Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenHamburg, NY
Western New York received nearly 6 feet of snow the weekend before Thanksgiving, causing road closuresZoran BogdanovicBuffalo, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
Student gets shoes for bullied classmate: "It was upsetting him"Amy ChristieBuffalo, NY
State of Emergency Issued Ahead of Sizeable Expected SnowfallJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Wing Hack Baffles People From Buffalo, New York
There aren't many ways to eat a chicken wing, or so we all thought. Check out this person's "hack." The chicken wing was invented at the Anchor Bar in Buffalo, New York in 1964. Allegedly. That's the most widely accepted story. One person claims they were actually invented in Pavillion, NY in the 1950s. CLICK HERE for more on that. Either way, they were born in Western New York and the best still come from Buffalo.
How much snow fell in Buffalo and the surrounding area
The massive lake-effect snows dumped more than 6 feet in western and northern New York over the weekend.
Lake-effect snow buries Buffalo and northern New York
Parts of New York are finally catching a break after a storm dumped snow for days on cities and towns east of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario.
Kids Are Weak According to Some in Western New York
Why some in Western New York think kids today are delicate "snowflakes" and "sissies." First of all, we aren't saying this. Some in Buffalo and Western New York are saying it. To be fair, many all across the nation also think this for various reasons. Some believe we are raising...
Florida Meteorologist Takes A Dig At Snowed-In WNY In Funny Facebook Post
Thanks for rubbing it in funny guy! While Western New York and Buffalo are still trying to climb out of massive amounts of snow that hit us during the lake effect snowstorm, this guy is practicing his comedy routine...at our expense. OK, I'm just being dramatic. It's a funny shot..that is until the next hurricane hits Florida. 👀
Florida Meteorologist Roasts Upstate New York With Hilarious Facebook Post
It was a low blow... but at least we can all laugh it off. A majority of Upstate New York, specifically Buffalo and Watertown, got buried in snow this past week thanks to the first major snow storm of the season. With the non-stop coverage of all the snow in Western New York, one Meteorologist in Florida decided to bring some attention back to his own state.
Viral Facebook Post About Buffalo Will Give You The Chills
This Facebook post has gone viral about Buffalo, New York. As it should. It proves that Buffalo is not only the City of Good Neighbors but also that these snowstorms in Western New York often gets, define us. After 80+ inches of snow fell in parts of Western New York,...
A Free Snowblower For A Lucky Western New York Resident
The snow has stopped flying in the Buffalo area, for now. The lake effect machine has been responsible for as much as 81 inches of snow in the Hamburg area and residents are still digging out and moving the leftover drifts and banks. As we navigate the narrow, ice covered roads, there is some relief this week as warmer temps are moving in.
Sean McDermott’s Moving Quote Brings Buffalo to Tears
The Buffalo Bills had a walkthrough practice on Monday, while they will conduct a normal practice on Tuesday before traveling back to Detroit in preparation to play the Lions on Thanksgiving Day. The Bills overcame a lake effect snowstorm, switching playing locations, injuries and even an illness to beat the...
Final Buffalo snow totals are in: See who got the most - over 6.5 feet! (list)
Buffalo, N.Y. — Images of huge snow piles in Buffalo and surrounding towns spread almost as fast as the lake effect snow over the last several days. West Hamburg piled up the most snow, with 81.2 inches falling between Wednesday and Sunday nights, according to National Weather Service totals released Monday. That’s more than 6.5 feet.
36 Pictures That Show How Extremely Wild The Snow Is In Buffalo, New York
We're talking over six feet of snow. I didn't even know that was possible.
All Travel Bans Have Been Lifted In Western New York
Traveling around Western New York will be a bit easier today. As crews continue to clean up all the snow that fell over the weekend, officials have lifted all travel bans in Western New York. The bans were in place to help cleanup crews plow the roads safely. While the...
Awful Weather Forecasted for Thanksgiving Weekend in New York
Western New York and Central New York (off Lake Ontario) had one of the worst weather weekends in history. 80 inches of snow fell in Orchard Park; 66 inches in a 24-hour period, which is a record in New York State. Anywhere from 3-6 feet of snow fell in the hardest hit regions of Western New York and while the lake effect snowstorm ended before Monday, cleanup is still taking place as many are left indoors.
Buffalo, NY Just Received a Jaw-Dropping Amount of Snow: See How Much
A snowstorm has dumped more than 80 inches of snow in the Buffalo area and is expected to taper off on Sunday and Monday. Since Thursday, areas near lakes Erie and Ontario have experienced snowfall rates of up to 3 inches per hour, Fox Weather reports. This has caused some roads in the Buffalo metro area to become impassable. Many vehicles have gotten stuck as a result.
Bills Fans Can Win Tickets to Dolphins Game by Helping Hamburg
For some people in Western New York, life is back to normal as they head home from work or go to the grocery store. However, the historic lake effect snowstorm aftermath is far from over for residents in South Buffalo, Lackawanna, Hamburg and other areas just south of downtown. Crews...
Shocking Videos & Pictures from Western New York’s Blizzard
Our fellow New Yorkers to the west of the Hudson Valley are in the middle of a crazy and intense snow storm. Here are some shocking videos and pictures that show just what they are dealing with. It was unusually warm in the Hudson Valley about a week ago. We're...
Snowstorm Damage Your Home? New York State Is Making It Easier To File Claims
If your home sustained damage due to the recent lake effect snowstorm in Buffalo and Western New York, New York State is making it earlier to file a claim. Governor Kathy Hochul has instructed the Department of Financial Services to give Temporary Adjuster Permits to qualified out-of-state independent insurance adjusters to help expedite insurance claims. This move will increase the number of adjusters available to residents hardest hit by the lake effect snowstorm, so they can get paid out quicker. Governor Hochul said,
The Buffalo Bills Can Make Thanksgiving Day History in the NFL
There really is nothing like Thanksgiving Day. Here in Buffalo, some wake up super early to participate in the Turkey Trot, before heading over to the convention center on Franklin Street. Then maybe hit up a bar before going back home to get ready for Thanksgiving turkey, stuffing and mashed potatoes.
Buffalo Man Has Hilarious Response to Snow Storm
This guy was bluntly honest about how he was dealing with the snow during Buffalo's historic storm. Parts of the Western New York region received up to 80 inches of snow this past weekend. WHie BUfflao certainly knows how to deal with snow and has seen a lot of it over the years, that's A LOT more than usual. Still, the City of Good Neighbors has each other's backs. It may be inconvenient and backbreaking to shovel, but we manage just fine.
Buffalo couple digs out of 'snowy mountain' after historic lake-effect snowstorm
Mike and Katherine Bundt probably never expected to climb a snowy mountain outside their Buffalo-area home, but that’s exactly what they had to do last week to clear the feet of snow from their home.
