ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gator Country

Anthony Richardson and the Gators plan to finish strong

The past three weeks have defined exactly what this season has been for the 2022 Florida Gators: a true tale of ups and downs. Just recently, it seemed as if the Gators were starting to play complete football on a consistent basis. That all changed last Saturday when Vanderbilt took down the Gators, making it the first time Florida has lost in Nashville since 1988.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gator Country

Monstrous 2nd half leads Florida to first win at Florida State since 2012

Florida defeated Florida State 76-67 behind a huge 2nd half from the Gators on Friday night. Todd Golden’s squad went on a 33-5 run after halftime and outscored FSU 50-24 in the 2nd half to come back from a late-first half 19-point deficit to win the game. It marked the fourth-largest comeback in program history and second-largest for the Gators on the road.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gator Country

Undisciplined football leads to 31-24 loss to Vanderbilt

Despite Anthony Richardson having a big game from a statistical standpoint, this entire team quickly reverted to their old ways in Saturday’s loss to Vanderbilt. It wasn’t the outcome many expected, and you could argue this team looked the worst they have all season. Florida’s running game, which has been the strength of this football team, was non-existent Saturday. Montrell Johnson and Trevor Etienne combined for 41 yards on 15 carries, while Anthony Richardson rarely used his legs as he finished the night with 25 rushing yards on four carries.
GAINESVILLE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Billy Napier sends message to Florida fans, reminds that the Gators 'have a lot of work to do'

Billy Napier is preaching patience at Florida, as fan frustration bubbled up again following the loss to Vanderbilt on Saturday. At his Monday press conference, Napier gave a message to fans and said, “One day at a time, one person at a time. We’re going to get it done. … We’re like many staffs in the history of this game, we’re in Year 1 with a lot of work to do.”
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gator Country

Florida Gators fall on the road to Vanderbilt on Saturday

The Florida Gators (6-5, 3-5) lost to the Vanderbilt Commodores (5-6, 2-5) on the road on Saturday afternoon. Anthony Richardson and the Gators’ offense couldn’t get anything going during the game as they were held to just 45-yards rushing. The Gators’ defense didn’t have many answers for Vandy’s...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gator Country

Six early takeaways from Florida’s week 12 loss to Vanderbilt

Florida drops their fifth game of the season as they fall 31 to 24 against Vanderbilt in week 12. If it could go wrong for Florida today, it did. The Gators lost to the Commodores in Nashville for the first time since 1988. Florida outgained Vanderbilt 445 to 283 but...
GAINESVILLE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Billy Napier calls Florida's loss to Vanderbilt a 'setback,' 'reality check'

Billy Napier reacted to the current low point of his first season as Florida’s head coach by pointing to numerous self-inflicted wounds. The Gators fell 31-24 at Vanderbilt on Saturday. UF outgained VU 445-283 in total yards, but the Dores took advantage of multiple turnovers and penalties to take control of the game in the second half.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gator Country

Snap counts for the Florida Gators in week 12 vs Vanderbilt

Florida lost to the Vanderbilt Commodores 31-24 in their week 12 matchup. Gator Country provides Florida’s official snap counts for the game. These were the only two running backs we saw in the contest. WIDE RECEIVERS. 59- Daejon Reynolds. 56- Justin Shorter. 54- Thai Chiaokhiao Bowman. 12- Caleb Douglas.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gator Country

Friday Night Frenzy Recap week 13: Florida Gators recruiting

It’s that time of the year again where the Friday Night Lights are bright and prospects across the country are trying to shine on the field to impress college coaches and win a state championship ring before heading to college. Like the past years, Gator Country is going to...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

IKO pursuing 700,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Clay County

IKO Industries, a 71-year-old Toronto-based maker of roofing, waterproofing and insulation products for the residential and commercial markets, is working toward construction of an almost 700,000-square-foot manufacturing complex in Clay County. A conceptual site plan for IKO South shows a 306,476-square-foot ISO (insulation) board manufacturing facility and office, a 265,381-square-foot...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
WCJB

North Central Florida home sales fall, while prices go up

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The housing market is sluggish heading into the holidays, but prices are still up. October sales data released on Friday by Florida Realtors show a big drop in the number of homes sold in October compared to a year ago. On the other hand, the homes that are sold are going for much higher prices.
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Hawk In The Falls Of Ocala

This hawk decided to have a look around from the top of this flagpole in the Falls of Ocala. Thanks to Tim Lincoln for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Marihelen Wheeler faces another lawsuit

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Commissioner Marihelen Wheeler won re-election on November 8th but faces a new legal challenge. Eugene Garvin, who is a democratic party voter, filed suit against Wheeler after she won the august primary, claiming she does not live in the second district. Judge Monica Brasington...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville LGBTQ community mourns transgender lives lost

Sofia Clementina Noriega. Matthew Angelo Spampinato. Za’niyah Williams. Ke’Yahonna Stone. Those were just four of the chosen names in a list of more than 340 murdered transgender women named during a Gainesville event meant to commemorate Transgender Day of Rememberance, a vigil for those who have been impacted by transgender violence.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Alachua County joins lawsuit against GNV zoning

Alachua County has joined a lawsuit against the city of Gainesville filed by two local citizens in response to the replacement of single-family zoning by the city’s new neighborhood residential zoning. Peggy Carr and Faye L. Williams filed the lawsuit, with support from local nonprofit Gainesville Neighborhood Voices (GNVoices),...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Crash in Newberry left one pedestrian dead

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was left dead after an accident between a car and a pedestrian. A car hit a 26-year-old man at the intersection of State Road 26 and Southwest 260th Street in Newberry. No injuries were reported to the driver or the passenger of the car,...
NEWBERRY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy