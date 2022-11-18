Rapper Blueface accused of shooting at man after altercation at Vegas club

An arrest report reveals new details about a shooting at a gentlemen's club in Las Vegas that led to the arrest of Los Angeles-based rapper Blueface.

Johnathan Jamall Porter, A.K.A. Blueface, was arrested on Tuesday for attempted murder with a deadly weapon and firing a weapon into an occupied vehicle. He's also not legally allowed to have a gun, according to the report obtained by KTNV on Friday.

An investigation into the shooting began on Oct. 8, when Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers were flagged down at their headquarters by a man who claimed someone shot at him and his vehicle earlier that morning.

The man told police he was at Euphoric Gentlemen's Club, near Las Vegas Boulevard and Sunset Road, when he noticed another man he recognized as Blueface.

As he was exiting the club, he "remarked on Blueface speaking with some females in a cheap vehicle," according to the report. He "made an audible joke" and was "immediately" hit by men he believed to be part of Blueface's entourage, the man told police.

After the fight, he tried to leave in his truck when the men started shooting at him, police were told. The man said it was possible the other men thought he was "going for a gun." He accelerated "at a high rate of speed" and hit some parked vehicles as he tried to leave the parking lot, the report states.

Surveillance video from the parking lot of the club showed a man in a hooded sweatshirt with the words "Kool Whip" on the front firing at least two rounds from a handgun at the victim's truck, according to the report.

Officers checked Blueface's Instagram and confirmed the rapper was in Las Vegas on the day of the shooting. Photos from the date of the shooting show the rapper wearing the same hooded sweatshirt, investigators said. His shoes and jeans also appeared to match those worn by the shooter, they noted.

Police got a warrant for Porter's arrest on the following charges:



attempted murder with a deadly weapon

discharge a firearm into an occupied vehicle (two counts)

possession of a gun by a prohibited person (due to an "active protection order" Porter was served in January)

He was arrested on Nov. 15 and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on a bond of $50,000. Records show Porter posted bail the next day, Nov. 16.