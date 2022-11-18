Young US voters reduced the 'Red Wave' to a 'Pink Splash' in the midterm elections. Why didn't polls predict it?

Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
Voter suppression: How democracies around the world are using new rules to make it harder to vote
Attempts to stop voters getting to polling stations, increase waiting times to place a ballot or add restrictions on who can vote are becoming issues in democracies around the world. Techniques vary, but the intention is the same—to make voting more difficult. In the recent U.S. midterm elections, lines at...
Unable to cross into U.S., Venezuelans file record number of refugee petitions in Mexico
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – A record number of Venezuelan nationals is petitioning for refugee status in Mexico, the head of the Mexican Commission for Refugee Assistance says.
Fauci bids farewell with a final plea: Get vaccinated
In last White House briefing, Fauci said he wants to be remembered for never leaving "anything on the field."
Phys.org
New data suggest most of the growth in the wage gap since 1980 comes from automation
When you use self-checkout machines in supermarkets and drugstores, you are probably not—with all due respect—doing a better job of bagging your purchases than checkout clerks once did. Automation just makes bagging less expensive for large retail chains. "If you introduce self-checkout kiosks, it's not going to change...
Comments / 0