INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Jordan Hulls and Jonathan Holmes have traveled the world during their basketball careers, but they'll be close to home on Sunday. Hulls and Holmes were two of the most decorated scorers to come out of Bloomington South High School, and they'll be on opposing sidelines when No. 12 Indiana takes on Miami of Ohio at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO