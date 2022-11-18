ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CarBuzz.com

Street-Legal Bentley Continental GT Drag Car For Sale Has 10.2-Liter Engine With 3,000 HP

A Bentley Continental GT doesn't appear to be the ideal candidate for a drag car, but that didn't stop one UK-based racer from deciding to break the norm. The custom creation cost around $300,000 to build and is for sale for roughly half that via racecarsdirect.com. This unique British brute is particularly special because the 3,000-horsepower build is fully street-legal, even though it's capable of crossing the quarter-mile in a scant seven seconds at over 200 mph.
torquenews.com

Faster Than A Corvette? Cars the New 2023 Toyota Prius Prime Can Smoke In a Race

The all-new 2023 Toyota Prius Prime is the top trim in the line. Here’s a list of some cars it is quicker than from 0-60 MPH. The new 2023 Prius Prime will have 220 hp and be capable of a 0-60 MPH sprint in 6.6 seconds, according to Toyota. We looked to Zeroto60times.com to come up with a list of vehicles slower than the new Prius. Here’s a quick rundown of some slowpokes that will need to move aside to let the Prius Prime pass.
Motorious

1973 Plymouth Satellite Found In The Woods

It’s a rustic car graveyard. Every now and then an enthusiast will come across a car that seems practically built for classic automotive enthusiasts. One brand that truly embodies that dedication to design is Mopar, a manufacturing company known for their high powered muscle cars. Plymouth is probably one of the best brands under the Mopar umbrella, despite being a little more obscure, and this particular car is a great example of that.
MotorBiscuit

How Many Miles Will the 2023 Kia Telluride Last?

The 2023 Kia Telluride can last 200,000 miles if buyers do routine maintenance such as oil changes, filter, and belt replacements. The post How Many Miles Will the 2023 Kia Telluride Last? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
