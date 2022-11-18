Read full article on original website
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenHamburg, NY
Western New York received nearly 6 feet of snow the weekend before Thanksgiving, causing road closuresZoran BogdanovicBuffalo, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
Student gets shoes for bullied classmate: "It was upsetting him"Amy ChristieBuffalo, NY
State of Emergency Issued Ahead of Sizeable Expected SnowfallJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Bills Fans Upset After Browns Player’s “Dirty” Play on Josh Allen
The Buffalo Bills got back on track in the second half of their game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, as Buffalo went on to win by a score of 31-23. The Bills had a rough first half. They could not do anything on offense and their first 1st down...
Josh Allen Tells Bills Players to Get Buffalo Fans Something Nice
The Buffalo Bills are already moved on from their 31-23 win in Detroit over the Cleveland Browns, and focusing once again on Detroit...this time the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving this Thursday. The Bills are 7-3 and tied for the lead in the AFC East with the Miami Dolphins, although Miami...
Bills Players Say Thank You to Buffalo For Help in Snowstorm
The Buffalo Bills (6-3) are getting set to take on the Cleveland Browns (3-6) from Ford Field in Detroit. Kickoff is 1 pm today. This game was originally supposed to take place in Orchard Park, but as we all know by now, the historic lake effect snowstorm caused the game to be moved. The Western New York community needed the resources for snow removal and having all that equipment for snow removal at Highmark Stadium was not ideal.
Buffalo Bills Left A Great Parting Gift For Detroit Lions
Many Bills fans were waiting on the edge of their seat as to whether or not the Sunday football game would be moved to Detroit. At around 4 PM on Thursday, the Buffalo Bills announced that the game would be moved to Detroit. “Due to public safety concerns and out...
Buffalo Bills Get the Lions Tons of Tim Hortons Breakfast as a Gift
The Buffalo Bills will be traveling back to Detroit on Wednesday for their Thanksgiving Day game at Ford Field against the Lions. The Bills had to play at Ford Field this past Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. The game was moved from Orchard Park to Detroit, due to the monster lake effect snowstorm that buried parts just south of the downtown area with 4-6 feet of snow.
Buffalo Bills Players Who Won’t Play Against the Browns
The Buffalo Bills are just over an hour away from playing the Cleveland Browns from Ford Field in Detroit this afternoon. The game was moved out of Orchard Park due to the amazing lake effect snowstorm, which has buried Orchard Park and Hamburg under roughly 80 inches of snow and close to 60 inches for South Buffalo.
Bills Player: Teammate is the NFL Defensive Player of the Year
The Buffalo Bills are 7-3 after their 31-23 win over the Cleveland Browns in Detroit on Sunday. The game was moved from Orchard Park's Highmark Stadium to Detroit's Ford Field, due to the historic lake effect snowstorm. The Bills had an awful start, as it looked like the Browns would...
Here’s What the Bills and Lions Will Be Wearing on Thanksgiving
The Buffalo Bills are on a short work week, as they play the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving in two days. The 7-3 Bills are coming off a win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday; a game that showed us a lot of the Bills make up. Buffalo overcame switching game...
The Buffalo Bills Should Be Wearing These Uniforms Today
The Buffalo Bills are gearing up for a home game today in Detroit Michigan after a massive snowstorm that forced the team to move the game. This will be the second time in eight years that weather has forced the Buffalo Bills to move a home game to Detroit. It seems like the "Motor City" is the second home to the Bills and there is a good reason it should.
All Of The Bills Mafia Now Loves “Squirrel”
The Buffalo Bills defeated the Cleveland Browns 31-23 on Sunday afternoon in what will be one of the most memorable games of all time. Sure, the Bills shook off some issues that made them look sluggish in the fist quarter. But it was what led up to the game that has the world talking.
The Buffalo Bills Can Make Thanksgiving Day History in the NFL
There really is nothing like Thanksgiving Day. Here in Buffalo, some wake up super early to participate in the Turkey Trot, before heading over to the convention center on Franklin Street. Then maybe hit up a bar before going back home to get ready for Thanksgiving turkey, stuffing and mashed potatoes.
Bills Overcome Major Adversity To Beat The Browns in Detroit
The Buffalo Bills are now 7-3 after their win today at Ford Field in Detroit over the Cleveland Browns, 31-23. The Bills had a horrendous start to the game. The offense was stagnant and lacking any sort of confidence, as quarterback Josh Allen was inaccurate on easy throws and the play-calling was questionable. The defense couldn't seem to get off the field on third down.
Buffalo Bills Probably Facing Depleted Detroit Secondary Thursday
The Bills finally snapped their 2-game losing streak and this week may have just gotten another leg up for their game on Thursday. The Buffalo Bills have certainly faced a fair amount of adversity this year. They say it helps form character. Hopefully, the adversity will take a break for this week...at least for the Bills.
Fake “Squirrel Winter” Accounts Going Up After Bills Game On Twitter
If you watched the Bills game on Sunday, you may have heard the announcers giving praise to the people of Buffalo and their determination to help get the Buffalo Bills to the airport so they could play their game in Detroit. The Bills were literally snowed in and the people of Buffalo stepped up to do whatever they could from clearing out driveways to literally shoveling them out.
Buffalo Sabres Finally Getting Important Player Back
The Buffalo Sabres have not won a game since November 2nd. They have lost eight straight games and it now appears that they are well on their way to a 12th straight season without a playoff appearance. The silver lining this season has been the play of Tage Thompson and...
Bills Fans Can Win Tickets to Dolphins Game by Helping Hamburg
For some people in Western New York, life is back to normal as they head home from work or go to the grocery store. However, the historic lake effect snowstorm aftermath is far from over for residents in South Buffalo, Lackawanna, Hamburg and other areas just south of downtown. Crews...
Want A Special Design Bills Mafia Coat? Here’s How You Get One!
Most people in the Bills Mafia would pay a ridiculous amount of money to snag one of these rare Bills Mafia coats, but where do you find them?. When there’s a will, there’s a way, I assure you. If you ever need ideas on new Bills Mafia merch,...
Western New York Native Leads Toronto To Grey Cup Championship
The Buffalo Bills weren't the only big winners from Western New York on Sunday. Former St. Joe's standout and nephew of Bills legend Jim Kelly, Chad Kelly, led a comeback win for the Toronto Argonauts in the 109th Grey Cup on Sunday. Kelly who was drafted in the 7th round...
Western New York Native Gets Drafted In The XFL
One Western New York native is getting a chance to live out his dream of playing in professional football. This week, the new football league, the XFL, held its first draft for the upcoming season and one Western New York native will be wearing a uniform for one of the teams.
Classes Are Cancelled At These Buffalo And WNY Schools
School districts and colleges in Buffalo and Western New York are remaining closed on Monday, November 21, 2022 (and beyond). As Buffalo and WNY try to clean up and recover from a historic lake effect snowstorm, some schools have announced that classes are cancelled on Monday. The Erie County Executive, Mark Poloncarz, tweeted that several districts will be closed, including Buffalo, Lackawanna, Hamburg, and West Seneca.
