Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
New study on school pedagogy: Announcements of performance tests promote learning success
To this day, there is a debate about whether performance tests in schools ought to be announced. A new study conducted under the direction of Prof. em. Dr. Ludwig Haag (University of Bayreuth) and Prof. Dr. Thomas Götz (University of Vienna) has come to the conclusion that the practice of not announcing performance assessments increases students' anxiety, reduces their enjoyment of learning, and thus weakens their performance. In contrast, reliable announcement of performance assessments has positive emotional effects and can improve learning performance. The researchers published their study in the journal PLOS ONE.
'Why I Quit Teaching': Teachers Tell Stories of Threats, Abuse, Depression
"I had to go to the doctor and he prescribed me talk therapy and antidepressants, all to cope with my daily job," said a former teacher.
University of Minnesota med school students pledge to fight 'White supremacy' at ceremony
A medical school pledge ceremony as spoken by students at the University of Minnesota Medical School is raising eyebrows for the wording students reportedly recited. Among other promises made publicly in August, the med students pledged "to honor all Indigenous ways of healing that have been marginalized by Western medicine" — and to fight "White supremacy, colonialism [and] the gender binary."
Teachers union tweet claims educators know 'better than anyone' what kids need to 'learn and thrive'
The National Education Association, a national labor union representing public school teachers, tweeted over the weekend that teachers know better than anyone else when students need "to learn and to thrive." "Educators love their students and know better than anyone what they need to learn and to thrive," read the...
Robert F. Smith Advances Efforts To Empower HBCU Scholars Through Student Investment Program
Philanthropist and businessman Robert F. Smith is furthering his efforts to empower HBCU scholars through a new financial wellness initiative. The post Robert F. Smith Advances Efforts To Empower HBCU Scholars Through Student Investment Program appeared first on NewsOne.
I’m a first-year teacher. How do I become successful in the classroom?
This is my first year as a teacher and I’m teaching sixth grade, so both my students and I are new to the school. I’m wondering if you have any advice for how to make students feel welcome in a new building? — I’m New Here[Are you a teacher? Submit your question for our advice column here.] Dear I’m New Here,Congratulations and welcome to...
After nearly a decade in traditional schools, I never thought I'd teach again — until I found a small school that focuses on experiential education and love
After being a teacher in a traditional school system for a decade, the author quit teaching. She found an experiential school that changed her mind.
KevinMD.com
Medical school admissions: wokeism vs. the Bible
According to Psychology Today, wokeism is defined as a system of thought and behavior characterized by intolerance, policing the speech of others and proving one’s own superiority by denouncing others. In a September 2, 2022, article in the New York Post titled, “Top med school putting wokeism ahead of...
New Study Details Challenges Facing Native Students, and How to Address Them
The uncertain fate of President Joe Biden’s plan to cancel up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans is a serious cause for concern in Indian Country, where college affordability remains one of the greatest hurdles to economic mobility. Because of the steep cost of higher education, many young […]
Immaculata University to Host Joyful Christmas Meet-and-Greet for Prospective Students
Immaculata's campus.Image via Immaculata University. Immaculata University’s undergraduate admissions staff will host a Christmas meet-and-greet event on Tuesday, Dec. 6, from 5—7:30 PM in Villa Maria Hall on the university’s campus.
Education System: Things That School Doesn't Teach But Should
Photo by RUT MIIT on Unsplash (Edited with Canva) Let’s be honest, is our education system fu*ked?. Some, if not most, will struggle with the answer. They may have a crisp diploma in hand, but the working world is an entirely different animal.
Hands-on mental health course to be offered spring semester
A therapy room at TCUs Counseling and Wellness Center in Jarvis Hall. Credit: Courtesy of Madeleine Cook. Ohio State’s Department of Psychology is offering an interactive, experiential mental health and personal well-being course this spring in an effort to introduce students to evidence-based coping mechanisms for stress, anxiety and depression.
Schools using non-specialist teachers amid recruitment struggle
Schools struggling with teacher recruitment issues are having to use non-specialists for maths, physics and language lessons, a report has found.The National Foundation for Educational Research (NFER) said the use of non-specialist teachers in schools struggling with recruitment could have a negative impact on learning for pupils.The research, funded by the Nuffield Foundation, found that the use of non-specialists was more prevalent in schools facing teacher supply challenges.The findings, from a survey of senior leaders with responsibility for staffing in schools in England looking in the 2019/20 and 2020/21 academic years, found that in secondary schools where teacher recruitment was...
Parents encouraged to have regular conversations with teens about online safety
Parents have been encouraged to have more regular, open conversations with their children around online safety after a new study found that most wait until a problem occurs before speaking to their children. The new research from TikTok and the online child safety group Internet Matters shows that only a...
Collaborative Indigenous Research is a way to repair the legacy of harmful research practices
A recent disclosure from Harvard’s Peabody Museum has brought attention, yet again, to the need to rethink the relationships between universities and Indigenous communities. Recently, the Peabody Museum announced that it has been holding locks of hair collected throughout the 1930s from more than 700 Indigenous children forced into residential boarding schools in the U.S. The museum has apologized, vowing to return the hair clippings to Indigenous communities. In their written statement, they acknowledge that the clippings were taken at a time in which it was common practice in anthropology to use hair samples to “justify racial hierarchies and categories.” If you...
psychologytoday.com
Changing the Personality to Experience More Happiness
Evidence-based suggestions for altering one's personality include changing thoughts to manage anger and cultivating gratitude. Some people need to understand the influence of the past to achieve true personality change. Psychotherapy can lead to corrective emotional experiences and better relationships. Researchers have addressed whether it is possible to change your...
extension.org
Practicing Gratitude and Building Better Thoughts
For service providers and clients alike, life is a winding road of good things here and bad things there. Actively working toward wiring your brain to acknowledge the good and appreciating those good things can help individuals shape personal strengths and build protections. Creating protective factors which can help cultivate positive mental health and generate an asset-based outlook that reaches all aspects of life.
Comments / 0