SCY (25 yards) Results on Meet Mobile: “UGA Fall Invitational 2022”. Georgia senior Ian Grum shattered the school record and easily cleared the NCAA ‘A’ cut when he touched the wall first in the men’s 200 back at the Georgia Fall Invite on Saturday. His time of 1:38.84 is the fastest 200 back time in the nation so far this season. The Georgia program record that Grum broke was set by Javier Acevedo at the 2018 SEC Championships.

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO