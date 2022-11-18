ENFIELD — The owner of a warehouse and distribution center at the corner of Moody and Taylor roads is planning to expand his facility with a 13,900-square-foot addition. The Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Agency last week unanimously approved an application from Jeffrey Mitchell, principal of Top Knot LLC and owner of International Configurations LLC, which makes international wiring devices, for a permit to build the addition onto his existing 28,000-square-foot facility.

ENFIELD, CT ・ 2 HOURS AGO