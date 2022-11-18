Read full article on original website
Journal Inquirer
East Windsor Middle School
EAST WINDSOR — These students were named to the first-quarter honor roll at East Windsor Middle School.
Enfield council OKs moratorium on rentals for high school field
ENFIELD — The high school turf field areas will not be available for outside rental or use until the first phase of work on the turf and track area improvement project is completed. Per advice of the high school athletic director Cory O’Connell, the Town Council voted last week...
Journal Inquirer
State schools see ‘long-term burnout and demoralization’ among teachers
More than two and a half months into the current school year, many Connecticut school districts are in crisis. Thanks to a nationwide teacher shortage exacerbated in recent years by the COVID-19 pandemic, schools report lacking enough educators to fill classrooms, resulting in swollen class sizes, heavy teacher workloads and students learning from long-term substitutes in place of experienced instructors.
Journal Inquirer
Somers High School
SOMERS — These students were named to the first-quarter honor roll at Somers High School.
3 Connecticut schools lose funding over continued use of Native American mascots
(WTNH) – Three Connecticut schools will no longer receive funding from Native American tribes after refusing to remove Native American imagery and/or mascot names from the school. The Connecticut Office of Policy and Management completed its review of public schools and their associated athletic teams regarding their use of Native American tribes, individuals, customs, and […]
Journal Inquirer
Bolton High School
BOLTON — These students were named to the first-quarter honor roll at Bolton High School.
Florida teens travels to Enfield to run for Bristol officers
ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Zechariah Cartledge, a Florida teen known for running a mile to honor fallen first responders, was in Enfield Sunday to pay tribute to two Bristol officers killed in the line of duty. Zechariah ran in memory of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, who were shot and killed last month. […]
Investigation opened into allegations against Coventry football players
An investigation is underway into allegations against several Coventry High School football players, 12 News has learned.
Kudlac sisters lead Glastonbury to fourth-place finish at girls swimming State Open
Neither Avery Kudlac or her twin sister Riley hoisted a championship plaque at the State Open girls swimming championships Saturday, but they each produced podium finishes in multiple events to fuel Glastonbury to a top five finish in the team portion of the event. Avery finished second in the 200...
sheltonherald.com
Veteran sues storage company after Purple Heart found in Shelton
SHELTON — A Texas Army reservist has filed suit against Oakdale Self Storage, claiming the company negligently cleared her storage unit at its Wallingford location, causing her severe emotional distress. Army Reserve Msg. Heather Awner, a Purple Heart Award recipient and former Connecticut resident now living in El Paso,...
Journal Inquirer
Enfield warehouse gets PZC approval to expand
ENFIELD — The owner of a warehouse and distribution center at the corner of Moody and Taylor roads is planning to expand his facility with a 13,900-square-foot addition. The Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Agency last week unanimously approved an application from Jeffrey Mitchell, principal of Top Knot LLC and owner of International Configurations LLC, which makes international wiring devices, for a permit to build the addition onto his existing 28,000-square-foot facility.
Journal Inquirer
MAN starbucks plans for online 1123.JPG
Joseph covers Manchester and Bolton. He joined the JI in July 2021. Joseph graduated from the University of Connecticut and he is an avid guitarist and coffee enthusiast.
Everything Flows Downhill: Old Lyme residents mount challenge to sewer project
Everything Flows Downhill. The fight is just beginning The post Everything Flows Downhill: Old Lyme residents mount challenge to sewer project appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
firefighternation.com
Volunteer Firefighters Blast Norwich (CT) Auto-Aid Ordinance; Tax Questions Muddy the Issues
Claire Bessette – The Day, New London, Conn. Nov. 18—NORWICH — Volunteer firefighters and supporters hammered the City Council Public Safety Committee for an hour Thursday against two proposed ordinances they said would “drive a wedge” between the paid and volunteer departments. One ordinance would...
ABC6.com
Coventry woman pleads guilty to fraudulently
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Coventry woman pleaded guilty Monday to fraudulently applying and receiving COVID unemployment benefits. Deanna Alston, 34, pleaded guilty to wire fraud in a federal court. According to prosecutors, Alston was collecting unemployment benefits in Rhode Island, fraudulently filed unemployment claims in Pennsylvania and California.
Journal Inquirer
East Hartford gains fifth straight win over Manchester
The East Hartford High football team’s recent domination of Manchester continued Friday night. Drayvn Roberts scored two touchdowns and is 81-yard run with 2:49 left clinched the Hornets’ 34-28 victory over the host Red Hawks at Memorial Field. East Hartford’s win was its fifth straight over Manchester dating...
NBC Connecticut
Overturned Vehicle Closed Route 2 East in East Hartford
An overturned vehicle closed Route 2 East in East Hartford on Sunday, but the road has reopened. State Department of Transportation officials said the highway was closed between exits 5C and 5D. It's unclear if anyone is injured in the incident.
Journal Inquirer
Residents oppose converting church into apartments
SUFFIELD — Dozens of residents filled the Town Hall meeting room Monday night to oppose a plan to turn the former St. Joseph’s Church on South Main Street into apartments. The residents, most who live on South Main Street or neighboring Barry Place, told the Planning and Zoning Commission that the plan would not benefit the community and doesn’t belong in that area.
Ledoux's goal lifts East Catholic to Class S crown
HARTFORD — One of the things that convinced senior Sydney Ledoux to transfer to the East Catholic High girls soccer team was the opportunity to help transform the long-suffering program into a state title contender. Ledoux, who transferred into the program from Bolton High prior to her sophomore season,...
Journal Inquirer
Letter to the editor: Find a new place for public works building
Water pollution travels great distances underground. Knowing this, would you put an industrial facility on a watershed, above a residential neighborhood, nature preserve and fractured bedrock aquifers that feed dozens of household wells?. The Raymond Brook Watershed in Hebron is visually deceiving. Topographically, it appears to run north to south....
