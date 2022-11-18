Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A two-day street party of art, music, food, and entertainment.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Florida Destination Mentioned as One to Skip if You're ClaustrophobicL. CaneFlorida State
UPDATE: Veterans Day celebration at Camp Blanding canceled due to Subtropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection to resume Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Holiday Favorites Return to Gainesville.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Related
Gator Country
Anthony Richardson and the Gators plan to finish strong
The past three weeks have defined exactly what this season has been for the 2022 Florida Gators: a true tale of ups and downs. Just recently, it seemed as if the Gators were starting to play complete football on a consistent basis. That all changed last Saturday when Vanderbilt took down the Gators, making it the first time Florida has lost in Nashville since 1988.
Gator Country
Monstrous 2nd half leads Florida to first win at Florida State since 2012
Florida defeated Florida State 76-67 behind a huge 2nd half from the Gators on Friday night. Todd Golden’s squad went on a 33-5 run after halftime and outscored FSU 50-24 in the 2nd half to come back from a late-first half 19-point deficit to win the game. It marked the fourth-largest comeback in program history and second-largest for the Gators on the road.
Gator Country
Undisciplined football leads to 31-24 loss to Vanderbilt
Despite Anthony Richardson having a big game from a statistical standpoint, this entire team quickly reverted to their old ways in Saturday’s loss to Vanderbilt. It wasn’t the outcome many expected, and you could argue this team looked the worst they have all season. Florida’s running game, which has been the strength of this football team, was non-existent Saturday. Montrell Johnson and Trevor Etienne combined for 41 yards on 15 carries, while Anthony Richardson rarely used his legs as he finished the night with 25 rushing yards on four carries.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Billy Napier sends message to Florida fans, reminds that the Gators 'have a lot of work to do'
Billy Napier is preaching patience at Florida, as fan frustration bubbled up again following the loss to Vanderbilt on Saturday. At his Monday press conference, Napier gave a message to fans and said, “One day at a time, one person at a time. We’re going to get it done. … We’re like many staffs in the history of this game, we’re in Year 1 with a lot of work to do.”
Gator Country
Florida Gators fall on the road to Vanderbilt on Saturday
The Florida Gators (6-5, 3-5) lost to the Vanderbilt Commodores (5-6, 2-5) on the road on Saturday afternoon. Anthony Richardson and the Gators’ offense couldn’t get anything going during the game as they were held to just 45-yards rushing. The Gators’ defense didn’t have many answers for Vandy’s...
WPTV
Gators pull scholarship offer from high school quarterback after racial slur
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Gators have pulled a scholarship offer from a recruit who made a racial slur while quoting a lyric from a song that he posted on social media. A video of four-star Florida high school quarterback Marcus Stokes surfaced on social media Friday.
Seminoles rise for third consecutive week in AP Top 25 Poll
FSU has earned its highest ranking in the polls since 2017.
Gator Country
Six early takeaways from Florida’s week 12 loss to Vanderbilt
Florida drops their fifth game of the season as they fall 31 to 24 against Vanderbilt in week 12. If it could go wrong for Florida today, it did. The Gators lost to the Commodores in Nashville for the first time since 1988. Florida outgained Vanderbilt 445 to 283 but...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Billy Napier calls Florida's loss to Vanderbilt a 'setback,' 'reality check'
Billy Napier reacted to the current low point of his first season as Florida’s head coach by pointing to numerous self-inflicted wounds. The Gators fell 31-24 at Vanderbilt on Saturday. UF outgained VU 445-283 in total yards, but the Dores took advantage of multiple turnovers and penalties to take control of the game in the second half.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida withdraws scholarship offer for 2023 4-star QB after he rapped the N-word on video
The rollercoaster on the recruiting trail has continued for the Florida Gators. The team recently parted ways with 2023 4-star quarterback Marcus Stokes after he rapped the N-word in a video he posted to social media. Stokes released a statement via Twitter on the incident on Sunday morning. “I was...
Gator Country
Snap counts for the Florida Gators in week 12 vs Vanderbilt
Florida lost to the Vanderbilt Commodores 31-24 in their week 12 matchup. Gator Country provides Florida’s official snap counts for the game. These were the only two running backs we saw in the contest. WIDE RECEIVERS. 59- Daejon Reynolds. 56- Justin Shorter. 54- Thai Chiaokhiao Bowman. 12- Caleb Douglas.
Gator Country
Friday Night Frenzy Recap week 13: Florida Gators recruiting
It’s that time of the year again where the Friday Night Lights are bright and prospects across the country are trying to shine on the field to impress college coaches and win a state championship ring before heading to college. Like the past years, Gator Country is going to...
WCJB
University of Florida stream turns green, officials search for leak
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida students noticed something strange about a creek on campus - the water is green. UF officials say the color is a sign of something wrong but is not dangerous. The stream off of Gale Lemerand Drive next to the physics building is bright...
Jacksonville Daily Record
IKO pursuing 700,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Clay County
IKO Industries, a 71-year-old Toronto-based maker of roofing, waterproofing and insulation products for the residential and commercial markets, is working toward construction of an almost 700,000-square-foot manufacturing complex in Clay County. A conceptual site plan for IKO South shows a 306,476-square-foot ISO (insulation) board manufacturing facility and office, a 265,381-square-foot...
WCJB
North Central Florida home sales fall, while prices go up
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The housing market is sluggish heading into the holidays, but prices are still up. October sales data released on Friday by Florida Realtors show a big drop in the number of homes sold in October compared to a year ago. On the other hand, the homes that are sold are going for much higher prices.
ocala-news.com
Hawk In The Falls Of Ocala
This hawk decided to have a look around from the top of this flagpole in the Falls of Ocala. Thanks to Tim Lincoln for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
WCJB
Marihelen Wheeler faces another lawsuit
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Commissioner Marihelen Wheeler won re-election on November 8th but faces a new legal challenge. Eugene Garvin, who is a democratic party voter, filed suit against Wheeler after she won the august primary, claiming she does not live in the second district. Judge Monica Brasington...
Independent Florida Alligator
Gainesville LGBTQ community mourns transgender lives lost
Sofia Clementina Noriega. Matthew Angelo Spampinato. Za’niyah Williams. Ke’Yahonna Stone. Those were just four of the chosen names in a list of more than 340 murdered transgender women named during a Gainesville event meant to commemorate Transgender Day of Rememberance, a vigil for those who have been impacted by transgender violence.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Alachua County joins lawsuit against GNV zoning
Alachua County has joined a lawsuit against the city of Gainesville filed by two local citizens in response to the replacement of single-family zoning by the city’s new neighborhood residential zoning. Peggy Carr and Faye L. Williams filed the lawsuit, with support from local nonprofit Gainesville Neighborhood Voices (GNVoices),...
WCJB
Crash in Newberry left one pedestrian dead
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was left dead after an accident between a car and a pedestrian. A car hit a 26-year-old man at the intersection of State Road 26 and Southwest 260th Street in Newberry. No injuries were reported to the driver or the passenger of the car,...
Comments / 0