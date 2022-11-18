Unfortunately for David Andrews and the Patriots, the veteran center’s return to the field Sunday was not triumphant. Andrews, who missed New England’s last two games due to a concussion, was back in the fold for Week 11, marking the first time the Patriots started a game with a fully healthy offense since Week 2. But late in the first quarter of the all-important matchup with the New York Jets, Andrews exited the contest due to a thigh injury and quickly was brought to the locker room. The seventh-year pro slammed his helmet in frustration after sustaining the injury and needed assistance from Patriots staffers to exit the field.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO