Former bus monitor crashes into 3 school buildings in Ulster County
Authorities say a former bus monitor for the district crashed his car into the high school, middle school and administrative building with police in tow.
Wanted man arrested during Morris County traffic stop
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A 20-year-old wanted Essex County man was arrested Sunday during a traffic stop in Denville Township, according to police. On Nov. 20, an officer stopped a vehicle on Route 46 after observing a vehicle with very darkly tinted windows fail to maintain its lane on Route 53, police said.
Police: Driver killed, passenger injured in Cross County Parkway car crash
Just after 1 p.m., Westchester County Police received reports of a vehicle that had gone off the road on the eastbound lanes before it crashed near the area of Seminary Avenue.
Ulster County's Sheriff's Office: Car crashes into Wallkill Schools administration building
According to the sheriff's office, deputies saw the crash just after 1 a.m. at the building on Route 208 in the hamlet of Wallkill.
South Amboy seniors temporarily displaced following gas line leak
The incident occurred at Hillcrest Manor on Highway 35. A bus was used to help residents stay warm.
Police: Driver who crashed into Toms River home was under the influence
Police say that Kevin Cannon was driving on Frann Road around 11:30 p.m. Monday when he drove off the roadway and crashed into the front of a home.
Official: Westchester DA's Office will not file charges in case of Italian student who died at Thornwood boarding school
As News 12 previously reported, 17-year-old Claudio Mandia was found dead in a room at EF Academy in February.
SUV Tips On Route 17 Exit Ramp
A driver failed to negotiate a Route 17 exit ramp, landing an SUV on its side. No injuries were reported in the rollover on the northbound highway's Midland Avenue exit ramp headed west in Paramus around 9 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20. The Range Rover was significantly damaged and had to...
UPDATE: Woman Struck While Running Along Route 17 Highway Divider Remains Critical
UPDATE: A woman was clinging to life Saturday after being struck on southbound Route 17 in Ho-Ho-Kus the night before. Several readers told Daily Voice they'd spotted the 27-year-old woman walking along the highway divider as far south as Route 4 in both Paramus and Fair Lawn sometime before the fateful crash around 6 p.m. Nov. 18.
NYPD: 29-year-old fatally shot in Kingsbridge Heights; suspect at large
A shooting incident that took place in Kingsbridge Heights on Monday night ended with the death of a 29-year-old man, according to the NYPD. Police were actively investigating at the intersection of Sedgwick Avenue and West 231st Street, where they say the 29-year-old victim was shot in the back. The...
14 people left homeless following fire in Chestnut Ridge
Fire officials say crews responded to flames at a house on Chestnut Ridge Road around 9:30 p.m.
Multiple buses catch fire, creating early morning inferno in Kearny
Authorities are investigating how nearly a dozen buses erupted in flames this morning. A bus depot in Kearny was lit up around 6 a.m. Monday by flames coming from multiple buses that caught fire. The fires were extinguished after a short time. Fire officials say seven vehicles were destroyed, and...
Fire in Trenton destroys abandoned homes, melts siding of residence across street
Firefighters succeeded in preventing the wind-fueled inferno from spreading to neighboring residences that were occupied.
Power outages persist in parts of Monmouth County
Hundreds of households in Monmouth County are still without power for a second day. A little more than 200 customers in JCP&L’s footprint remained without power as of 11 p.m. Monday. This is down significantly from the nearly 30,000 that were without power Monday morning. Officials say a high-voltage...
Nutley man who once stabbed Newark police sergeant nabbed in North Bergen with illegal weapons & ammo by HCPO
A Nutley man with a troubled legal past finds himself behind bars yet again after he was pulled over in North Bergen Nov. 16 and law enforcement found he was in possession of illegal weapons and ammo, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Gang Task...
Police: Lindenhurst H.S. student arrested for threatening to detonate explosive device
Suffolk police tell News 12 over the past month the 15-year-old has threatened similar actions as well as other violent acts.
Man fatally stabbed, another wounded in Newark Saturday night
NEWARK -- Newark police are looking for whoever is responsible for killing a man and wounding another on Saturday near the 37000 block of Oak St.Police received a call at 7:29 p.m. about reported gunshots in the area. Responding officers found an unresponsive adult man suffering from possible stab wounds.The man died at the scene. His identity is being withheld until authorities contact his next of kin.A second man at the scene, a 42-year-old Newark resident, was found with "significant injuries" and transported to a hospital, police said Sunday in a statement. He is reportedly in stable condition.Newark police detectives are treating the incident as a homicide investigation Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Yama Homayoun at (510) 578-4920 or via email at Yama.Homayoun@newark.org. Information can also be left on the anonymous tip hotline at (510) 578-4965.
Nutley man arrested in North Bergen traffic stop; 2 guns recovered
An Essex County man was arrested Wednesday by the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office’s Gang Task Force after two handguns and high-capacity magazines were recovered in a traffic stop in North Bergen, Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Mark Peralta, 27, of Nutley, was charged with two counts of possession of...
Newburgh man identified as victim in Yonkers fatal accident
Police have identified the victim of a fatal car accident in Yonkers on Sunday afternoon. County police say a car driven by Ronel Cook, 51, of Newburgh, veered off the road and struck a wall at an overpass. It happened on the Cross County Parkway eastbound at the Seminary Avenue...
Police: Man faces DWI charges after crash sparks small fire in Hillcrest
Town of Ramapo police say they responded to a fire on North Main Street and found a vehicle had crashed into a utility pole.
