You could say that working on “My Policeman” would be any costume designer’s dream. The movie, which had a limited theatrical release in the U.S. on October 21 before debuting on Amazon Prime Video on November 4, is a romantic period drama that takes place across two timelines in 20th-century Britain and features everything from a well-attended opera performance to an excursion to sun-drenched Venice. But what primarily attracted Annie Symons to the project was actually the profoundness of the story. “I couldn’t stop crying,” reveals the film’s Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning costume designer about her visceral reaction to reading the...

