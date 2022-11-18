Read full article on original website
Tim Weah Opens Scoring for USMNT vs. Wales in 2022 World Cup
It was a goal eight years in the making. The United States men’s national team opened the scoring against Wales thanks to Tim Weah in the 36th minute. Weah, a 22-year-old right winger, slipped in the middle of the Welsh defense on a quick counter attack with Christian Pulisic finding him in open space.
Germany’s Kimmich: Players not to blame for Qatar World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Germany midfielder Joshua Kimmich says his “childhood dream” of playing in a World Cup is being tainted by the constant criticism directed at tournament host Qatar from his country. “I would like to be able to look forward to a World Cup, even...
How to Watch Switzerland vs. Cameroon in the 2022 FIFA World Cup
The countdown is over and the 2022 FIFA World Cup has officially kicked off in Qatar. We have already seen some intense battles between other groups, including Group A’s Ecuador and host nation Qatar and Group B’s England and Iran. The group rounds continued with matchups between nations in Groups C, D, E and F.
The Offside Rule Explained For 2022 FIFA World Cup
World Cup soccer is back again, which means one of the most controversial calls in sports has also returned. The offside rule has caused some of the most frustrating moments ever in football and is the bane of some soccer fans' existence. Offside is often called at the most inopportune times of the game, and almost every team in the history of soccer has been on the receiving end of an egregious offside call.
Colourful history of Saudi Arabia's hero football coach who is partner to ex-wife of manager who also pulled off World Cup miracle, and has daughter who was caught up in brutal football violence
The coach who guided Saudi Arabia to the win over Argentina that stunned the world today is a colourful character whose glamorous partner was previously married to another international manager who oversaw a famous World Cup shock of his own. Saudi manager Herve Renard, 54, is in a relationship with...
Who Are the Youngest Players to Score in a FIFA World Cup?
Jude Bellingham has announced himself on the global stage. The 19-year-old midfielder scored a wonderful curling header off a cross into the box from Manchester United left back Luke Shaw en route to a commanding 6-2 win for England over Iran on Monday. That goal made the rising Borussia Dortmund...
Looking at the Biggest FIFA World Cup Upsets in History
Well, nobody saw that coming. Saudi Arabia shocked the world with their 2-1 victory over Argentina on Tuesday. It was quickly categorized as one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history – No. 51-ranked Saudi Arabia had just three prior World Cup wins while No. 3-ranked Argentina was riding a 36-match unbeaten streak.
Saudi Arabia Stuns Messi, Argentina in Massive World Cup Upset
In one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history, Saudi Arabia defeated Argentina 2-1 in their first match of the 2022 World Cup on Tuesday. Saudi Arabia was powered by two goals early in the second half, which left Argentina playing on its heels. Saudi Arabia entered the World...
How to Watch Brazil vs. Serbia in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group G Play
The 2022 World Cup favorites are ready to roll in Qatar. Brazil is seeking its first World Cup title in two decades, and it has a loaded squad for this year’s tournament. The team topped FIFA’s final rankings heading into the tournament, and it reached the final in EA Sports’ World Cup simulation.
USMNT Vs. Wales 2022 World Cup Preview, Storylines, Key Players, More
The moment is finally here. After an eight-year drought, the United States men’s national team is lacing up the cleats in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. On the other side of the pitch, Wales also ended a lengthy drought, though the Red Dragons’ 64-year wait easily surpasses that of the U.S.
How to Watch Portugal Vs. Ghana in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group H Opener
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Could this finally be Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal’s year? Or will Ghana play spoiler?. These will be key questions worth analyzing when Portugal and Ghana kick off their...
Yunus Musah Becomes Youngest USMNT World Cup Starter
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Yunus Musah, a 19-year-old midfielder from New York, will be the youngest player ever to start a game for the United States men’s national team in the World Cup.
USMNT Announces Starting Lineup Vs. Wales in 2022 World Cup
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. The first starting XI for the United States in the 2022 FIFA World Cup is here. Ahead of the USMNT’s Group B opener against Wales on Monday, Gregg Berhalter...
Photos: Qatar World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. The opening ceremony of the 2022 World Cup was held at Al Bayt stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, before the opening match between the host team Qatar and Ecuador.
Fans, Twitter React to Qatar's Opening Loss at World Cup Vs. Ecuador
Soccer fans rejoiced on Sunday with the start of the 2022 World Cup. Well, unless they were rooting for the host nation. With a 2-0 loss to Ecuador, Qatar became the first World Cup host to lose its opening match. Based on reactions from the stadium and online, people weren’t feeling terribly sorry for the home team.
Which Players in Qatar Have Won a World Cup?
France is on a mission to win another World Cup title in Qatar, but there are other players chasing a second trophy on soccer’s biggest stage. Only 21 players in history have won two World Cups, and Pelé is the only player in history to win three. No one has been able to capture a second title since 2002, when Ronaldo and Cafu pulled off the feat with Brazil.
Mexico Fans Pack in at Stadium 974, Propel Strong First Half Effort
You can’t understate the impact of the Mexican fan base. Playing over 8,000 miles away from home, fans of the top-ranked North American country showed up in droves, with commentators even comparing it to a home match at Estadio Azteca, the famous stadium in Mexico City. The Mexican national...
5 Things to Know About 2018 World Cup Champion Kylian Mbappé
Kylian Mbappé is one of soccer’s brightest young stars. Mbappé helped France win the World Cup in 2018 when he was just 19 years old. Now 23, the French forward is looking for a repeat. Since winning the World Cup in Russia, Mbappé has dominated the international...
Golden Boot Tracker: Who is Leading All Goalscorers in Qatar?
The World Cup trophy might be the centerpiece, but there’s a whole slew of hardware up for grabs in Qatar. Chief among them is the Golden Boot, awarded to the tournament’s leading goalscorer. Six goals appear to be the magic number -- leading seven of the last 10...
USMNT's Weston McKennie Reps Red, White and Blue Hair for 2022 World Cup
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Weston McKennie's heart beats true for the red, white and blue. The 24-year-old midfielder from Washington was seen sporting a new red, white and blue hairdo ahead of the...
