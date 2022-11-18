ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wrnjradio.com

Wanted man arrested during Morris County traffic stop

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A 20-year-old wanted Essex County man was arrested Sunday during a traffic stop in Denville Township, according to police. On Nov. 20, an officer stopped a vehicle on Route 46 after observing a vehicle with very darkly tinted windows fail to maintain its lane on Route 53, police said.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

SUV Tips On Route 17 Exit Ramp

A driver failed to negotiate a Route 17 exit ramp, landing an SUV on its side. No injuries were reported in the rollover on the northbound highway's Midland Avenue exit ramp headed west in Paramus around 9 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20. The Range Rover was significantly damaged and had to...
PARAMUS, NJ
News 12

Multiple buses catch fire, creating early morning inferno in Kearny

Authorities are investigating how nearly a dozen buses erupted in flames this morning. A bus depot in Kearny was lit up around 6 a.m. Monday by flames coming from multiple buses that caught fire. The fires were extinguished after a short time. Fire officials say seven vehicles were destroyed, and...
KEARNY, NJ
News 12

Power outages persist in parts of Monmouth County

Hundreds of households in Monmouth County are still without power for a second day. A little more than 200 customers in JCP&L’s footprint remained without power as of 11 p.m. Monday. This is down significantly from the nearly 30,000 that were without power Monday morning. Officials say a high-voltage...
CBS San Francisco

Man fatally stabbed, another wounded in Newark Saturday night

NEWARK -- Newark police are looking for whoever is responsible for killing a man and wounding another on Saturday near the 37000 block of Oak St.Police received a call at 7:29 p.m. about reported gunshots in the area. Responding officers found an unresponsive adult man suffering from possible stab wounds.The man died at the scene. His identity is being withheld until authorities contact his next of kin.A second man at the scene, a 42-year-old Newark resident, was found with "significant injuries" and transported to a hospital, police said Sunday in a statement. He is reportedly in stable condition.Newark police detectives are treating the incident as a homicide investigation Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Yama Homayoun at (510) 578-4920 or via email at Yama.Homayoun@newark.org. Information can also be left on the anonymous tip hotline at (510) 578-4965.
NEWARK, NJ
News 12

Newburgh man identified as victim in Yonkers fatal accident

Police have identified the victim of a fatal car accident in Yonkers on Sunday afternoon. County police say a car driven by Ronel Cook, 51, of Newburgh, veered off the road and struck a wall at an overpass. It happened on the Cross County Parkway eastbound at the Seminary Avenue...
YONKERS, NY

