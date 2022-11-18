Read full article on original website
Michael Salinger
2d ago
Exactly, who wants those pesky citizens trying to get a say in their government? The Christian Taliban knows what’s best for them.
2
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio Statehouse reporter Anna Staver weighs in on election impact
Ohio's midterm elections are wrapped up and the lame duck session has begun. Ohio Statehouse reporter Anna Staver joined In Focus host, Mike Kallmeyer, to discuss the results of the election and how Ohioans could be impacted moving forward. "It was a bit of a red tidal wave here," Staver...
Ohio state senator’s new gun bill drops red flag provisions, adds new restraints
In a last-minute change, Ohio state Sen. Matt Dolan, R-Chagrin Falls, has stepped back from his plan to establish a so-called red flag law in Ohio.
Nursing homes spent big on Ohio politics. They could be in for a big Medicaid boost
COLUMBUS – Ohio lawmakers are considering legislation that could send hundreds of millions in extra funds to Ohio’s nursing home industry – a political powerhouse that says its facilities are underwater. House Republican leaders haven’t shared details about the size or shape of the package. Industry officials...
Ohio election laws could change with this Republican-backed bill
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – State lawmakers are inching closer to voting on an election bill that some fear could throw a wrench in Ohioans’ ability to vote. Its supporters, however, say it does the opposite. The House Government Oversight Committee held its third hearing Thursday on House Bill 294, or the Ohio Election Security and […]
Ohio House OKs Bill To Stiffen Texting-While-Driving Penalty
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Drivers could be pulled over by police in some cases solely for holding or using a cellphone while driving under legislation that the Republican-led Ohio House passed Wednesday. The bill to crack down on distracted driving would stiffen penalties for texting while driving and put...
Focus returns to Ohio’s congressional maps following midterm elections
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Redistricting is an ongoing battle at the Ohio Statehouse, even after the midterm elections have come and gone. District maps were struck down by the Ohio Supreme Court several times before this year’s midterm elections, increasing the supermajority Republicans hold in the statehouse. “The legislature at this point, 67% of the […]
Republicans dominated Ohio’s elections again. What makes the Buckeye State so different from Michigan and Pennsylvania?
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio might share a border with Michigan and Pennsylvania, but the 2022 midterm election showed the stark political divergence between the Buckeye State and its swing-state neighbors. Ohio Republicans swept every partisan statewide office, including for governor and U.S. Senate while adding to their existing supermajorities...
Ohio Republicans Launch Effort to Make Citizen-Led Constitutional Amendments Harder to Pass
Legislative Republican leaders also negotiating other changes, nix plan for automated voter registration
Washington Examiner
We must build on educational freedom election wins
The highly anticipated "red wave" didn’t materialize in the midterm elections. Despite that disappointment, however, there were valuable victories for educational freedom. Florida, the national leader in educational freedom (though Arizona may surpass it with the state’s recent passage of universal school choice ), saw Gov. Ron DeSantis's decisive reelection. Republicans also gained supermajority control of the state House and Senate, as well as victory in 41 of 67 conservative-backed school board elections. Voters in Maryland, Indiana, and Michigan brought more conservative school board majorities. Credit is due to those parents who spoke out against school closures and political indoctrination taking precedence over academic learning.
spectrumnews1.com
Democratic Party Chairman David Brock discusses challenges ahead
Ohio Democrats saw some congressional wins this midterm election. Cuyahoga County Democratic Party Chairman David Brock talked with Mike Kallmeyer about the results and the red wave Ohio saw in the statehouse. "I think at the end of the day we would have liked to have seen a little more...
New legislation could make it more difficult for citizens to amend constitution
Ohio Republicans introduced a new resolution Thursday that purposely makes it more difficult for citizens to amend the state Constitution.
Ohio GOP aims to change voting laws during lameduck session
Ohio's elections chief on Thursday championed a lameduck push to require a supermajority of voters in order to pass certain constitutional amendments
Washington Examiner
Anti-abortion groups struggle to find footing after midterm election setbacks
Midterm election setbacks for the anti-abortion movement are driving advocacy groups to reevaluate how they engage with voters and advance goals in the post-Roe v. Wade era. Anti-abortion groups acknowledged they are struggling to figure out how to approach ballot initiatives in elections after measures in California , Michigan, Vermont, Kentucky, and Montana fared well in protecting abortion rights. They took special note of the financial challenges they faced.
Can Democrats still win in Ohio? Ohio’s last two-term Democratic governor, Dick Celeste, thinks so
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Dick Celeste was Ohio’s last Democratic governor to win reelection. That was in 1986. Celeste, 85, is optimistic other Ohio Democrats will be able to duplicate his feat. He says he did it by building up a grassroots network of supporters in each of Ohio’s 88 counties that was independent of both the Ohio Democratic Party and the network of the Democrat who was elected governor before him, John Gilligan.
Despite Republicans’ ability to control all aspects of Ohio legislating, Ohioans will be watching
According to Thomas Suddes’ column of Nov. 13, “Ohio’s red wave leaves the Democrats going under,” Republicans in the Ohio legislature now have a veto-proof majority and a supermajority in both the House and Senate. This means they can write or change laws, override vetoes from Gov. Mike DeWine, or declare any bill an “emergency measure” without any votes from the Democratic minority. In other words, they are firmly in charge; but Ohioans will have the opportunity to chart their progress and attentiveness to the will of the people of Ohio over the next several years.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine orders flags to be lowered in honor of Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Following the tragic death of Cleveland veteran firefighter Johnny Tetrick, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is ordering flags to fly at half-staff until sunset on the day of his funeral. Gov. DeWine released the following statement on Sunday:. "In honor of the life and service of Cleveland...
Changes to Ohio gender bill means another meeting
(The Center Square) – A bill that would have banned gender reassignment surgery for minors remains alive in the Ohio House but without the ban and with a parental notification requirement. After hours of opponent testimony and amendments earlier this week, a sixth hearing would have to come before possible committee passage and a full House vote. House Bill 454, known as the Save Adolescents from Experimentation Act, now, if...
Did ‘unconstitutional’ redistricting make things better in Ohio, or worse? Editorial Board Roundtable
The state legislative and congressional maps Ohioans used for the 2022 election were placeholder maps -- found unconstitutional by the Ohio Supreme Court but, in the case of General Assembly districts, imposed 2-1 by a federal judicial panel, and by Republican Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose for congressional elections.
Ohio Republican candidates have spent $28.8 million more than Democrats
In Ohio, state-level candidates have spent $73.5 million between Jan. 1, 2021, and Oct. 19, 2022. Democratic candidates have spent $21.3 million and Republican candidates have spent $50.5 million. Top 10 Democratic candidates, by expenditures (1/1/2021 – 10/19/2022) In the 2022 election cycle, 236 state-level Democrats have filed campaign...
