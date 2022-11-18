ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Boston area grocery stores will be open on Thanksgiving

By Shira Laucharoen
 4 days ago

When you're searching for an item in a pinch, look to these supermarkets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KXsVY_0jFuDwK000
These stores have you covered on Thanksgiving. Photo by Tara Clark on Unsplash

It can be a challenge to pick up last minute items the day of Thanksgiving, when you’re missing an ingredient or are in a bind. Maybe you forgot the cranberries, or you’re realizing that there aren’t enough green beans. When you need to run to the supermarket, it’s helpful to know which ones in Boston will still be open on the holiday.

Massachusetts Blue Laws control operating hours for certain retail establishments on Sundays and holidays, and so many major grocery stores will be closed on Thanksgiving. You won’t be able to visit Whole Foods, Market Basket, Trader Joe’s, or Stop & Shop, but there are a few other places that will remain open.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSkvp_0jFuDwK000

You can pick up simple items that you may need for the holiday at both Boston Convenience locations, ranging from brown sugar to fresh fruit and sour cream. At Boston Convenience, you can find a selection of prepared foods, if you need a break from cooking and would like to quickly fill up on a sandwich. (1 Leighton St., Cambridge; 1912 Beacon St., Boston; 7 a.m.–11 p.m.; open 24 hours)

A third generation family-owned market in Cambridge, Broadway Marketplace will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, supplying customers with fruits and vegetables, fresh cuts of meat, a selection of ice cream, and baked goods. The market also has Thanksgiving staples, like cooked turkey breast, spiral ham, mashed potatoes, and homemade stuffing. (468 Broadway Terrace, Cambridge; 9 a.m.–3 p.m.)

City Feed & Supply in Jamaica Plain will be open most likely from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving, according to owner David Warner, but you will find that its smaller Boylston Street location will be closed. Pick up farmstead cheese, local produce, fresh fish, bread from artisan bakeries, and Equal Exchange coffee. (672 Centre St., Boston; 8 a.m.-3 p.m.)

DeLuca’s Market, with its locations on Charles Street and Newbury Street, is saving the day by remaining open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Stop in for cheeses, cured meats, produce, fresh bread, and deli items. (11 Charles St., Boston; 239 Newbury St., Boston; 9 a.m.–3 p.m.)

This North End, boutique grocery store offers hand cut and trimmed meats, specialty cheeses and spreads, pastries and desserts, and party supplies. Be sure to grab a bottle from their wine selection for your holiday meal. (179 Commercial St., Boston, 6 a.m.-11 p.m.)

At this Asian supermarket with locations in Cambridge, Burlington, and Quincy, there’s plenty of produce to go around, as well as fresh meats and liquor. The Cambridge store is open during its regular 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. hours on Thursday, while the Burlington and Quincy stores will be operating from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. (581 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge; 3 Old Concord Rd., Burlington; 101 Falls Blvd, Quincy; 8 a.m.–10 p.m.; 8 a.m.-9 p.m.; 8 a.m.-9 p.m.)

This large market in Somerville, specializing in fresh Asian foods, is available for you if you need produce or any packaged groceries that could enhance your Thanksgiving meal. During the holiday, they will open at 9:30 a.m. and close somewhat early, most likely around 3 p.m, according to manager Pokye Cass. (45 Union Square, Somerville; 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m.)

A variety of pastas, Boar’s Head meats and cheeses, nuts, and chips can be purchased at South End Food Emporium, along with selections of fruits and vegetables, for if you decided to make a tray of roasted sweet potatoes. If you’re in need of a quick meal before you return to the kitchen, think of trying one of their warm soups. (469 Columbus Ave., Boston; 7 a.m.–6 p.m.)

Most Walgreens locations in the Boston area will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Depending on where you shop, you might be able to find baking flour, boxes of pasta, cranberry sauce, as well as cans of pure pumpkin to make that pie for dessert. (Various locations)

Ruth Ann Hendricks
3d ago

shame on them and anyone who uses them on the holiday. you should have your act together so these workers could be home with their families!

