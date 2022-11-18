Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KAKE TV
Authorities warn Kansans about purchasing cars online
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - If you are in the market for a new or used car, you know it’s a tough market out there. It all dates back to the pandemic. We have a KAKE On Your Side warning from a Wichita woman who says you need to be careful when buying a car online.
KWCH.com
Single test could help prevent spreading viruses over Thanksgiving
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - ‘Tis the season of spreading gratitude, but it’s also the season of illnesses. Doctors in Wichita are seeing both RSV and flu cases hit earlier than typical seasons. Some pediatricians say they’ve seen flu cases rising in the last couple of weeks. If...
KWCH.com
Experts explain dangers of leaving children inside running vehicles
The former chief of police for Wichita joins the deputy chiefs who announced their plans to sue the city last month. Before you head out to celebrate Thanksgiving this year, you may want to get tested to make sure you're not spreading germs with your holiday cheer. Southwestern College to...
KWCH.com
WSU MDL lab testing for RSV, flu & COVID-19
The former chief of police for Wichita joins the deputy chiefs who announced their plans to sue the city last month. The majors being cut include music, music education, music performance, history, theatre, musical theatre, speech/theatre education and marine biology. Experts explain dangers of leaving children inside running vehicles. Updated:...
KWCH.com
10-point buck takes up residence at Wichita home
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Ron Curtis said he thought it was a dog that he could barely see when he went outside to do some work in his backyard earlier this week. He soon found out, it was something much bigger. Curtis shared photos on Facebook showing the 10-point buck...
KWCH.com
Where's Shane? Cooking turkeys with the Wichita Wagonmasters
The former chief of police for Wichita joins the deputy chiefs who announced their plans to sue the city last month. Before you head out to celebrate Thanksgiving this year, you may want to get tested to make sure you're not spreading germs with your holiday cheer. Southwestern College to...
KWCH.com
Wichita police issue safety reminder for parents following weekend abduction call
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 6-year-old girl is back with her family following an abduction call Sunday when a thief stole a running car in which she was in. Monday, police identified the man who stole the vehicle and later was arrested in Oklahoma as 34-year-old Benjamin Brady. The situation prompted police to issue a safety reminder for parents when it comes to leaving children alone in vehicles.
Floor furnace causes fire at Wichita home
A floor furnace caused a fire early Monday at a Wichita home.
KWCH.com
Wichita man find 10-point buck in backyard
Before you head out to celebrate Thanksgiving this year, you may want to get tested to make sure you're not spreading germs with your holiday cheer. The majors being cut include music, music education, music performance, history, theatre, musical theatre, speech/theatre education and marine biology. Experts explain dangers of leaving...
KAKE TV
Debt-ridden Wichita Masonic Home closes abruptly, leaves senior residents just weeks to move
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - With wait lists varying from a couple of months to sometimes even years, finding a senior living home in Wichita is no easy task. Now, more than 60 residents at the Kansas Masonic Home have only six weeks to get out. Just two weeks ago, residents...
wichitabyeb.com
Restaurants closed during Thanksgiving Week
Thanksgiving is around the corner which means there will be lots of restaurants changing schedules this week. If you’re looking for restaurants who will be open for Turkey Day, you can find those listed here. As for those who restaurants closed during Thanksgiving week, here you go:. Here’s a...
New-to-Wichita franchise is having a soft opening at NewMarket Square this week
There’s a new-to-Wichita franchise that’s having a soft opening at NewMarket Square this week. The franchisee already is known in a related business with another store.
Wichita churches work with Kansas Food Bank to distribute food for Thanksgiving
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Thanksgiving is just a week away, and local churches worked with the Kansas Food Bank on Saturday to distribute turkey and other thanksgiving food to people in need. Central Community Church in west Wichita hosted its annual turkey drive bright and early Saturday morning. Families had the chance to get a […]
KWCH.com
Southwestern College to cut 8 majors, minors
The former chief of police for Wichita joins the deputy chiefs who announced their plans to sue the city last month. Before you head out to celebrate Thanksgiving this year, you may want to get tested to make sure you're not spreading germs with your holiday cheer. Experts explain dangers...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Calm start to holiday week, rain/snow by Thanksgiving?
It is a warm and quiet start to the holiday week. Temperatures Monday afternoon topped out in the 50s and 60s. Winds have been light and the sunshine delightful. Overnight lows under a clear sky will not be as bitter, but still cold enough to require an extra blanket on the bed and a heavy coat early Tuesday morning.
KAKE TV
Wichita woman falls victim to social media rental scam
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita woman says she was scammed while trying to rent a home. Police say it's happening more and more across the country. Bailee Goad told KAKE about the red flags that made her wonder if it was legit. She says one of the first signs...
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by local people for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KAKE TV
How one decision marked the beginning of the end for KMH after 126 years of serving Wichita's children and seniors
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - 126 years. That's how long the Kansas Masonic Home at Maple and Seneca has been serving those in need. But after all these years, choices made just seven years ago marked the beginning of the end. To some, KMH might just be the weird "little castle"...
KWCH.com
Crews respond to house near in southeast Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Fire Department responded to a large house fire Monday afternoon. The fire broke out at the home in the 9500 block of E. Stafford Court, near Pawnee and Webb, around 3 p.m. The fire department said the residents had moved most of their belongings...
Toy Run brings back bikes
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The annual Reno County Toy Run over the weekend in Hutchinson saw 380 motorcycles, 835 toys, more than 150 bicycles donated, and 148 bowls of chili served on Nov. 20. The toy run started at 10 a.m. at Salty Cycles, 129 E. Sherman St. Riders and...
Comments / 0