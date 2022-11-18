ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killingly, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Journal Inquirer

State schools see ‘long-term burnout and demoralization’ among teachers

More than two and a half months into the current school year, many Connecticut school districts are in crisis. Thanks to a nationwide teacher shortage exacerbated in recent years by the COVID-19 pandemic, schools report lacking enough educators to fill classrooms, resulting in swollen class sizes, heavy teacher workloads and students learning from long-term substitutes in place of experienced instructors.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

Somers High School

SOMERS — These students were named to the first-quarter honor roll at Somers High School.
SOMERS, CT
WTNH

3 Connecticut schools lose funding over continued use of Native American mascots

(WTNH) – Three Connecticut schools will no longer receive funding from Native American tribes after refusing to remove Native American imagery and/or mascot names from the school. The Connecticut Office of Policy and Management completed its review of public schools and their associated athletic teams regarding their use of Native American tribes, individuals, customs, and […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

Bolton High School

BOLTON — These students were named to the first-quarter honor roll at Bolton High School.
BOLTON, CT
WTNH

Florida teens travels to Enfield to run for Bristol officers

ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Zechariah Cartledge, a Florida teen known for running a mile to honor fallen first responders, was in Enfield Sunday to pay tribute to two Bristol officers killed in the line of duty. Zechariah ran in memory of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, who were shot and killed last month. […]
ENFIELD, CT
sheltonherald.com

Veteran sues storage company after Purple Heart found in Shelton

SHELTON — A Texas Army reservist has filed suit against Oakdale Self Storage, claiming the company negligently cleared her storage unit at its Wallingford location, causing her severe emotional distress. Army Reserve Msg. Heather Awner, a Purple Heart Award recipient and former Connecticut resident now living in El Paso,...
SHELTON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Enfield warehouse gets PZC approval to expand

ENFIELD — The owner of a warehouse and distribution center at the corner of Moody and Taylor roads is planning to expand his facility with a 13,900-square-foot addition. The Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Agency last week unanimously approved an application from Jeffrey Mitchell, principal of Top Knot LLC and owner of International Configurations LLC, which makes international wiring devices, for a permit to build the addition onto his existing 28,000-square-foot facility.
ENFIELD, CT
Journal Inquirer

MAN starbucks plans for online 1123.JPG

Joseph covers Manchester and Bolton. He joined the JI in July 2021. Joseph graduated from the University of Connecticut and he is an avid guitarist and coffee enthusiast.
MANCHESTER, CT
ABC6.com

Coventry woman pleads guilty to fraudulently

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Coventry woman pleaded guilty Monday to fraudulently applying and receiving COVID unemployment benefits. Deanna Alston, 34, pleaded guilty to wire fraud in a federal court. According to prosecutors, Alston was collecting unemployment benefits in Rhode Island, fraudulently filed unemployment claims in Pennsylvania and California.
COVENTRY, RI
Journal Inquirer

East Hartford gains fifth straight win over Manchester

The East Hartford High football team’s recent domination of Manchester continued Friday night. Drayvn Roberts scored two touchdowns and is 81-yard run with 2:49 left clinched the Hornets’ 34-28 victory over the host Red Hawks at Memorial Field. East Hartford’s win was its fifth straight over Manchester dating...
MANCHESTER, CT
Journal Inquirer

Residents oppose converting church into apartments

SUFFIELD — Dozens of residents filled the Town Hall meeting room Monday night to oppose a plan to turn the former St. Joseph’s Church on South Main Street into apartments. The residents, most who live on South Main Street or neighboring Barry Place, told the Planning and Zoning Commission that the plan would not benefit the community and doesn’t belong in that area.
SUFFIELD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Ledoux's goal lifts East Catholic to Class S crown

HARTFORD — One of the things that convinced senior Sydney Ledoux to transfer to the East Catholic High girls soccer team was the opportunity to help transform the long-suffering program into a state title contender. Ledoux, who transferred into the program from Bolton High prior to her sophomore season,...
HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Letter to the editor: Find a new place for public works building

Water pollution travels great distances underground. Knowing this, would you put an industrial facility on a watershed, above a residential neighborhood, nature preserve and fractured bedrock aquifers that feed dozens of household wells?. The Raymond Brook Watershed in Hebron is visually deceiving. Topographically, it appears to run north to south....
HEBRON, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy