called out the 2021 second-overall pick.
NESN

Richard Sherman Shocked By Jets QB Zach Wilson’s Assessment Of Play

Zach Wilson didn’t seem interested in taking blame for the Jets’ loss to the Patriots on Sunday, which caught the ire of a former All-Pro cornerback. New England took a 10-3 win over New York at Gillette Stadium thanks to a heroic 84-yard punt return touchdown from rookie Marcus Jones. Despite not scoring a touchdown on offense, Wilson was defiant in his belief he and the offense were not to blame for the loss.
NEW YORK STATE
NESN

Patriots Rumors: Details On How Mac Jones Spent His Bye Week

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots and starting quarterback Mac Jones return to action on Sunday at Gillette Stadium following their bye week, and new details have surfaced regarding how the second-year pro spent his time off. Utilizing the available time with the Patriots following their cakewalk Week...
NESN

NFL Rumors: Why Start Of Jets-Patriots Game Was Delayed

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots and New York Jets got off to an odd start to their Week 11 contest at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. The divisional matchup, initially scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET, was delayed 10 minutes. A report from Football Outsiders’ Aaron Schatz provided more clarity about the situation than the stadium?s undetailed PA announcement.
NEW YORK STATE
NESN

Listen To Elated Scott Zolak Slam Jets After Patriots Punt Return

Scott Zolak went full-Scott Zolak after Marcus Jones delivered a game-winning touchdown for the Patriots on Sunday. New England’s boisterous radio announcer erupted in the booth as the Patriots sent the Jets to a demoralizing 10-3 loss at Gillette Stadium. Zolak also hammered the Jets, who made a baffling mistake in not punting the ball out of bounds at the end of the fourth quarter.
NESN

David Andrews Makes Surprise Return At Patriots Practice; New Player Debuts

FOXBORO, Mass. — A report Sunday indicated David Andrews could miss the rest of the New England Patriots’ season. He wound up not even missing a practice. Two days after he had to be helped to the locker room after suffering a thigh injury in a 10-3 win over the New York Jets, the Patriots’ starting center was present and in uniform during the open media portion of Tuesday’s practice.
NEW YORK STATE
NESN

James White Tweets To David Andrews After Patriots Center’s Injury

Unfortunately for David Andrews and the Patriots, the veteran center’s return to the field Sunday was not triumphant. Andrews, who missed New England’s last two games due to a concussion, was back in the fold for Week 11, marking the first time the Patriots started a game with a fully healthy offense since Week 2. But late in the first quarter of the all-important matchup with the New York Jets, Andrews exited the contest due to a thigh injury and quickly was brought to the locker room. The seventh-year pro slammed his helmet in frustration after sustaining the injury and needed assistance from Patriots staffers to exit the field.
NEW YORK STATE
NESN

Bears Loss Looks Worse With Potential Justin Fields Injury

The Bears likely don’t mind losing at this stage of their rebuild, but an injury to surging quarterback Justin Fields would hurt tremendously. Unfortunately for Chicago, it appears that could be a reality. Fields, after making headlines with magician-like plays in Chicago’s 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, was...
CHICAGO, IL
NESN

Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: These Teams Are Favorites To Sign Wideout

It sure sounds like a return to the NFC East is on the horizon for Odell Beckham Jr. Beckham has been a free agent since the turn of the new NFL year, which kicked off roughly a month after the veteran wide receiver tore his ACL during the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl LVI win. A slew of teams have been linked to the 30-year-old over the past few months, but it appears the OBJ sweepstakes have been narrowed down to two teams.
DALLAS, TX
NESN

Bill Belichick Reveals Why Trent Brown Didn’t Start Vs. Jets

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots’ decision Sunday to remove Trent Brown from their starting lineup was strategic, not injury-related, according to head coach Bill Belichick. Brown opened the Patriots’ 10-3 win over the New York Jets on the bench, with Isaiah Wynn starting at left tackle...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
