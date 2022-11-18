ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Young US voters reduced the 'Red Wave' to a 'Pink Splash' in the midterm elections. Why didn't polls predict it?

By The Conversation
Phys.org
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

New data suggest most of the growth in the wage gap since 1980 comes from automation

When you use self-checkout machines in supermarkets and drugstores, you are probably not—with all due respect—doing a better job of bagging your purchases than checkout clerks once did. Automation just makes bagging less expensive for large retail chains. "If you introduce self-checkout kiosks, it's not going to change...

Comments / 0

Community Policy