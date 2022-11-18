ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

KAKE TV

Authorities warn Kansans about purchasing cars online

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - If you are in the market for a new or used car, you know it’s a tough market out there. It all dates back to the pandemic. We have a KAKE On Your Side warning from a Wichita woman who says you need to be careful when buying a car online.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Single test could help prevent spreading viruses over Thanksgiving

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - ‘Tis the season of spreading gratitude, but it’s also the season of illnesses. Doctors in Wichita are seeing both RSV and flu cases hit earlier than typical seasons. Some pediatricians say they’ve seen flu cases rising in the last couple of weeks. If...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Experts explain dangers of leaving children inside running vehicles

WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

WSU MDL lab testing for RSV, flu & COVID-19

WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

10-point buck takes up residence at Wichita home

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Ron Curtis said he thought it was a dog that he could barely see when he went outside to do some work in his backyard earlier this week. He soon found out, it was something much bigger. Curtis shared photos on Facebook showing the 10-point buck...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Where's Shane? Cooking turkeys with the Wichita Wagonmasters

WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita police issue safety reminder for parents following weekend abduction call

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 6-year-old girl is back with her family following an abduction call Sunday when a thief stole a running car in which she was in. Monday, police identified the man who stole the vehicle and later was arrested in Oklahoma as 34-year-old Benjamin Brady. The situation prompted police to issue a safety reminder for parents when it comes to leaving children alone in vehicles.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita man find 10-point buck in backyard

WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Restaurants closed during Thanksgiving Week

Thanksgiving is around the corner which means there will be lots of restaurants changing schedules this week. If you’re looking for restaurants who will be open for Turkey Day, you can find those listed here. As for those who restaurants closed during Thanksgiving week, here you go:. Here’s a...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Southwestern College to cut 8 majors, minors

WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita woman falls victim to social media rental scam

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita woman says she was scammed while trying to rent a home. Police say it's happening more and more across the country. Bailee Goad told KAKE about the red flags that made her wonder if it was legit. She says one of the first signs...
WICHITA, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by local people for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Crews respond to house near in southeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Fire Department responded to a large house fire Monday afternoon. The fire broke out at the home in the 9500 block of E. Stafford Court, near Pawnee and Webb, around 3 p.m. The fire department said the residents had moved most of their belongings...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Toy Run brings back bikes

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The annual Reno County Toy Run over the weekend in Hutchinson saw 380 motorcycles, 835 toys, more than 150 bicycles donated, and 148 bowls of chili served on Nov. 20. The toy run started at 10 a.m. at Salty Cycles, 129 E. Sherman St. Riders and...
HUTCHINSON, KS

