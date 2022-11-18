Despite Anthony Richardson having a big game from a statistical standpoint, this entire team quickly reverted to their old ways in Saturday’s loss to Vanderbilt. It wasn’t the outcome many expected, and you could argue this team looked the worst they have all season. Florida’s running game, which has been the strength of this football team, was non-existent Saturday. Montrell Johnson and Trevor Etienne combined for 41 yards on 15 carries, while Anthony Richardson rarely used his legs as he finished the night with 25 rushing yards on four carries.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO