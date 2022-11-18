Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new location in LouisianaKristen WaltersLafayette, LA
Aldi is Opening a New Location in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLafayette, LA
Chick-fil-A Planning to Open a New RestaurantBryan DijkhuizenLafayette, LA
Louisiana Mother Vanished Without A Trace. What Happened To Keshia Sylvester?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBreaux Bridge, LA
Loyola Boys Cross Country Team Wins Region 1 Division III TitleUnder The Radar NWLALafayette, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report
Capital Region sees steep drop in mortgage loans, rise in home equity lending
Mortgage lending activity in the Baton Rouge area continues its steep decline, as rising rates batter the purchase and refinance markets. The number of new loans issued in the third quarter o…
Current: City-Parish attorney had connection to property owners
The Current continues its coverage of City-Parish drainage project issues, reporting that Greg Logan had a connection to the family that owned a tract of land purchased for detention.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Terraces at Perkins Rowe sells for $41.8M
The Terraces at Perkins Rowe, the 230-unit multifamily apartment complex that sits atop the sprawling outdoor mall’s office and retail spaces, has been sold for $41.8 million, according to documents filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office. Delaware-registered company Perkins Rowe Owner LLC is...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Baton Rouge company gets USDA grant to develop soft serve ice cream machine
Baton Rouge-based applied research and product development firm Inventherm has received a $650,000 Phase 2 Small Business Innovation Research Grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture to develop its innovative Cremmjoy Soft-Serve Ice Cream Machine for use in the restaurant and retail sector. Among the 34 companies awarded SBIR Phase 2 awards nationwide, Inventherm is the only company from Louisiana.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Baton Rouge home sales down 25% in October from a year ago
Home sales were down about 25% in the Capital Region during October compared to the same month last year, the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors reports. The continuing slowdown of the local market is in line with national trends, as higher interest rates and surging inflation kept buyers on the sidelines.
brproud.com
Local community leaders provide free turkeys this Thanksgiving
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– Local community leaders are stepping up to the plate, tackling the challenges of high inflation, but want to support the community. The Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, Louisiana State Police department of public safety, and the Mirror of Grace outreach were providing free turkey giveaways on Saturday.
theadvocate.com
The Capital One building in north Lafayette has been sold; Here's what it will become
The former Capital One branch office in north Lafayette has been sold and will be converted into an urgent care clinic and doctors office. Baton Rouge-based 4 Gals LLC, represented by investor Michael DiVicenti Jr., bought the building at 3105 Louisiana Ave. for $1.45 million from Capital One National Association, land records show.
theadvocate.com
Development near Lafayette's Costco could blow up traffic. Power Poll voters have opinions.
People are excited about the businesses so far coming to the large open area next to Costco. But here’s how to dial back a lot of that enthusiasm: There’s going to be a lot more traffic on that stretch of Ambassador Caffery Parkway. It’s a necessary evil, right?...
Two Louisiana Cities Make the List of Top 20 Places with Highest STD Rates
Some cities in the U.S. are dealing with high rates of sexually transmitted diseases. The latest numbers by InnerBody.com show two Louisiana cities among the top 20 in the nation. Experts say STDs are infections that are spread during sexual activity. Many of these diseases show up without any symptoms...
DOTD worker killed in Sunday afternoon attack was a retired Baton Rouge Police officer, authorities say
PORT ALLEN, La. (BRPROUD) – According to police, a double-homicide occurred in West Baton Rouge Parish Sunday afternoon when a man allegedly attacked a Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) employee. The West Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office confirmed that two people were killed in the incident and Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) identified the victim […]
UPDATE: Milton Water System restored, boil advisory in effect
Milton Water System has confirmed a widespread water outage.
theadvocate.com
Man convicted of setting off bombs around Louisiana bought supplies in Lafayette
An Alexandria man convicted of staging and setting off bombs in Alexandria and Monroe bought some of the bomb making materials in Lafayette, federal prosecutors said. On Friday, a federal jury in Alexandria found 40-year-old Daniel Aikens guilty of three counts of making a destructive device, three counts of possession of a destructive device , one count of use of an explosive to commit a federal felony and one count of conveying malicious false information.
‘A Community Christmas’ to help hundreds of Baton Rouge families
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Catholic Charities of Baton Rouge, also known as the CCDBR, plan to make the holidays a little brighter for hundreds of families in need. Their program, ‘A Community Christmas,’ is a way to prevent families from going without on Christmas day. “Can...
What is 'Sadphishing'? Youngsville Resident Explains the Scam
In response to a post she saw, a Youngsville resident thought it would be a good time to explain sadphishing which, in reality, is not new behavior at all.
Local church group brings Thanksgiving to homeless of Lafayette
"Man Up For Christ" decided to take it upon themselves to help feed Lafayette homeless a thanksgiving meal they will never forget.
theadvocate.com
The increase in opioid overdoses in Lafayette has more police officers carrying Narcan to intervene
Regional health groups and local first responders are working together to get Narcan on the front lines of the region’s opioid crisis, with the hope of buying overdose victims time and preventing deaths. At the Lafayette Police Department, approximately 120 officers are now equipped with the nasal spray version...
McDonald’s on Hwy 90 in Broussard Closes its Doors for the Final Time as New Location Set to Open Soon
A popular fast food staple in Broussard has marked the end of an era as the McDonald's on Hwy 90 has closed its doors for the very last time. But don't worry, McDonald's will still be serving Broussard as Miller Management is simply moving on down the road (literally) to a brand new store off St. Nazaire across from Walmart.
One Arrested in Four-Vehicle Head-On Crash in Louisiana That Claimed the Life of One Driver
One Arrested in Four-Vehicle Head-On Crash in Louisiana That Claimed the Life of One Driver. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that Troop I was alerted of a four-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 94 at Louisiana Highway 354 in St. Martin Parish shortly after 7:00 a.m. on November 18, 2022. Hailee Rossyoin, 29, of Arnaudville, Louisiana, died in the crash.
NOLA.com
Most of southeast Louisiana must prepare for sub-freezing weather
Jack Frost finally has a firm grip on southeast Louisiana. A blustery cold front prompted hard freeze warnings from the National Weather Service Thursday for Slidell, Covington and Mandeville, in advance of temperatures that were expected to plummet to 25 degrees overnight. The Baton Rouge area was forecast to see...
Church Point Police mourn death of officer, medical issues
An officer with the Church Point Police Department passed away this morning from medical issues, according to Chief Dale Thibodeaux.
