Buffalo, NY

Bills Players Say Thank You to Buffalo For Help in Snowstorm

The Buffalo Bills (6-3) are getting set to take on the Cleveland Browns (3-6) from Ford Field in Detroit. Kickoff is 1 pm today. This game was originally supposed to take place in Orchard Park, but as we all know by now, the historic lake effect snowstorm caused the game to be moved. The Western New York community needed the resources for snow removal and having all that equipment for snow removal at Highmark Stadium was not ideal.
Buffalo Bills Get the Lions Tons of Tim Hortons Breakfast as a Gift

The Buffalo Bills will be traveling back to Detroit on Wednesday for their Thanksgiving Day game at Ford Field against the Lions. The Bills had to play at Ford Field this past Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. The game was moved from Orchard Park to Detroit, due to the monster lake effect snowstorm that buried parts just south of the downtown area with 4-6 feet of snow.
Buffalo Bills Players Who Won’t Play Against the Browns

The Buffalo Bills are just over an hour away from playing the Cleveland Browns from Ford Field in Detroit this afternoon. The game was moved out of Orchard Park due to the amazing lake effect snowstorm, which has buried Orchard Park and Hamburg under roughly 80 inches of snow and close to 60 inches for South Buffalo.
Bills Player: Teammate is the NFL Defensive Player of the Year

The Buffalo Bills are 7-3 after their 31-23 win over the Cleveland Browns in Detroit on Sunday. The game was moved from Orchard Park's Highmark Stadium to Detroit's Ford Field, due to the historic lake effect snowstorm. The Bills had an awful start, as it looked like the Browns would...
The Buffalo Bills Should Be Wearing These Uniforms Today

The Buffalo Bills are gearing up for a home game today in Detroit Michigan after a massive snowstorm that forced the team to move the game. This will be the second time in eight years that weather has forced the Buffalo Bills to move a home game to Detroit. It seems like the "Motor City" is the second home to the Bills and there is a good reason it should.
All Of The Bills Mafia Now Loves “Squirrel”

The Buffalo Bills defeated the Cleveland Browns 31-23 on Sunday afternoon in what will be one of the most memorable games of all time. Sure, the Bills shook off some issues that made them look sluggish in the fist quarter. But it was what led up to the game that has the world talking.
Bills Overcome Major Adversity To Beat The Browns in Detroit

The Buffalo Bills are now 7-3 after their win today at Ford Field in Detroit over the Cleveland Browns, 31-23. The Bills had a horrendous start to the game. The offense was stagnant and lacking any sort of confidence, as quarterback Josh Allen was inaccurate on easy throws and the play-calling was questionable. The defense couldn't seem to get off the field on third down.
Fake “Squirrel Winter” Accounts Going Up After Bills Game On Twitter

If you watched the Bills game on Sunday, you may have heard the announcers giving praise to the people of Buffalo and their determination to help get the Buffalo Bills to the airport so they could play their game in Detroit. The Bills were literally snowed in and the people of Buffalo stepped up to do whatever they could from clearing out driveways to literally shoveling them out.
Western New York Native Gets Drafted In The XFL

One Western New York native is getting a chance to live out his dream of playing in professional football. This week, the new football league, the XFL, held its first draft for the upcoming season and one Western New York native will be wearing a uniform for one of the teams.
Classes Are Cancelled At These Buffalo And WNY Schools

School districts and colleges in Buffalo and Western New York are remaining closed on Monday, November 21, 2022 (and beyond). As Buffalo and WNY try to clean up and recover from a historic lake effect snowstorm, some schools have announced that classes are cancelled on Monday. The Erie County Executive, Mark Poloncarz, tweeted that several districts will be closed, including Buffalo, Lackawanna, Hamburg, and West Seneca.
