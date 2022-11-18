Read full article on original website
Related
Centre Daily
Bloomington South’s Jonathan Holmes, Jordan Hulls Now Coaching Miami of Ohio, Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Jordan Hulls and Jonathan Holmes have traveled the world during their basketball careers, but they'll be close to home on Sunday. Hulls and Holmes were two of the most decorated scorers to come out of Bloomington South High School, and they'll be on opposing sidelines when No. 12 Indiana takes on Miami of Ohio at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Previews, predictions for every South Sound game in the football state semifinals
Previews and predictions for the high school football state semifinals.
Centre Daily
SEC Announces Players of the Week Ahead of Week 13
No Mississippi State players were listed when the Southeastern Conference announced its players of the week following Week 12 action, despite several solid individual Bulldog performance in the 56-7 win over ETSU. But there were plenty of players across the conference who caught attention in Saturday filled with close calls...
Comments / 0