Those of you that are getting this snow. Fill all the plastic bottles you can with water and freeze them. You need fresh water to drink if the power goes out. Keep your roofs cleared off, please, even if you have to pay someone to do it. PLEASE CHECK ON THE ELDERLY. They will be very vulnerable right now. Make sure they have food and drink and warmth at all times, especially if they are your neighbors.
4" of snow is equal to 4' in Rochester, NY. I know as I arrived in Rochester at 10 am the morning after 4' of snow fell overnight. I was driving a 72 Chevy Impala with all weather tires, no chains, and I had no trouble getting around. I've been in Seattle and Seattle shuts down w/ 2". Just arrived in Phoenix last night. think I'll stay for the winter.
Related
Is Buffalo Bracing For Another Snowstorm?
Buffalo Snowstorm: New York Gov. Reveals Hundreds Needed to be Rescued
Snowfall tops 6 feet in western New York, triggering road closures and flight cancellations the weekend before Thanksgiving
Photos: See the aftermath of massive snowfall in the Buffalo area
The most reviled Thanksgiving food in Washington state
Is It Legal for Washington Truckers to Honk Their Horns for Kids?
Upstate New York Village Named Most Beautiful Wonderland In The World
LOOK: ‘Snownado’ Appears Over Lake Erie During Historic Lake-Effect Storm
Here are the biggest snowfalls in US history
No, Washington is not adding an additional 46-cent gas tax in 2023
Massive ‘Lake-Effect’ Snowstorm to Blanket Buffalo, NY in Over 4 Feet of Snow
Shocking Videos & Pictures from Western New York’s Blizzard
Beloved Hamburg Building Collapses In The Middle Of The Storm
Major Lake-Effect Snow Event Buries Buffalo, New York (PHOTOS)
Two Erie County, N.Y., residents die shoveling snow
Freezing Rain Nightmare Expected Tuesday on Tri-Cities Roads
Updated Snow Predictions For Winter Storm In Buffalo
Search continues for woman missing for 2 days in freezing temperatures after New Hampshire hike
Parts of Michigan could see more than 20 inches of snow piled up by Sunday — What to expect
NEWStalk 870
Newstalk 870 has the best news coverage for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 13