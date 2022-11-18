Read full article on original website
Texas Tech Student Questioned by TSA for ‘Guns Up’ Salute
Something every Texas Tech student and alumni does when spotting another Red Raider is throw a ‘guns up’. It becomes second nature as a way to show your connection to the school you both love. But what happens when you do so in a highly inappropriate place? Well,...
everythinglubbock.com
United Supermarkets, Mrs Baird’s Bread honor 3 Lubbock area Teachers on the Rise for Oct.
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, The United Family and Mrs Baird’s Bread® announced the October winners of their eleventh annual Teachers On The Rise program. According to a press release from The United Family, the winners were Patrick Villarreal of Centennial Elementary (Lubbock ISD), Kady Gallagher of the Talkington School For Young Women Leaders (Lubbock ISD) and Haley Comer of Tahoka High School (Tahoka ISD).
Earthquake expert explains Wednesday’s 5.4 quake, some felt in Lubbock
More aftershocks occurred Thursday morning after Wednesday’s 5.4 earthquake near Menton, Texas. The force was so strong, some nearly 190 miles away here in the Hub City even felt the shakes.
WTRF
West Virginia falls to Texas Tech
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University volleyball team fell to Big 12 Conference foe Texas Tech at the United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas, on Saturday, Nov. 19. Freshman outside hitter Bailey Miller tallied 10 kills to lead the Mountaineers. Saturday’s match marked her 13th double-digit kills performance...
Texas Tech is Bowl Eligible, But Where Will They Go?
The Big 12 has eight teams currently eligible for the postseason Bowl Extravaganza. That pecking order matters for bowl selections but it also doesn't matter. The Big 12 has automatic tie-ins, but they make exceptions all the time so the third-place team might go to the second-place bowl the second-place might opt for the lower tier to go to a destination and so on and so forth.
250 people in Lubbock begin the journey of forming a Hollis Daniels jury
A jury panel of 250 began questioning from prosecutors and the defense team for the capital murder trial of Hollis Daniels for shooting of police officer Floyd East, Jr.
‘It’s totally worth it:’ 11 Lubbock kids find forever families for National Adoption Day 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — For National Adoption Day, eleven kids in the Hub City were adopted into their forever families at Lubbock Impact. Those with St. Francis Ministries hosted the event, and many family members were there to witness each special moment. Amy Guzman completed her first adoption back in March, but she thought she should […]
You’re Not Crazy: That Was an Earthquake in Lubbock, Texas
At about 3:30 pm on November 16th, I was sitting in my office at the station on the third floor of an office building at 82nd and Quaker. About an hour earlier the power in the building had cut off and come back on. Weird, but not something that never happens.
KCBD
Long-time Lubbock foster family finalizes their first adoption
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some Lubbock families had the day they’ve been waiting for on Friday. National Adoption Day brought nine foster children and their families together to celebrate the finalization of their adoption journeys. One of those families has been waiting four years to adopt one of their...
Wednesday’s earthquake in West Texas was the third-strongest in state history
Wednesday's earthquake in West Texas is the third-strongest ever recorded in the state, according to data from the U.S. Geological Survey.
Texas Monthly Falls In Love With A Lubbock Korean Restaurant
If you are looking to eat some Korean food here in Lubbock I think I found your next spot. We all know Texas Monthly, they do such a great job featuring different places around Texas especially when it comes to food. Lubbock has made the list a couple of different times with restaurants here but this one is new to the list.
Who Tore the Stalls Off the Plainview High School Bathroom Wall?
I've seen some funky stuff go down in the high school bathroom, but this is ridiculous. I've never really understood the idea behind vandalizing a bathroom. I get wanting to "stick it to the man" and get the higher ups' attention, but by doing something like this you're inconveniencing so many innocent people in the process.
levellandnews.net
ALL HANDS ON DECK
Long Caption ALL HANDS ON DECK - Hockley County Sheriff Ray Scifres addressed the media during the Wednesday press conference after Operation Snake Eyes had taken place across Hockley County. Sheriff Scifres praised the work of the investigators and explained the all the law enforcement agencies that took part in the operation have and will continue to strengthen their relationships with one another to keep west Texas safe from criminal activity. (Staff Photo by Dom Puente) COMMUNITY EXCITEMENT - Levelland Police Chief Albert Garcia shared his excitement during Wednesday’s press conference at the Hockley County Law Enforcement Center. Chief Garcia explained that his excitement stems from the amount of time it took to build proper cases to bust the game room operation taking place in Levelland and Hockley County as it had finally come to fruition. He explained that the citizens cries for action did not go unnoticed and to be able to move forward with the operation. (Staff Photo by Dom Puente)
fox34.com
West Texas, Panhandle area lakes to be stocked with trout
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Need a new fishing spot? Anglers in Levelland and the surrounding communities have the opportunity to find one closer to home. The Texas Parks and Wildlife’s Inland Fisheries Division will stock more than 335,000 rainbow trout in about 180 locations across the state. The deliveries will start in November and last until March.
Lubbock, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
KCBD
Palo Duro Canyon offering Thanksgiving van tours
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Parks and Wildlife is hosting Holiday in the Parks with events across the state, including in Palo Duro Canyon State Park. The park’s rangers will be taking 28 people in a van for a tour through the canyon, according to the website. The theme for this month’s tour is thankfulness, discussing how both past people of the canyon and modern day visitors can be thankful for the natural wonder.
Lubbock Plays A Dangerous Game At 3:30 A.M.
I'd like to start this with a pitch for a new, local game show. Announcer: It's time for Lubbock's newest game show, "Is that a body, or is it just trash"?. Host: Yes, welcome to "Is that a body, or is it just trash", I'm your host Wes Nessman. Each morning at 3:30 a.m. I drive to work and I am constantly freaked out by the weird lumps I can see sitting in the road. Two contestants will now join me where they can win valuable prizes if they can determine whether the mystery package is a body or just trash. Contestant number one, what's your call?
Is A Beloved Lubbock Radio Personality Near Death?
Actually, No. Because he isn't beloved. All this week, I have been down and out with what doctors and experts would commonly call, "crud". That old enemy of productivity and harbinger of doom. Yep, I feel like crap. In case you are wondering, or in full on panic mode, here...
KCBD
8 teams left in End Zone playoffs
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Eight area teams are left in the pigskin playoffs. Idalou vs. Wall 1 p.m. Friday at Mustang Bowl in Sweetwater. Lubbock Christian vs. Brazos Christian 3 p.m. Friday in Bangs. Trinity Christian vs. Dallas Christian 6 p.m. Saturday in Clyde. Kingdom Prep vs Longview Christian 3...
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock power outage affects around 3,000 customers, update now restored
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Power and Light made a statement on social media Friday, about an outage that affected around 3,300 customers served out of the Vicksburg substation in Central and West Lubbock. At about 9:45 a.m., LP&L provided an update and said power was restored. The outage was...
