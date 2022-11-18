ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Salinger
2d ago

Exactly, who wants those pesky citizens trying to get a say in their government? The Christian Taliban knows what’s best for them.

2
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio Statehouse reporter Anna Staver weighs in on election impact

Ohio's midterm elections are wrapped up and the lame duck session has begun. Ohio Statehouse reporter Anna Staver joined In Focus host, Mike Kallmeyer, to discuss the results of the election and how Ohioans could be impacted moving forward. "It was a bit of a red tidal wave here," Staver...
WTRF- 7News

Ohio election laws could change with this Republican-backed bill

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – State lawmakers are inching closer to voting on an election bill that some fear could throw a wrench in Ohioans’ ability to vote. Its supporters, however, say it does the opposite. The House Government Oversight Committee held its third hearing Thursday on House Bill 294, or the Ohio Election Security and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Focus returns to Ohio’s congressional maps following midterm elections

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Redistricting is an ongoing battle at the Ohio Statehouse, even after the midterm elections have come and gone. District maps were struck down by the Ohio Supreme Court several times before this year’s midterm elections, increasing the supermajority Republicans hold in the statehouse. “The legislature at this point, 67% of the […]
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Republicans dominated Ohio’s elections again. What makes the Buckeye State so different from Michigan and Pennsylvania?

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio might share a border with Michigan and Pennsylvania, but the 2022 midterm election showed the stark political divergence between the Buckeye State and its swing-state neighbors. Ohio Republicans swept every partisan statewide office, including for governor and U.S. Senate while adding to their existing supermajorities...
OHIO STATE
WDTN

OHIO STATE
Washington Examiner

We must build on educational freedom election wins

The highly anticipated "red wave" didn’t materialize in the midterm elections. Despite that disappointment, however, there were valuable victories for educational freedom. Florida, the national leader in educational freedom (though Arizona may surpass it with the state’s recent passage of universal school choice ), saw Gov. Ron DeSantis's decisive reelection. Republicans also gained supermajority control of the state House and Senate, as well as victory in 41 of 67 conservative-backed school board elections. Voters in Maryland, Indiana, and Michigan brought more conservative school board majorities. Credit is due to those parents who spoke out against school closures and political indoctrination taking precedence over academic learning.
MARYLAND STATE
Washington Examiner

Anti-abortion groups struggle to find footing after midterm election setbacks

Midterm election setbacks for the anti-abortion movement are driving advocacy groups to reevaluate how they engage with voters and advance goals in the post-Roe v. Wade era. Anti-abortion groups acknowledged they are struggling to figure out how to approach ballot initiatives in elections after measures in California , Michigan, Vermont, Kentucky, and Montana fared well in protecting abortion rights. They took special note of the financial challenges they faced.
MONTANA STATE
Cleveland.com

Can Democrats still win in Ohio? Ohio’s last two-term Democratic governor, Dick Celeste, thinks so

LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Dick Celeste was Ohio’s last Democratic governor to win reelection. That was in 1986. Celeste, 85, is optimistic other Ohio Democrats will be able to duplicate his feat. He says he did it by building up a grassroots network of supporters in each of Ohio’s 88 counties that was independent of both the Ohio Democratic Party and the network of the Democrat who was elected governor before him, John Gilligan.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Despite Republicans’ ability to control all aspects of Ohio legislating, Ohioans will be watching

According to Thomas Suddes’ column of Nov. 13, “Ohio’s red wave leaves the Democrats going under,” Republicans in the Ohio legislature now have a veto-proof majority and a supermajority in both the House and Senate. This means they can write or change laws, override vetoes from Gov. Mike DeWine, or declare any bill an “emergency measure” without any votes from the Democratic minority. In other words, they are firmly in charge; but Ohioans will have the opportunity to chart their progress and attentiveness to the will of the people of Ohio over the next several years.
OHIO STATE
The Center Square

Changes to Ohio gender bill means another meeting

(The Center Square) – A bill that would have banned gender reassignment surgery for minors remains alive in the Ohio House but without the ban and with a parental notification requirement. After hours of opponent testimony and amendments earlier this week, a sixth hearing would have to come before possible committee passage and a full House vote. House Bill 454, known as the Save Adolescents from Experimentation Act, now, if...
