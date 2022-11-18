Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police investigate discovery of babies’ bodies in a Boston freezerLive Action NewsBoston, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This Town in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBoston, MA
After Tufts denied request for union recognition, here’s what’s next for RAsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Red Sox; Devers Getting Close To Contract ExtensionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Related
Jets Player Reportedly Makes Baffling Comment After Losing To Patriots
FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots on Sunday picked up their 14th consecutive win over the Jets. Yeah, it took a miraculous, last-second Marcus Jones punt return to get it done, but New England largely dominated New York in a 10-3 victory at Gillette Stadium. And yet, at least one...
Confused Jonathan Jones Reacts To Rumor About Patriots Future
When it’s all said and done, Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones could re-sign with New England this offseason. But it seems the seventh-year defensive back was caught a bit off guard Saturday afternoon when a rumor surfaced that Jones was “likely” to re-sign with the franchise after purchasing a home in the Foxboro area. Jones is an impending free agent after signing a three-year extension in 2019.
Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Miraculous Win Over Jets
FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots and Jets appeared bound for overtime at Gillette Stadium — then Marcus Jones happened. With New England and New York tied 3-3 late in the fourth quarter, the rookie cornerback delivered a 84-yard punt return to give the Patriots a lead with five seconds remaining. It was a miraculous and potentially season-saving play from Jones, who left the game for a brief period due to an ankle injury.
Did Jets Get Screwed By Non-Call During Marcus Jones Punt Return?
FOXBORO, Mass. — Officials might’ve missed a potentially key penalty during Marcus Jones’ miraculous return at the end of Sunday’s game between the Patriots and Jets. New England’s rookie cornerback broke a 3-3 tie when he ripped off an 84-yard punt return touchdown in the final minute at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots took a 10-3 lead with five seconds remaining and walked away with a victory in what was otherwise a forgettable, boring rematch with New York.
Jets’ Robert Saleh Drops Expletive After Wild Loss Vs. Patriots
FOXBORO, Mass. — It was far from pretty for the New York Jets, dropping to dead last in the AFC East following an uneventful 10-3 loss against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday — New England’s 14th consecutive win over its division rival. New...
Bruins’ David Pastrnak Has Hilarious Response To Mean Lightning Fan
Tampa Bay Lightning fans gave Patrice Bergeron his moment in the sun Monday, joining in on a “Bergy” chant for Boston’s captain after he recorded his 1,000th career point. Not everyone on the Bruins got such a warm welcome to Amalie Arena, however. David Pastrnak scored a...
Tedy Bruschi Provides Pessimistic Outlook On Mac Jones’ Second Half
Tedy Bruschi is not expecting to see Mac Jones thrive these next few months as the Patriots fight for an AFC playoff spot. The first half of the 2022 NFL season wasn’t kind to Jones, who was sidelined for a month due to an ankle injury and didn’t offer much to write home about when he was behind center. Turnovers have been a legitimate issue for the sophomore signal-caller and he’s yet to throw multiple touchdown passes in a game on the campaign.
Jets Rumors: How Zach Wilson Angered Teammates After Loss To Patriots
Is the Jets locker room starting to turn on Zach Wilson?. New York’s sophomore quarterback was defiant after completing just nine passes for 77 yards in Sunday’s 10-3 loss to the Patriots at Gillette Stadium. When asked whether he let down New York’s excellent defense, the always-cocky Wilson simply said “no.” The lack of accountability didn’t go over well among Jets fans, and even Richard Sherman called out the 2021 second-overall pick.
Richard Sherman Shocked By Jets QB Zach Wilson’s Assessment Of Play
Zach Wilson didn’t seem interested in taking blame for the Jets’ loss to the Patriots on Sunday, which caught the ire of a former All-Pro cornerback. New England took a 10-3 win over New York at Gillette Stadium thanks to a heroic 84-yard punt return touchdown from rookie Marcus Jones. Despite not scoring a touchdown on offense, Wilson was defiant in his belief he and the offense were not to blame for the loss.
Patriots Rumors: Details On How Mac Jones Spent His Bye Week
FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots and starting quarterback Mac Jones return to action on Sunday at Gillette Stadium following their bye week, and new details have surfaced regarding how the second-year pro spent his time off. Utilizing the available time with the Patriots following their cakewalk Week...
NFL Rumors: Why Start Of Jets-Patriots Game Was Delayed
FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots and New York Jets got off to an odd start to their Week 11 contest at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. The divisional matchup, initially scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET, was delayed 10 minutes. A report from Football Outsiders’ Aaron Schatz provided more clarity about the situation than the stadium?s undetailed PA announcement.
Listen To Elated Scott Zolak Slam Jets After Patriots Punt Return
Scott Zolak went full-Scott Zolak after Marcus Jones delivered a game-winning touchdown for the Patriots on Sunday. New England’s boisterous radio announcer erupted in the booth as the Patriots sent the Jets to a demoralizing 10-3 loss at Gillette Stadium. Zolak also hammered the Jets, who made a baffling mistake in not punting the ball out of bounds at the end of the fourth quarter.
Jets Rookie Has Explosive Reaction To Pitiful Performance Vs. Patriots
The New York Jets dropped a heartbreaker in New England on Sunday, watching Patriots rookie Marcus Jones literally run away with a game they had more than enough opportunities to win. Among the biggest storylines to come out of the game, other than the final-second return, was the complete ineptitude...
Did Nathaniel Hackett Blame Russell Wilson For Broncos’ Late-Game Error?
Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett seemingly doesn’t want to be on the hook for Russell Wilson’s late-game decision, one that cost Denver in a Week 11 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Leading 16-13 coming out of the two-minute warning, Wilson and the Broncos faced a...
David Andrews Makes Surprise Return At Patriots Practice; New Player Debuts
FOXBORO, Mass. — A report Sunday indicated David Andrews could miss the rest of the New England Patriots’ season. He wound up not even missing a practice. Two days after he had to be helped to the locker room after suffering a thigh injury in a 10-3 win over the New York Jets, the Patriots’ starting center was present and in uniform during the open media portion of Tuesday’s practice.
James White Tweets To David Andrews After Patriots Center’s Injury
Unfortunately for David Andrews and the Patriots, the veteran center’s return to the field Sunday was not triumphant. Andrews, who missed New England’s last two games due to a concussion, was back in the fold for Week 11, marking the first time the Patriots started a game with a fully healthy offense since Week 2. But late in the first quarter of the all-important matchup with the New York Jets, Andrews exited the contest due to a thigh injury and quickly was brought to the locker room. The seventh-year pro slammed his helmet in frustration after sustaining the injury and needed assistance from Patriots staffers to exit the field.
Bears Loss Looks Worse With Potential Justin Fields Injury
The Bears likely don’t mind losing at this stage of their rebuild, but an injury to surging quarterback Justin Fields would hurt tremendously. Unfortunately for Chicago, it appears that could be a reality. Fields, after making headlines with magician-like plays in Chicago’s 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, was...
Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: These Teams Are Favorites To Sign Wideout
It sure sounds like a return to the NFC East is on the horizon for Odell Beckham Jr. Beckham has been a free agent since the turn of the new NFL year, which kicked off roughly a month after the veteran wide receiver tore his ACL during the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl LVI win. A slew of teams have been linked to the 30-year-old over the past few months, but it appears the OBJ sweepstakes have been narrowed down to two teams.
Bill Belichick Reveals Why Trent Brown Didn’t Start Vs. Jets
FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots’ decision Sunday to remove Trent Brown from their starting lineup was strategic, not injury-related, according to head coach Bill Belichick. Brown opened the Patriots’ 10-3 win over the New York Jets on the bench, with Isaiah Wynn starting at left tackle...
Watch Patriots’ Marcus Jones Walk Off Jets With Punt Return TD
The Patriots began the fourth quarter with Myles Bryant returning punts, replacing rookie Marcus Jones, who injured his ankle earlier in the contest. One re-taped ankle later, Jones was back on the field — ready to make the biggest play of his young NFL career. Locked in a 3-3...
NESN
Boston, MA
27K+
Followers
49K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0