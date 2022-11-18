ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Baton Rouge Business Report

Terraces at Perkins Rowe sells for $41.8M

The Terraces at Perkins Rowe, the 230-unit multifamily apartment complex that sits atop the sprawling outdoor mall’s office and retail spaces, has been sold for $41.8 million, according to documents filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office. Delaware-registered company Perkins Rowe Owner LLC is...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Baton Rouge company gets USDA grant to develop soft serve ice cream machine

Baton Rouge-based applied research and product development firm Inventherm has received a $650,000 Phase 2 Small Business Innovation Research Grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture to develop its innovative Cremmjoy Soft-Serve Ice Cream Machine for use in the restaurant and retail sector. Among the 34 companies awarded SBIR Phase 2 awards nationwide, Inventherm is the only company from Louisiana.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Baton Rouge home sales down 25% in October from a year ago

Home sales were down about 25% in the Capital Region during October compared to the same month last year, the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors reports. The continuing slowdown of the local market is in line with national trends, as higher interest rates and surging inflation kept buyers on the sidelines.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Local community leaders provide free turkeys this Thanksgiving

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– Local community leaders are stepping up to the plate, tackling the challenges of high inflation, but want to support the community. The Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, Louisiana State Police department of public safety, and the Mirror of Grace outreach were providing free turkey giveaways on Saturday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY News 10

DOTD worker killed in Sunday afternoon attack was a retired Baton Rouge Police officer, authorities say

PORT ALLEN, La. (BRPROUD) – According to police, a double-homicide occurred in West Baton Rouge Parish Sunday afternoon when a man allegedly attacked a Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) employee. The West Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office confirmed that two people were killed in the incident and Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) identified the victim […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Man convicted of setting off bombs around Louisiana bought supplies in Lafayette

An Alexandria man convicted of staging and setting off bombs in Alexandria and Monroe bought some of the bomb making materials in Lafayette, federal prosecutors said. On Friday, a federal jury in Alexandria found 40-year-old Daniel Aikens guilty of three counts of making a destructive device, three counts of possession of a destructive device , one count of use of an explosive to commit a federal felony and one count of conveying malicious false information.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

One Arrested in Four-Vehicle Head-On Crash in Louisiana That Claimed the Life of One Driver

One Arrested in Four-Vehicle Head-On Crash in Louisiana That Claimed the Life of One Driver. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that Troop I was alerted of a four-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 94 at Louisiana Highway 354 in St. Martin Parish shortly after 7:00 a.m. on November 18, 2022. Hailee Rossyoin, 29, of Arnaudville, Louisiana, died in the crash.
ARNAUDVILLE, LA
NOLA.com

Most of southeast Louisiana must prepare for sub-freezing weather

Jack Frost finally has a firm grip on southeast Louisiana. A blustery cold front prompted hard freeze warnings from the National Weather Service Thursday for Slidell, Covington and Mandeville, in advance of temperatures that were expected to plummet to 25 degrees overnight. The Baton Rouge area was forecast to see...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

