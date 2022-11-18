ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedartown, GA

Trevor Evans

By Kevin The Editor
Polk Today
Polk Today
 4 days ago

Mr. Trevor Shane Evans , age 50, of Cedartown, Georgia, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022.

He was born on October 25, 1972 in Rome, Georgia. He was the son of Charles Junior and Teresa Arrington Evans.

Mr. Evans is survived by his parents; and brothers, Tori Evans and Darron Evans.

In keeping with Mr. Evan’s wishes, he was cremated and a private family service will be held at a later date.

Messages of condolence can be made to the family by visiting our website and signing the online guestbook at gammagefh.com.

The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for Mr. Trevor Shane Evans.




